Investment Minister Bolos supports development of territorially integrated investments

- The degree of absorption of European funds in the 2014 - 2020 financial year currently recorded by Romania stands at 64.7 percent, Minister of Investments and European Projects Marcel Bolos told a press conference on Friday, in Tulcea, told Agerpres. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.…

- Investments represent the healthy solution to overcome this crisis, and the amounts available in new photovoltaic and wind power production capacities amount to 457 million euros, the Secretary of State in the Ministry of Energy George Niculescu told Friday's Solar Energy Bucharest Summit, told Agerpres.…

- Pension reform is a first exam that the Government of Romania will have to pass, because pensions have a significant expenditure component in the public budget, of over 100 billion lei, the Minister of European Investments and Projects, Marcel Bolos told a Tuesday's specialized conference, told Agerpres.…

- The Bucharest Declaration signed at the International Telecommunication Union (ITU) Plenipotentiary Conference 2022 (PP-22) conveys Romania's concern to participate in the development of new technologies and highlights the creativity and professionalism of our specialists, Prime Minister Nicolae…

- Romania is trying to implement a pilot project for irrigation infrastructure, the investment amounting to 1.8 billion euros on 1,700-kilometer length of irrigation canals, said the Minister of Investments and European Projects, Marcel Bolos, at the videoconference "Business in agriculture", organized…

- The Minister of Investments and European Projects, Marcel Bolos, expressed his hope that the Health Operational Program, with more than 370 million euros to be allocated for medical prevention in Romania, will be approved soon by the European Commission. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.…

- Romania supported, within the Energy Council, measures such as capping the price of Russian gas, creating a platform for the joint purchase of gas in the EU, as well as the possibility of accessing credit lines for companies from the European Central Bank, according to a press release of the Ministry…

- The Minister of Development, Public Works and Administration, Cseke Attila, on Friday told a press conference in Bistrita that approximately 95% of the projects submitted during the three calls for the National Recovery and Resilience Plan are eligible, and in three cases payments have already been…