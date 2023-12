Stiri pe aceeasi tema

- Lumea divertismentului este in doliu dupa moartea brusca și tragica a indragitului actor din „Friends” Matthew Perry. Biroul medicului legist din comitatul Los Angeles a confirmat și dezvaluit cauza morții lui Perry, aceasta datorandu-se „efectelor acute ale ketaminelor”, dupa cum se detaliaza in raportul…

- European Union leaders agreed to open membership talks with Ukraine even as it continues to fight Russia‘s invasion, but they could not agree on a 50 billion euro package of EU financial aid for Kyiv due to opposition from Hungary, according to Reuters. At a summit in Brussels, other leaders bypassed…

- Soldații austrieci au primit bocanci noi, un model dezvoltat local, dar produs in Romania, starnind un val de critici pe rețelele de socializare, noteaza publicația tabloida Exxpress. Primele perechi au ajuns deja in picioarele unor militari austrieci. In total, Bundesheer (Armata Federala) va primi…

- The number of rail wagons heading to the ports of Ukraine‘s Odesa region continued to rise over the past week thanks to the successful operation of the alternative Black Sea exports corridor, a senior railways official said late on Thursday, according to Reuters. Valeriy Tkachov, deputy director of…

- Slovakia’s president will appoint a new government on Wednesday led by three-time leftist prime minister Robert Fico, who won a 30 September election with pledges to end military aid to Ukraine and battle illegal migration, according to Euractiv. The path to appointing a government from Fico’s three-party…

- UK military experts will be training Ukrainians in the Romanian bases next year, the British ambassador to Bucharest, Andrew Noble, said at a press conference at the end of his mandate on Thursday, according to Euractiv. The diplomat highlighted the very dynamic bilateral relations, the common interest…

- Cabinetul de securitate al Israelului declara stare de razboi in urma atacurilor organizatiei extremiste palestiniene Hamas, permitand „pasi militari de anvergura”, a anuntat, duminica, biroul premierului israelian Benjamin Netanyahu, potrivit DPA. Biroul lui Netanyahu a precizat ca razboiul, care a…

- Ukraine and the United States have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) under which Kyiv will receive up to $522 for strengthening the resilience of the Ukrainian energy system, the U.S. embassy in Ukraine said, according to Reuters. Ukraine will receive $422 million in new energy assistance and…