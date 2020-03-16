Iohannis:Interior Ministry, medical units, social care services may hire additional staff without contest

Stiri Recomandate

Iohannis thanks all medical staff for their hard work

Iohannis thanks all medical staff for their hard work

President Klaus Iohannis sent a message on Monday from the Cotroceni Presidential Palace to all the physicians and the medical staff, thanking them all for their professionalism and dedication."Thank you all for your efforts, we are all grateful for the work you do tirelessly!" Iohannis said.… [citeste mai departe]

Accident pe DN 56. Trei persoane rănite și un autoturism răsturnat

Accident pe DN 56. Trei persoane rănite și un autoturism răsturnat

Trei persoane au fost rănite și transportate la spital în urma unii accident produs astăzi, pe DN 65, în apropiere de Radovan. Polițiștii doljeni spun că responsabil de producerea accidentului șoferul unui BMW, un tânăr de 24 de ani, care a efectuat o depășire neregulamentară.… [citeste mai departe]

Opt jurnalişti din Maramureş şi Satu Mare, în autoizolare după ce au vorbit cu un pacient cu coronavirus. Autorităţile locale, acuzate de incompetenţă

Opt jurnalişti din Maramureş şi Satu Mare, în autoizolare după ce au vorbit cu un pacient cu coronavirus. Autorităţile locale, acuzate de incompetenţă

Mai mulţi jurnalişti din Baia Mare şi Satu Mare au intrat în autoizolare după ce au… [citeste mai departe]

Măsuri împotriva îmbolnăvirii în autobuzele Publitrans! Accesul nu va mai fi permis pe prima ușă

Măsuri împotriva îmbolnăvirii în autobuzele Publitrans! Accesul nu va mai fi permis pe prima ușă

Măsuri împotriva îmbolnăvirii în autobuzele Publitrans! Accesul nu va mai fi permis pe prima ușă. În contextul prevenirii infecţiei cu virusul Covid-19, S. C. Publitrans 2000 S.A. anunță o nouă… [citeste mai departe]

Cele mai grave cazuri COVID-19 vor fi transferate la 7 spitale din România: în București, centrul unic a devenit Colentina

Cele mai grave cazuri COVID-19 vor fi transferate la 7 spitale din România: în București, centrul unic a devenit Colentina

Secretarul de stat Horațiu Moldovan, din Ministerul Sănătății, a declarat luni la Antena 3 că s-a emis un ordin, după decretarea stării de urgență, prin… [citeste mai departe]

ŞCOLI ÎNCHISE ÎN ROMÂNIA. Ministrul Educaţiei: Măsura poate continua până când nu va mai exista niciun pericol asupra copiilor

ŞCOLI ÎNCHISE ÎN ROMÂNIA. Ministrul Educaţiei: Măsura poate continua până când nu va mai exista niciun pericol asupra copiilor

Ministrul Educaţiei, Monica Anisie, a anunţat că şcolile vor rămâne închise "până când nu va mai exista niciun pericol asupra… [citeste mai departe]

Schimbări care-i vizează pe cei care trebuie să susțină examenul pentru permisul de conducere

Schimbări care-i vizează pe cei care trebuie să susțină examenul pentru permisul de conducere

Pandemia de coronavirus instalată în România aduce schimbări și în rândul celor care trebuie să susțină examenul pentru permisul de conducere. De luni, 16 martie, România se află în stare de urgență. Pentru… [citeste mai departe]

Cristi Chivu, la cumpărături alături de Adelina la MILANO. Cum s-au protejat de coronavirus FOTO

Cristi Chivu, la cumpărături alături de Adelina la MILANO. Cum s-au protejat de coronavirus FOTO

Cristi Chivu și Adelina au ieşit la cumpărături pentru a-și face provizii pentru următoarea perioadă. Într-o poză postată de Adelina Chivu pe instastory, se poate vedea cât de mare este coada la un supermarket.… [citeste mai departe]

IPJ Alba informează că programul de lucru la ghișeul Serviciului Arme, Exploziv, Substanțe Periculoase a fost suspendat

IPJ Alba informează că programul de lucru la ghișeul Serviciului Arme, Exploziv, Substanțe Periculoase a fost suspendat

Inspectoratul de Poliție Județean Alba informează că programul de lucru la ghișeul Serviciului Arme, Exploziv, Substanțe Periculoase a fost suspendat. Cererile… [citeste mai departe]

ALERTĂ - Parchetul General s-a autosesizat în cazul senatorului Chiţac, pentru zădărnicirea combaterii bolilor

ALERTĂ - Parchetul General s-a autosesizat în cazul senatorului Chiţac, pentru zădărnicirea combaterii bolilor

Parchetul de pe lângă Înalta Curte de Casaţie şi Justiţie anunţă că s-a autosesizat şi a deschis un dosar penal cu privire la faptele senatorului PNL Vergil Chiţac, cel care… [citeste mai departe]


Cultura Economice Externe Locale Monden Politice Sci&Tech Societate Sport Auto

Iohannis:Interior Ministry, medical units, social care services may hire additional staff without contest

Publicat:
Iohannis:Interior Ministry, medical units, social care services may hire additional staff without contest

announced on Monday that the (MAI) structures, the medical units and the social care services may hire additional staff with no contest, as part of the measures enforced by the state of emergency imposed as of 16 March.

