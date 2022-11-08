Maria Boldor wins Cup of Romania in women's individual foil

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

Deposits of non-government resident customers went up by 1.0 percent month on month to 491,700.7 million RON, while the annual growth rate was 8.7 percent (down 6.2 percent in real terms), the National Bank of Romania (BNR) press release informed on Tuesday, told Agerpres.

A 3.3-magnitude earthquake hit Romania on Tuesday morning, at 03:13hrs local, in the Vrancea seismic zone, Buzau County, according to information published by the National Earth Physics Research and Development Institute (INCDFP).

President Klaus Iohannis participated on Tuesday in a videoconference with European Council President Charles Michel and a group of European leaders as a preparation stage for the meetings to take place on Thursday and Friday in Prague.

The General Inspectorate of the Border Police (IGPF) informs that on Tuesday, a number of 67,309 people entered Romania through border points throughout the country, of whom 8,491 were Ukrainian citizens, decreasing by 2.89 percent compared to the previous day, told Agerpres.

The Neonatal Intensive Care Unit of the Targu Mures County Emergency Clinical Hospital (SCJU), where seriously ill newborns arrive from almost the whole country, has been connected to the national telemedicine network, the management of the medical unit announced on Tuesday.

Emergency medicine services must be professionalized, and "good quality" specialized outpatient clinics and family medicine - developed, the Minister of Health, Alexandru Rafila, said on Tuesday.

Chairman of the Social Democratic Party (PSD) and Chamber of Deputies Speaker Marcel Ciolacu declared on Tuesday in Buzau that with the investments that are currently underway, Romania has the chance of more easily weathering economic crises.

About 120,000 people set foot in Romania on Tuesday, including 10,893 Ukrainian citizens (down 6.63% from the previous day), the General Inspectorate of Border Police reported on Wednesday, in a press release sent to AGERPRES.