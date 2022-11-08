Maria Boldor wins Cup of Romania in women's individual foil

Stiri Recomandate

Un nou drum de mare viteză va fi construit în România. Trei sectoare au câștigător desemnat pentru studiile de fezabilitate

Un nou drum de mare viteză va fi construit în România. Trei sectoare au câștigător desemnat pentru studiile de fezabilitate

Ministrul Transporturilor Sorin Grindeanu a anunţat că trei sectoare ale viitorului Drum de mare viteză Filiaşi-Lugoj au, de marţi, câştigător…

Turcia profită din plin de războiul din Ucraina: în timp ce furnizează arme ucrainenilor, Ankara trece la decontarea reciprocă a monedelor cu Rusia

Turcia profită din plin de războiul din Ucraina: în timp ce furnizează arme ucrainenilor, Ankara trece la decontarea reciprocă a monedelor cu Rusia

Turcia și Rusia au ajuns la un consens cu privire la problema decontărilor reciproce în monede naționale,…

Anchetatorii germani percheziţionează sucursalele unei bănci elveţiene din Germania, pe fondul acuzaţiilor de spălare de bani care îl vizează pe oligarhul rus Alişer Usmanov

Anchetatorii germani percheziţionează sucursalele unei bănci elveţiene din Germania, pe fondul acuzaţiilor de spălare de bani care îl vizează pe oligarhul rus Alişer Usmanov

Ofiţerii de la Oficiul German al Poliţiei…

Mureșeanca Mădălina Florea, locul IV la Mondialele din Thailanda

Mureșeanca Mădălina Florea, locul IV la Mondialele din Thailanda

Atleta sighișoreană Mădălina Florea (foto) s-a clasat pe locurile IV în cursele de Uphill și Up&down din cadrul Campionatelor Mondiale de alergare montană de la Chang-Mai (Thailanda). Cursele s-au desfășurat pe două trasee extrem de dificile, de 8,5 km, respectiv 10,7…

„Cu Trump preşedinte, războiul nu ar fi izbucnit", declarație controversată a ministrului maghiar de externe

„Cu Trump preşedinte, războiul nu ar fi izbucnit”, declarație controversată a ministrului maghiar de externe

Alegerile de la jumătatea mandatului care se desfăşoară marţi în SUA sunt de o mare importanţă, pentru că, dacă Donald Trump ar mai fi fost astăzi preşedinte, nu ar mai…

Comisia Europeană a transmis statelor membre că plafonarea preţului gazelor, în forma solicitată, este imposibilă

Comisia Europeană a transmis statelor membre că plafonarea preţului gazelor, în forma solicitată, este imposibilă

Comisia Europeană le-a spus luni reprezentanţilor statelor membre că nu este posibil să fie introdus un plafon al preţului gazelor naturale care în acelaşi timp să…

ANI, precizări noi în cazul Clotilde Armand

ANI, precizări noi în cazul Clotilde Armand

Agenţia Naţională de Integritate a făcut marţi precizări cu privire la starea de incompatibilitate şi conflictul interese în care s-a aflat primarul Sectorului 1, explicând faptul că incidentele de integritate reţinute în cazul Clotilde Armand nu se referă la sporul de 25% de care beneficiază primarii care implementează…

CEDO condamnă statul român în legătură cu restituirea proprietăţilor confiscate de regimul comunist şi cere revizuirea legislaţiei în materie

CEDO condamnă statul român în legătură cu restituirea proprietăţilor confiscate de regimul comunist şi cere revizuirea legislaţiei în materie

CEDO a condamnat din nou statul român în legătură cu restituirea proprietăţilor confiscate de fostul…

Ultima eclipsă de Lună până în 2025 și resursele vieții

Ultima eclipsă de Lună până în 2025 și resursele vieții

Dezideriu Iată-ne ajunși la ultima eclipsă totală de Lună de aici până în 2025, o Lună Plină în constelația Taurului. Și dacă în mod normal puteam să punctăm la capitolele stabilitate, mâncare, bani, valoare și alte asemenea teme profund spirituale, de data asta apare în peisaj…

Care sunt cele 5 alimente pentru slăbit ce nu trebuie să îți lipsească din bucătărie

Care sunt cele 5 alimente pentru slăbit ce nu trebuie să îți lipsească din bucătărie

1. AfineUnul dintre cele mai bune fructe pe care le poți păstra mereu în frigider este o cutie de afine delicioase, bogate în antioxidanți.„Afinele sunt super sănătoase, sățioase și versatile. Au puține calorii și conțîn…


Maria Boldor wins Cup of Romania in women's individual foil

Publicat:
Maria Boldor wins Cup of Romania in women's individual foil

Maria Boldor, a bronze medalist at this year's in Cairo, won the Cup of Romania in women's individual foil on Tuesday, at the event organized at the in Bucharest, after defeating fellow club mate 15-11.