"I decreed that the MAI structures, the medical units, the social care services can hire additional staff without the usual contest so as to supplement the medical needs that may arise. Furthermore, I have authorized that the necessary amounts in the coffers to be secured for the purchase of materials, medicine…

Citeste articolul mai departe pe stiripesurse.ro…  

Sursa articol si foto: stiripesurse.ro


Stiri pe aceeasi tema

Iohannis thanks all medical staff for their hard work

17:35, 16.03.2020 - President Klaus Iohannis sent a message on Monday from the Cotroceni Presidential Palace to all the physicians and the medical staff, thanking them all for their professionalism and dedication."Thank you all for your efforts, we are all grateful for the work you do tirelessly!" Iohannis said.…

Mayor Gabriela Firea requests pollution situation in Bucharest be analysed at CSAT meeting

23:47, 04.03.2020 - Bucharest general mayor Gabriela Firea announced on Tuesday that she called on President Klaus Iohannis to have the pollution situation in Bucharest analysed at a meeting of the Supreme Council of National Defence (CSAT). "I have already sent an address to the President of Romania and to the CSAT,…

Pro Romania deputy Mihaela Hunca demands medical offices in all educational units

13:55, 14.02.2020 - Pro Romania deputy Mihaela Hunca told a press conference on Friday that medical offices need to be set up in all educational units with legal personality in the country in order to prevent the spread of diseases among students. The Pro Romania MP called on the Health and on the Education Ministry…

MEC: 3,942 pupils - affected by suspension of classes because of influenza

16:00, 11.02.2020 - The partial or full suspension of classes in many educational units in Romania because of the influenza virus currently affects 3,942 pupils, a figure that does not represent the number of ill children, the Ministry of Education and Research made the announcement on Monday. Classes are partially…

President Iohannis not excluding any early election scenario

14:25, 20.01.2020 - President Klaus Iohannis said on Monday that he does not rule out any scenario regarding the triggering of early elections, responding at a news conference at the Cotroceni Presidential Palace if he excludes Prime Minister Ludovic Orban stepping down if early elections are not called.  "I am not…

President Iohannis promulgates 2020 state budget law

17:24, 06.01.2020 - President Klaus Iohannis signed on Monday the decree promulgating the Law regarding the state budget on 2020 and the decree to promulgate the Law for the State social insurance budget on 2020, the Presidential Administration informs.On December 23, the Orban Government assumed responsibility…

President Iohannis and PM Orban arrived at march commemorating Revolution's victims

22:17, 22.12.2019 - President Klaus Iohannis and Prime Minister Ludovic Orban arrived on Sunday evening at the march commemorating the victims of the Romanian Revolution, which takes place in the University Square. They left along hundreds of participants in a march commemorating the Romanian Revolution, which started…

President Iohannis: Budgets of intelligence services are not rich

16:03, 17.12.2019 - President Klaus Iohannis on Tuesday stated that the budgets of intelligence services, as approved by the Supreme Council of Country Defence (CSAT), are not rich, as they were calculated to cover the usual expenses of these institutions, such as salaries.  "In relation to the services, there were…


Ce parere ai despre aceasta stire?



Stiri populare

Stiri Locale

Alba
Arad
Arges
Bacau
Bihor
Bistrita-Nasaud
Botosani
Braila
Brasov
Buzau
Calarasi
Caras-Severin
Cluj
Constanta
Covasna
Dambovita
Dolj
Galati
Giurgiu
Gorj
Harghita
Hunedoara
Ialomita
Iasi
Ilfov
Maramures
Mehedinti
Mures
Neamt
Olt
Prahova
Salaj
Satu Mare
Sibiu
Suceava
Teleorman
Timis
Tulcea
Valcea
Vaslui
Vrancea

Urmareste stirile pe:

Informatii Utile

Vremea

Prognoza meteo pentru azi 16 martie 2020
Bucuresti -3°C | 11°C
Iasi -2°C | 12°C
Cluj-Napoca -3°C | 13°C
Timisoara -2°C | 14°C
Constanta 0°C | 8°C
Brasov -3°C | 12°C
Baia Mare 0°C | 12°C
alte orase..

Loto 6/49

Detalii castiguri la 6/49 din 15.03.2020

CAT. Numar castiguri Valoare castig Report
I (6/6) REPORT 448.039,20 2.492.321,20
II (5/6) 11 13.576,94 -
III (4/6) 256 583,38 -
IV (3/6) 6.308 30,00 -
Fond total de castiguri: 2.980.254,00

Curs Valutar

Cursul valutar din 16 martie 2020
USD 4.3202
EUR 4.8242
CHF 4.5699
GBP 5.3162
CAD 3.1061
XAU 208.857
JPY 4.079
CNY 0.6165
AED 1.1762
AUD 2.6682
MDL 0.2455
BGN 2.4665

Horoscop Zilnic

Pesti

Varsator

Capricorn

Sagetator

Scorpion

Balanta

Fecioara

Leu

Rac

Gemeni

Taur

Berbec