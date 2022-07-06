Lavrov accuses France of breaching ‘diplomatic etiquette’ over release of Macron-Putin call

Stiri Recomandate

Consiliul de administraţie al Băncii Naţionale a României, întrunit în şedinţa de miercuri, a hotărât majorarea ratei dobânzii de politică monetară la nivelul de 4,75% pe an, de la 3,75% pe an, începând cu data de 7 iulie 2022. [citeste mai departe]

Castelul Arcalia din Stațiunea Științifică UBB-Arcalia localitatea Șieu-Măgheruș, județul Bistrița-Năsăud, a fost inclus în cadrul rutelor turistice/culturale, și anume „rutei castelelor”, asumate de Guvernul României prin PNRR pentru promovare. [citeste mai departe]

Organizaţia Mondială a Sănătăţii a făcut apel, vineri, la ”acţiuni urgente” în faţa variolei maimuţei în Europa, în contextul triplării cazurilor înregistrate în ultimele două săptămâni… [citeste mai departe]

Traficantul de droguri Rocco Morabito a ajuns, miercuri, în Italia, după ce a fost extrădat din Brazilia pentru a executa o pedeapsă de 30 de ani… [citeste mai departe]

Un deputat PAS şi-a depus mandatul. Este vorba despre Dorel Iurcu, care a obţinut fotoliul de primar în comuna Horodişte din raionul Rezina, motiv pentru care a depus cererea de demisie din Parlament. [citeste mai departe]

Modificări și investiții importante sunt preconizate în viitorul apropiat la Aerodromul Cioca al Consiliului Județean Timiș, unde vor fi organizate evenimente de mare impact pentru public. Întreaga zonă va fi supusă unor ample modernizări și transformări.… [citeste mai departe]

Românii care vor plăti cu 15% mai puțin la impozit. În România anului 2022 sunt extrem de mulți salariați care încasează sume sub 4.500 de lei. Conform ministrului de Finanțe, Adrian Câciu, se pregătesc… [citeste mai departe]

Mulți posesori de site-uri, fie ele magazine online cu produse/servicii sau simple pagini de prezentare a ofertei, care se gândesc să apeleze la optimizare SEO consideră că acest proces este unul eminamente tehnic, vizând modificări… [citeste mai departe]

Perioada actuală de criză a adus multe discuții în cadrul coaliției de guvernare în ceea ce privește abordarea necesară pentru a depăși provocările economice. Proiectul de modificare a Codului Fiscal, recent publicat, încearcă să vină tocmai cu răspunsuri pentru aceste… [citeste mai departe]


Lavrov accuses France of breaching ‘diplomatic etiquette’ over release of Macron-Putin call

Publicat:
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said that the publication of a call between French leader and Russian President Vladimir Putin, which took place just four days before Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine, was a breach of “diplomatic etiquette,” according to Politico. The call was published last week in a documentary “A President, Europe […] The post Lavrov accuses France of breachingdiplomatic etiquette’ over release of Macron-Putin call appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

