Iohannis: Romania's accession to Schengen as soon as possible is not only necessary, but also extremely opportune

Iohannis: Romanias accession to Schengen as soon as possible is not only necessary, but also extremely opportune

Iohannis: Romanias accession to Schengen as soon as possible is not only necessary, but also extremely opportune

President Klaus Iohannis said, on Wednesday, that he discussed with the Prime Minister of the Government of the Netherlands, Mark Rutte, about Romania's accession to Schengen,…

Urmează patru zile de sărbătoare în Cetatea Alba Carolina, cu prilejul Centenarului Încoronării

Urmează patru zile de sărbătoare în Cetatea Alba Carolina, cu prilejul Centenarului Încoronării

O serie de evenimente culturale (expoziţii tematice, lansări de carte, concerte omagiale, proiecţii de film, reconstituiri istorice) menite să marcheze Centenarul Încoronării vor avea loc, la Alba Iulia,…

Dinți de dragon - tactica din Al Doilea Război Mondial prin care rușii vor să se apere în fața ucrainenilor

Dinți de dragon - tactica din Al Doilea Război Mondial prin care rușii vor să se apere în fața ucrainenilor

Linia defensivă este formată din două rânduri de „dinți de dragon", fiind urmate de tranșee posibil construite pentru oprirea vehiculelor de luptă. Ultimul rând al apărării este…

SUA ar putea interzice importurile de aluminiu rusesc: prețul la bursă crește cu 7% pe fondul acestor zvonuri

SUA ar putea interzice importurile de aluminiu rusesc: prețul la bursă crește cu 7% pe fondul acestor zvonuri

Administrația Biden ia în calcul restricționarea importurilor de aluminiu rusesc, în timp ce analizează posibilele răspunsuri la escaladarea militară a Moscovei în Ucraina, a declarat…

Închisoare pe viață pentru gorjeanul care și-a ucis cu sălbătăcie fosta iubită. Victima a depus mai multe plângeri la poliție în trecut

Închisoare pe viață pentru gorjeanul care și-a ucis cu sălbătăcie fosta iubită. Victima a depus mai multe plângeri la poliție în trecut

Tribunalul Gorj l-a condamnat, marți, la închisoare pe viață pe Raimond Călin Căldăraru, tânărul care, în iulie…

K.Iohannis s-a optimist cu privire la aderarea României la spaţiul Schengen

K.Iohannis s-a optimist cu privire la aderarea României la spaţiul Schengen

K.Iohannis s-a optimist cu privire la aderarea României la spaţiul Schengen   Foto: Arhivă. Olanda nu este, în principiu, împotriva aderării României la spaţiul Schengen, a declarat astăzi, la Braşov, premierul olandez Mark…

Taximetriștii din Gherla cer scumpirea transportului, după ce prețurile la combustibil au urcat la cer – tarifele propuse

Taximetriștii din Gherla cer scumpirea transportului, după ce prețurile la combustibil au urcat la cer – tarifele propuse

Primăria muninicpiului Gherla a primit două cereri din partea SC Travel Taxi srl, cu sediul în Hăşdate, prin administratorul acesteia. O cerere solicită…

Nicuşor Dan anunță că preţul gigacaloriei nu va creşte în Capitală: Dacă apare vreo diferență, suportă Primăria

Nicuşor Dan anunță că preţul gigacaloriei nu va creşte în Capitală: Dacă apare vreo diferență, suportă Primăria

Primarul general al Capitalei, Nicuşor Dan, a dat asigurări miercuri că preţul gigacaloriei pentru locuitorii Capitalei nu va creşte şi a precizat că dacă…

Biden respinge ideea unei întâlniri cu Putin la G20

Biden respinge ideea unei întâlniri cu Putin la G20

Kremlinul a transmis miercuri că preşedintele Vladimir Putin încă nu a decis dacă va participa la summitul G20 care se va desfăşura în luna noiembrie în insula indoneziană Bali, relatează Reuters. "Sunt multe forumuri internaţionale planificate pentru luna noiembrie", a spus în faţa presei consilierul…

Posibilă lovitură de stat, dejucată în Iran: forțele de securitate susțin că au reținut o grupare de traficanți de arme

Posibilă lovitură de stat, dejucată în Iran: forțele de securitate susțin că au reținut o grupare de traficanți de arme

O grupare de traficanți de arme a fost reținută de forțele de securitate iraniene. Autoritățile susțin că gruparea transporta puști și muniție în…


Iohannis: Romania's accession to Schengen as soon as possible is not only necessary, but also extremely opportune

Publicat:
Iohannis: Romania's accession to Schengen as soon as possible is not only necessary, but also extremely opportune

said, on Wednesday, that he discussed with the of the Government of the Netherlands, , about Romania's accession to Schengen, voicing the hope that the political conditions for our country's entry in the space of free movement will be met as soon as possible.

Dutch PM Rutte reaches Cincu training centre, alongside President Iohannis, PM Ciuca

19:55, 12.10.2022 - The Prime Minister of the Government of the Kingdom of the Netherlands, Mark Rutte, on a working visit to our country, arrived on Wednesday afternoon at the Getica National Combined Training Center in Cincu, central Brasov County, being accompanied by President Klaus Iohannis.

President Iohannis, Dutch PM Rutte to visit Getica joint military training centre

12:46, 10.10.2022 - President Klaus Iohannis and visiting Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte on Wednesday will call on the Getica National Joint Training Centre at Cincu, Brasov County.

UDMR's Kelemen Hunor: What happened for 11 years with Romania's accession to Schengen is unacceptable

16:21, 06.10.2022 - The UDMR (Democratic Union of Hungarians of Romania leader, Deputy Prime Minister Kelemen Hunor, states that the postponement for 11 years of Romania's accession to Schengen was the consequence of the fact that some states opposed it on grounds other than technical ones, which "is unacceptable."…

Right Force Chairman Orban says to sue gov't over failure to organise elections in over 40 localities

15:15, 21.09.2022 - Right Force Party Chairman, MP Ludovic Orban, announced on Wednesday he was going to sue the Government for the failure to organise elections in over 40 localities, thus defying the law and democracy, the citizens' right to elect their mayor.

Iohannis to welcome visiting Hungarian President Novak

16:50, 06.09.2022 - President Klaus Iohannis on Wednesday will welcome visiting Hungarian President Katalin Novak.

Energy Minister says prosumer numbers up to a few tens of thousands

16:36, 24.08.2022 - The quality of prosumer has been amended, which made the number of prosumers increase from a few hundred at the end of last year to several tens of thousands at this moment, Minister of Energy Virgil Popescu said on Wednesday, at a briefing at the end of the Government meeting.

Swimmer David Popovici and coach Adrian Radulescu, decorated by President Iohannis

19:20, 20.07.2022 - Swimmer David Popovici and coach Adrian Radulescu were decorated on Wednesday by President Klaus Iohannis in a ceremony held at the Cotroceni Presidential Palace.

VIDEO Romania ratifies Finland's, Sweden's NATO accession protocols

11:00, 20.07.2022 - Romania's Chamber of Deputies, convened in an extraordinary session on Wednesday, passed a bill ratifying Finland's and Sweden's accession to NATO protocols, 227 to two abstentions.


