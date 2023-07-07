Japanese PM heads to NATO to warn of East Asia risks

Stiri Recomandate

Max Verstappen, nemulțumit de calendarul Formula 1: 24 de curse sunt prea multe

Max Verstappen, nemulțumit de calendarul Formula 1: 24 de curse sunt prea multe

Max Verstappen (Red Bull Racing), dublu campion mondial de Formula 1, a făcut să apară noi îndoieli cu privire la cât timp ar putea rămâne el în acest sport, afirmând că mărirea calendarului la un număr record de 24 de curse "cu siguranţă nu… [citeste mai departe]

Restrictii pe podul suspendat de peste Dunare, inaugurat ieri! Timp de cateva luni, podul inchis pe timpul noptii

Restrictii pe podul suspendat de peste Dunare, inaugurat ieri! Timp de cateva luni, podul inchis pe timpul noptii

Pentru finalizarea lucrarilor auxiliare la podul suspendat peste Dunare de la Braila, in perioada 17.07.2023 ndash; 30.11.2023 se va inchide traficul pe timpul noptii, de luni… [citeste mai departe]

Rețea de canalizare pentru Sântioana de Mureș (Pănet)

Rețea de canalizare pentru Sântioana de Mureș (Pănet)

Conducerea Primăriei Comunei Pănet anunţă publicul interesat asupra depunerii solicitării de emitere a acordului de mediu pentru proiectul "Construirea rețelei de canalizare în satul Sântioana de Mureș, comuna Pănet, județul Mureş", propus a fi amplasat în comuna Pănet, satul Sântioana… [citeste mai departe]

Alex Oroian își continuă studiile la facultatea lui Real Madrid

Alex Oroian își continuă studiile la facultatea lui Real Madrid

Alex Oroian, unul dintre cei mai buni spadasini al României își va continua studiile de masterat la o facultate finanțată de către Real Madrid CF. Sportivul Clubului Sportiv Municipal Olimpia Satu Mare a fost admis la Universidad Europea din Mardid, în cadrul căreia funcționează… [citeste mai departe]

Trei mașini de poliție au blocat un șofer în intersecția din fața Primăriei Suceava

Trei mașini de poliție au blocat un șofer în intersecția din fața Primăriei Suceava

Trei mașini de poliție au acționat pentru a bloca în trafic și a scoate din mașină șoferul unui Mercedes, în intersecția de pe bulevardul principal al Sucevei, în fața Primăriei municipiului Suceava.Din primele date pe care… [citeste mai departe]

La Pitești, 11 unități de învățământ vor fi reparate până la 11 septembrie

La Pitești, 11 unități de învățământ vor fi reparate până la 11 septembrie

La Pitești încep lucrările de reparații la 11 unități de învățământ preuniversitar de stat. Vineri, 7 iulie, au fost semnate contractele de execuție pentru trei grădinițe, patru școli gimnaziale și patru licee, potrivit unui comunicat… [citeste mai departe]

COMUNICAT / Compania de Apă, sistări servicii luni, 10 iulie 2023

COMUNICAT / Compania de Apă, sistări servicii luni, 10 iulie 2023

Compania de Apă S.A. Buzău anunță întreruperea serviciului de alimentare cu apă potabilă în Buzău, Micro 3, în data de 10.07.2023, în intervalul 08.30-15.00, pentru înlocuire contor scadent branșament. Zone afectate: Buzău, PT 17, Micro 3, blocurile G3A, G3B, G3C, D1,… [citeste mai departe]

Atenționări de instabilitate atmosferică pentru Capitală și mai multe județe

Atenționări de instabilitate atmosferică pentru Capitală și mai multe județe

Administraţia Naţională de Meteorologie (ANM) a emis noi avertizări Cod portocaliu şi Cod galben de instabilitate atmosferică accentuată, valabile în 29 de judeţe, inclusiv în Capitală, până mâine dimineaţa.Astfel, în intervalul 7 iulie,… [citeste mai departe]

Imagini noi cu viitoarea generație Dacia Duster

Imagini noi cu viitoarea generație Dacia Duster

În urmă cu 4 luni, reprezentanții Dacia au confirmat că noua generație Duster va intra în producție, la uzina de la Mioveni, pe parcursul anului viitor. Până atunci, însă, prototipurile sunt surprinse în continuare în teste. Vestea bună este că mașinile încep să fie acoperite tot mai puțin cu camuflaj.… [citeste mai departe]

Produsul Intern Brut, în creștere moderată

Produsul Intern Brut, în creștere moderată

Faţă de acelaşi trimestru din anul 2022, Produsul intern brut a înregistrat o creștere cu 2,4 % pe seria brută şi cu 2,9 % pe seria ajustată sezonier; Seria ajustată sezonier a Produsului intern brut trimestrial a fost recalculată ca urmare a revizuirii estimărilor pentru trimestrul I 2023 în varianta provizoriu… [citeste mai departe]


Japanese PM heads to NATO to warn of East Asia risks

Japanese PM heads to NATO to warn of East Asia risks

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida will join NATO leaders in Lithuania on Tuesday to remind an alliance focused on Ukraine to pay heed to Chinese and Russian activity in Asia, which Japan sees as a threat to global security, according to Reuters. Kishida’s second visit to a North Atlantic Treaty Organization gathering, along with the […] The post Japanese PM heads to NATO to warn of risks appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

