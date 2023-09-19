'Let yourself be surprised by Romania!', outdoor tourism promotion campaign in Paris

Stiri Recomandate

Se caută responsabilii traficului de droguri din România

Se caută responsabilii traficului de droguri din România

Deschizi televizorul și butonând canalele, în fiecare zi, găsești fără să vrei știri și informații legate de droguri, drogați, accidente rutiere produse de consumatori de droguri care se urcă inconștienți la volan și se cred Schumacher pe străzile din România. Mai mor oameni, victime… [citeste mai departe]

HP prezintă PC-ul pliabil Spectre Foldable PC, cu un ecran OLED de 17 inch

HP prezintă PC-ul pliabil Spectre Foldable PC, cu un ecran OLED de 17 inch

Luând exemplu de la ASUS şi Lenovo, HP a intrat pe piaţa PC-urilor pliabile anunţând un Spectre Foldable PC. Acesta oferă o experienţă versatilă de computing, mulţumită unui ecran OLED de 17 inch, cu un kickstand la pachet. Ecranul se poate plia în două,… [citeste mai departe]

Digisport: Mihai Rotaru i-a găsit rapid înlocuitor lui Laurențiu Reghecampf la Universitatea Craiova

Digisport: Mihai Rotaru i-a găsit rapid înlocuitor lui Laurențiu Reghecampf la Universitatea Craiova

Laurențiu Reghecampf (47 de ani) pleacă de la Universitatea Craiova și semnează cu o formație din Arabia Saudită. Antrenorul și-a dat acordul pentru a merge la Al-Riyadh, formație la care este legitimat… [citeste mai departe]

Carnea de rață, densă și plină de nutrienți. Cum se gătește?

Carnea de rață, densă și plină de nutrienți. Cum se gătește?

Carnea de rață a apărut tot mai des, în anii din urmă, în supermarketuri, iar în piețele mari, care au și hală de carne, se găsește destul de des alături de curci și alte păsări de curte. Dar de ce am schimba puiul pe rață? [citeste mai departe]

Președintele CFR Cluj, fost arbitru, comentează fazele controversate din meciul cu Petrolul Ploiești

Președintele CFR Cluj, fost arbitru, comentează fazele controversate din meciul cu Petrolul Ploiești

CFR Cluj a învins echipa Petrolul Ploiești, scor 1-0, dar „lupii galbeni” puteau primi două penalty-uri la meciul din Gruia. Cristi Balaj, președintele ardelenilor și fost arbitru, a explicat deciziile… [citeste mai departe]

Cum arată forma finală a Legii privind măsurile fiscale

Cum arată forma finală a Legii privind măsurile fiscale

Cabinetul Ciolacu a publicat în transparență decizională proiectul de lege privind măsurile fiscale, prin intermediul căruia se vor desființa 200.000 de posturi în sistemul bugetar, dar se vor introduce și o serie de măsuri fiscale care vor avea un impact major asupra cetățenilor. Principalele… [citeste mai departe]

Horoscop 19 septembrie 2023. Se anunţă o zi importantă pe planul iubirii pentru nativii Vărsător

Horoscop 19 septembrie 2023. Se anunţă o zi importantă pe planul iubirii pentru nativii Vărsător

Astrologii au dezvăluit ce arată horoscopul pentru data de 19 septembrie. Nativii născuți în semnul zodiacal al Vărsătorului vor avea parte de schimbări importante pe plan amoros. Află în rândurile… [citeste mai departe]

Prima ediție a Kinder Cup Teregova a fost un succes

Prima ediție a Kinder Cup Teregova a fost un succes

TEREGOVA – Competiția Kinder Cup Teregova a avut loc duminică, 17 septembrie, și s-a desfășurat exact așa cum și-au dorit organizatorii, mai ales că este pentru prima dată când la Teregova s-a organizat un turneu de copii cu echipe din alte județe! La acest turneu au participat copii de la cluburile… [citeste mai departe]

Beatrice Mahler, mesaj pentru cei care fumează zilnic un pachet de țigări: Să îşi facă un examen CT de torace

Beatrice Mahler, mesaj pentru cei care fumează zilnic un pachet de țigări: Să îşi facă un examen CT de torace

Managerul Institutului de Pneumoftiziologie Marius Nasta din Bucureşti, Beatrice Mahler, a atras atenţia că cei care fumează în acest ritm trebuie să meargă la spital pentru… [citeste mai departe]


Cultura Economice Externe Locale Monden Politice Sci&Tech Societate Sport Auto

Sprijinim refugiatii din Ucraina. Doneaza si tu pentru Crucea Rosie Romana in sprijinul lor. Orice suma conteaza.

