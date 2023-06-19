Kenya signs trade deal with European Union to safeguard exports

Stiri Recomandate

UBB își sporește în context european activitățile pe continentul african

UBB își sporește în context european activitățile pe continentul african

Universitatea Babeș-Bolyai din Cluj-Napoca (UBB) este partener principal într-un Cluster African-European de Excelență dedicat „Managementului Resurselor de Pământ și Apă, cu impact asupra Sănătății Umane” (Sustainable Water and Land Resource Management… [citeste mai departe]

George Simion și-a publicat declarația de avere! Ce sumă a primit politicianul în dar la nuntă

George Simion și-a publicat declarația de avere! Ce sumă a primit politicianul în dar la nuntă

George Simion și Ilinca Munteanu și-au unit destinele pe 27 august 2022, în cadrul unei ceremonii fastuoase, la care au fost invitați toți românii. La vremea respectivă, nunta celor doi a stârnit o mulțime… [citeste mai departe]

A băut un pahar de vin în fiecare seară timp de o lună. Ce a observat a fost incredibil, vei face și tu la fel

A băut un pahar de vin în fiecare seară timp de o lună. Ce a observat a fost incredibil, vei face și tu la fel

Cu toții credem că toate alimentele își au locul într-un model de alimentație sănătoasă, inclusiv un pahar de vin. Alcoolul de multe feluri, inclusiv vinul, face parte din… [citeste mai departe]

Premierul Ciolacu se întâlnește cu șefii OMV

Premierul Ciolacu se întâlnește cu șefii OMV

Prima zi de luni se anunță destul de plină pentru Marcel Ciolacu în noua sa calitate de premier. Social-democratul l-a primit la Palatul Victoria pe guvernatorul BNR, Mugur Isărescu. Intâlnirea celor doi a avut loc în Sala Moldova, începând cu ora 10.00. Cei doi urmează să discute despre inflaţie şi despre… [citeste mai departe]

Deputatul Daniel Blaga, după Congresul USR de la București: “Construim schimbarea”

Deputatul Daniel Blaga, după Congresul USR de la București: “Construim schimbarea”

Peste 600 de delegați din întreaga țară, dar și invitați de la alte partide politice au participat sâmbătă, 17 iunie, la Congresul USR care a avut loc la Sala Radio din București. Delegații prezenți la Congres au votat ca președintele… [citeste mai departe]

A XI-a ediție a Festivalului VOICES, un succes! Gala Laureaților și concertul Lora au atras publicul, în ciuda vremii ploioase

A XI-a ediție a Festivalului VOICES, un succes! Gala Laureaților și concertul Lora au atras publicul, în ciuda vremii ploioase

Festivalul VOICES, organizat de Casa de Cultură a Studenților Alba Iulia, singurul festival studențesc de muzică ușoară din România, s-a încheiat… [citeste mai departe]

Permise suspendate pentru alcool la volan și nereguli în trafic

Permise suspendate pentru alcool la volan și nereguli în trafic

La data de 18 iunie 2023, în jurul orei 18:00, poliţiştii rutieri au oprit în trafic, pe bulevardul Păcii, din municipiului Lupeni, autoturismul condus de un bărbat în vârstă de 69 de ani, din Lupeni. În urma verificărilor efectuate în baza de date, poliţiştii au stabilit… [citeste mai departe]

Analiză The Economist. Cât va dura boom-ul călătoriilor

Analiză The Economist. Cât va dura boom-ul călătoriilor

Vacanțele „de răzbunare” sunt în plină desfășurare, iar industria turismului profită de ele, notează  The Economist . După câțiva ani dificili, dorința de a face risipă de bani pe bilete de avion și hoteluri este pe cale să aducă câștiguri uriașe. Turoperatorii sunt inundați de rezervări,… [citeste mai departe]

Accident pe „Moților” în Cluj! O persoană primește îngrijiri medicale

Accident pe „Moților” în Cluj! O persoană primește îngrijiri medicale

În urmă cu puțin timp, un accident rutier a avut loc pe Calea Moților din Cluj Napoca. Conform colegilor de la zcj.ro, se pare că o persoană primește îngrijiri medicale, fiind prinsă sub roțile unei mașini. „A fost un accident rutier cu un pieton… [citeste mai departe]


Cultura Economice Externe Locale Monden Politice Sci&Tech Societate Sport Auto

Sprijinim refugiatii din Ucraina. Doneaza si tu pentru Crucea Rosie Romana in sprijinul lor. Orice suma conteaza.

