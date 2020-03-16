Iohannis:Interior Ministry, medical units, social care services may hire additional staff without contest

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

- President Klaus Iohannis sent a message on Monday from the Cotroceni Presidential Palace to all the physicians and the medical staff, thanking them all for their professionalism and dedication."Thank you all for your efforts, we are all grateful for the work you do tirelessly!" Iohannis said.…

- Bucharest general mayor Gabriela Firea announced on Tuesday that she called on President Klaus Iohannis to have the pollution situation in Bucharest analysed at a meeting of the Supreme Council of National Defence (CSAT). "I have already sent an address to the President of Romania and to the CSAT,…

- Pro Romania deputy Mihaela Hunca told a press conference on Friday that medical offices need to be set up in all educational units with legal personality in the country in order to prevent the spread of diseases among students. The Pro Romania MP called on the Health and on the Education Ministry…

- The partial or full suspension of classes in many educational units in Romania because of the influenza virus currently affects 3,942 pupils, a figure that does not represent the number of ill children, the Ministry of Education and Research made the announcement on Monday. Classes are partially…

- President Klaus Iohannis said on Monday that he does not rule out any scenario regarding the triggering of early elections, responding at a news conference at the Cotroceni Presidential Palace if he excludes Prime Minister Ludovic Orban stepping down if early elections are not called. "I am not…

- President Klaus Iohannis signed on Monday the decree promulgating the Law regarding the state budget on 2020 and the decree to promulgate the Law for the State social insurance budget on 2020, the Presidential Administration informs.On December 23, the Orban Government assumed responsibility…

- President Klaus Iohannis and Prime Minister Ludovic Orban arrived on Sunday evening at the march commemorating the victims of the Romanian Revolution, which takes place in the University Square. They left along hundreds of participants in a march commemorating the Romanian Revolution, which started…

- President Klaus Iohannis on Tuesday stated that the budgets of intelligence services, as approved by the Supreme Council of Country Defence (CSAT), are not rich, as they were calculated to cover the usual expenses of these institutions, such as salaries. "In relation to the services, there were…