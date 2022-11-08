Maria Boldor wins Cup of Romania in women's individual foil

Maria Boldor wins Cup of Romania in women's individual foilPublicat:
Fencer Maria Boldor (of the Steaua Bucharest Sports Club), a bronze medalist at this year's World Fencing Championships in Cairo, won the Cup of Romania in women's individual foil on Tuesday, at the event organized at the Floreasca Hall in Bucharest, after defeating fellow club mate Malina Calugareanu 15-11.