Kenya signs trade deal with European Union to safeguard exports

Publicat:
Kenya signs trade deal with European Union to safeguard exports

Kenya on Monday signed an with the that will guarantee duty-free access for its farm produce into its biggest export market, according to Reuters. European goods entering Kenya will see tariffs reduced over a 25-year period under the agreement, officials said at a signing ceremony in the Kenyan capital Nairobi. […] The post Kenya signs trade deal with to safeguard exports appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

Citeste articolul mai departe pe sursazilei.ro…  

Sursa articol si foto: sursazilei.ro


Stiri pe aceeasi tema

Late push for coal subsidies upsets EU deal on energy reforms

10:25, 19.06.2023 - A late proposal to extend subsidies for coal plants has upset European Union countries’ plans on Monday to approve a reform of the bloc’s power market, which was designed to shift the electricity system towards cleaner energy, according to Reuters. EU countries’ energy ministers meet in Luxembourg on…

Oil rises on Saudi plan to deepen output cuts from July

12:55, 05.06.2023 - Oil prices rose by more than $1 a barrel on Monday after top crude exporter Saudi Arabia pledged to cut production by a further 1 million barrels per day (bpd) from July to counter macroeconomic headwinds that have depressed markets, according to Reuters. Brent crude futures were up $1.72, or 2.3%,…

Russia hits Ukrainian military facility and Odesa port in air strikes

12:40, 29.05.2023 - Russia put five aircraft out of action in an attack on a military target in western Ukraine and caused a fire at the Black Sea port of Odesa in heavy air strikes early on Monday, Ukrainian officials said, according to Reuters. Ukraine’s military said the attack on Odesa port had caused a fire and damaged…

South Korea, EU agree to boost security ties amid Ukraine, North Korea tension

14:00, 22.05.2023 - South Korea and the European Union agreed on Monday to launch a strategic dialogue between its top diplomats to develop a security partnership, a joint statement said, amid tension over Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and North Korean nuclear threats, according to Reuters. South Korean President Yoon Suk…

European Commission to ban Ukrainian grain exports to Romania

19:06, 26.04.2023 - The European Commission will ban Ukrainian grain and oilseeds exports to Romania until June 5, Romanian Agriculture Minister Petre Daea said on Wednesday, according to Reuters. Romania has stopped short of enforcing a ban, whereas Poland, Hungary, Bulgaria and Slovakia took unilateral steps to protect…

EU ministers braced for Ukrainian frustration over ammunition plan

11:15, 24.04.2023 - Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba gets a chance on Monday to vent Kyiv‘s frustration to European Union foreign ministers over wrangling that is holding up an EU plan to buy ammunition to help Ukraine fight Russia’s invasion, according to Reuters. Kuleba expressed frustration in a tweet last week…

EU urges firm results, green alliance from US trade talks

06:15, 13.04.2023 - The United States and the European Union need to produce clear results next month from their forum on trade and technology and forge closer ties on green products and technology, European Trade Commissioner Valdis Dombrovskis said on Wednesday, according to Reuters. Sweden will host a fourth ministerial-level…

Britain to join trans-Pacific trade pact

14:00, 31.03.2023 - Britain on Friday said it had struck a deal to join an 11-country trans-Pacific trade pact which includes Japan and Australia as it looks to deepen ties in the region and build its global trade links after leaving the European Union, according to Reuters. Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said Britain had…


Ce parere ai despre aceasta stire?



Stiri populare

Stiri Locale

Alba
Arad
Arges
Bacau
Bihor
Bistrita-Nasaud
Botosani
Braila
Brasov
Buzau
Calarasi
Caras-Severin
Cluj
Constanta
Covasna
Dambovita
Dolj
Galati
Giurgiu
Gorj
Harghita
Hunedoara
Ialomita
Iasi
Ilfov
Maramures
Mehedinti
Mures
Neamt
Olt
Prahova
Salaj
Satu Mare
Sibiu
Suceava
Teleorman
Timis
Tulcea
Valcea
Vaslui
Vrancea

Curs Valutar

Cursul valutar din 19 iunie 2023
USD 4.5426
EUR 4.9596
CHF 5.0678
GBP 5.8208
CAD 3.4402
XAU 285.077
JPY 3.1997
CNY 0.6344
AED 1.2368
AUD 3.1135
MDL 0.2528
BGN 2.5358

Urmareste stirile pe: