Iohannis: Romania's accession to Schengen as soon as possible is not only necessary, but also extremely opportune

The Prime Minister of the Government of the Kingdom of the Netherlands, Mark Rutte, on a working visit to our country, arrived on Wednesday afternoon at the Getica National Combined Training Center in Cincu, central Brasov County, being accompanied by President Klaus Iohannis.

President Klaus Iohannis and visiting Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte on Wednesday will call on the Getica National Joint Training Centre at Cincu, Brasov County.

The UDMR (Democratic Union of Hungarians of Romania leader, Deputy Prime Minister Kelemen Hunor, states that the postponement for 11 years of Romania's accession to Schengen was the consequence of the fact that some states opposed it on grounds other than technical ones, which "is unacceptable."

Right Force Party Chairman, MP Ludovic Orban, announced on Wednesday he was going to sue the Government for the failure to organise elections in over 40 localities, thus defying the law and democracy, the citizens' right to elect their mayor.

President Klaus Iohannis on Wednesday will welcome visiting Hungarian President Katalin Novak.

The quality of prosumer has been amended, which made the number of prosumers increase from a few hundred at the end of last year to several tens of thousands at this moment, Minister of Energy Virgil Popescu said on Wednesday, at a briefing at the end of the Government meeting.

Swimmer David Popovici and coach Adrian Radulescu were decorated on Wednesday by President Klaus Iohannis in a ceremony held at the Cotroceni Presidential Palace.

Romania's Chamber of Deputies, convened in an extraordinary session on Wednesday, passed a bill ratifying Finland's and Sweden's accession to NATO protocols, 227 to two abstentions.