'Let yourself be surprised by Romania!', outdoor tourism promotion campaign in Paris

Publicat:
'Let yourself be surprised by Romania!', outdoor tourism promotion campaign in Paris

of Economy, Entrepreneurship and Tourism (MEAT) started an outdoor campaign to promote Romania as a tourist destination in France, until September 26, on the streets of Paris, the main objective being to attract an increasing number of French tourists, reads a press release from the ministry.

The outdoor campaign thus aims to draw the attention of the French public to Romania as a tourist destination and to convey an impactful message, with an emphasis on the cultural and natural heritage of our country. The action took place in two stages: the first consisted in the display of…

Citeste articolul mai departe pe stiripesurse.ro…  

Sursa articol si foto: stiripesurse.ro


Stiri pe aceeasi tema

Gov't borrows RON 522.5 million on Monday off banks

16:05, 04.09.2023 - The Ministry of Finance (MF) on Monday borrowed RON 522.5 million off banks in an issue of benchmark bonds of a residual maturity of 80 months and an average yield of 6.70% per annum, according to data published by the National Bank of Romania (BNR).The nominal value of Monday's issue was RON 500…

ECC2023/From Enescu and Brancusi, to Eurothalia and Sabotage Festival, September offer in Timisoara

16:05, 30.08.2023 - The European Capital of Culture ECC2023 invites the public, in September, to stay connected to visual arts and symphonic music, European theater festivals, heritage conferences, vinyl fairs, the long-awaited Brancusi exhibition and the George Enescu International Festival.The French Institute in…

Germany is Romania's most important trading partner (Ministry of Economy, Entrepreneurship and Tourism)

23:40, 16.08.2023 - Germany is Romania's most important trading partner, with bilateral trade worth 40.68 billion euros in 2022, up 17 percent, informs a press release of the Ministry of Economy, Entrepreneurship and Tourism (MEAT).The relevant minister, Stefan-Radu Oprea, met on Wednesday with the ambassador of the…

Romania cancels 1.2 bln euro warships deal with France’s Naval Group

11:00, 09.08.2023 - Romania‘s defence ministry said late on Tuesday it has cancelled a long-delayed deal to buy four warships from French firm Naval Group after the company and a junior partner failed to meet a deadline to sign a contract, according to Reuters. Defence firm Naval Group won the contract to build four Gowind…

Ioana Bivolaru, accredited ambassador extraordinary and plenipotentiary of Romania to France

12:55, 26.07.2023 - President Klaus Iohannis signed on Wednesday the decree accrediting Ioana Bivolaru as ambassador extraordinary and plenipotentiary of Romania to the French Republic, with residence in Paris, the Presidential Administration informed.The president also signed the decree on the recall of Danut-Florin…

Vama Buzaului, Romania's eighth ecotourism destination

15:35, 28.06.2023 - Vama Buzaului, located at the foothills of the Ciucas Mountains, is the eighth ecotourism destination in Romania, having obtained the recognition of the Ministry of Economy, Entrepreneurship and Tourism (MEAT), informs the ministry in a press release. CITESTE SI Israel's ambassador to attend…

EconMin Oprea welcomes launching of Romvolt project, with lithium-ion battery cells factory to be built in Galati

20:50, 27.06.2023 - EconMin Oprea welcomes launching of Romvolt project, with lithium-ion battery cells factory to be built in Galati. Through the Romvolt project, which implies the construction of a state-of-the-art electric battery factory in Galati, Romania is making the transition from a consumer state to a producer…

DefMin Tilvar: Romanian battlegroup, important contribution to NATO deterrence, defense posture in the Black Sea

13:05, 21.06.2023 - Tilvar: Romanian battlegroup, important contribution to NATO deterrence, defense posture in the Black Sea. The NATO battlegroup in Romania for which France is the framework nation, is an "important contribution to strengthening the credibility and efficiency of the NATO deterrence and defence posture…


Ce parere ai despre aceasta stire?



Stiri populare

Stiri Locale

Alba
Arad
Arges
Bacau
Bihor
Bistrita-Nasaud
Botosani
Braila
Brasov
Buzau
Calarasi
Caras-Severin
Cluj
Constanta
Covasna
Dambovita
Dolj
Galati
Giurgiu
Gorj
Harghita
Hunedoara
Ialomita
Iasi
Ilfov
Maramures
Mehedinti
Mures
Neamt
Olt
Prahova
Salaj
Satu Mare
Sibiu
Suceava
Teleorman
Timis
Tulcea
Valcea
Vaslui
Vrancea

Curs Valutar

Cursul valutar din 18 septembrie 2023
USD 4.6546
EUR 4.9679
CHF 5.1974
GBP 5.7709
CAD 3.4459
XAU 288.24
JPY 3.153
CNY 0.6381
AED 1.2673
AUD 2.9962
MDL 0.2597
BGN 2.54

Urmareste stirile pe: