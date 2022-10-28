Investment Minister Bolos supports development of territorially integrated investments

Stiri Recomandate

Lecție de economie în contextul crizei energetice: Ministrul Educației dezvăluie că pune bani deoparte pentru a avea o pătură de siguranță

Lecție de economie în contextul crizei energetice: Ministrul Educației dezvăluie că pune bani deoparte pentru a avea o pătură de siguranță

Ministrul Educației, Ligia Deca, a spus că fiecare familie ar trebui să poată avea „un comportament responsabil”… [citeste mai departe]

Actele la control! Operatorii de pompe funebre din Constanta trebuie sa primeasca avizul Consiliului Local Municipal pentru prestarea serviciilor funerare(DOCUMENTE)

Actele la control! Operatorii de pompe funebre din Constanta trebuie sa primeasca avizul Consiliului Local Municipal pentru prestarea serviciilor funerare(DOCUMENTE)

Pe ordinea suplimentara de zi a sedintei de Consiliu Local Municipal din… [citeste mai departe]

Joe Biden, sceptic față de afirmația lui Putin legată de armele nucleare: Dacă nu are nicio intenţie, de ce tot vorbeşte despre asta?

Joe Biden, sceptic față de afirmația lui Putin legată de armele nucleare: Dacă nu are nicio intenţie, de ce tot vorbeşte despre asta?

Preşedintele american Joe Biden şi-a exprimat joi scepticismul faţă de afirmaţia liderului de la Kremlin, Vladimir Putin,… [citeste mai departe]

Pofta de bere rece l-a aruncat direct în pușcărie: Un hunedorean recidivist a bătut măr o vânzătoare care i-a servit o băutură caldă

Pofta de bere rece l-a aruncat direct în pușcărie: Un hunedorean recidivist a bătut măr o vânzătoare care i-a servit o băutură caldă

Un bărbat care a bătut cu sălbăticie vânzătoarea unui bar din Hunedoara, pentru că nu i-a putut servi băutura la temperatura… [citeste mai departe]

Romanias COVID-19 daily cases rise by 439 on over 11,000 tests in last 24h

Romanias COVID-19 daily cases rise by 439 on over 11,000 tests in last 24h

As many as 439 new cases of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 were recorded in the last 24 hours in Romania, down 39 from the previous day, with over 11,000 RT-PCR and rapid antigenic tests performed, the Health Ministry informed on Friday, told Agerpres.… [citeste mai departe]

Aderarea Suediei și Finlandei la NATO. Jens Stoltenberg vine în Turcia să discute cu Erdogan

Aderarea Suediei și Finlandei la NATO. Jens Stoltenberg vine în Turcia să discute cu Erdogan

Secretarul general al NATO, Jens Stoltenberg, va fi primit la 4 noiembrie în Turcia de președintele Recep Tayyip Erdogan pentru a discuta despre ratificarea de către Ankara a aderării Suediei și Finlandei, a declarat… [citeste mai departe]

Poliția locală Suceava a adus la buget în primele nouă luni ale anului peste un milion de lei

Poliția locală Suceava a adus la buget în primele nouă luni ale anului peste un milion de lei

Poliția locală a municipiului Suceava a adus la buget în primele nouă luni ale anului peste un milion de lei. Mai exact 1,124 de milioane de lei. Aceasta este valoarea sancțiunilor contravenționale aplicate… [citeste mai departe]

Deca: Nu vor fi școli în online din cauza facturilor la energie

Deca: Nu vor fi școli în online din cauza facturilor la energie

Școlile nu vor trece în online din cauza facturilor la energie, spune ministrul Educației, Ligia Deca, însă ar fi bine să sesizeze problemele din timp ca să poată fi ajutate. În așa fel se va evita inclusiv economia la gaz sau curent în școli. Fii la curent cu cele mai… [citeste mai departe]

Autoritățile din Taiwan cer ajutorul veterinarilor chinezi pentru a salva un urs panda celebru

Autoritățile din Taiwan cer ajutorul veterinarilor chinezi pentru a salva un urs panda celebru

Autoritățile din Taiwan le-au cerut experților chinezi să ajute la tratarea unui urs panda uriaș care s-a îmbolnăvit grav. Solicitarea apare în condițiile în care relațiile dintre Taiwan și China sunt foarte… [citeste mai departe]

Dan Drăgan: Stocurile de iarnă sunt în proporţie de peste 99% realizate. Nu avem o problemă pentru asigurarea continuităţii în furnizarea cărbunelui necesar pentru producerea energiei electrică

Dan Drăgan: Stocurile de iarnă sunt în proporţie de peste 99% realizate. Nu avem o problemă pentru asigurarea continuităţii în furnizarea cărbunelui necesar pentru producerea energiei electrică

„În… [citeste mai departe]


Cultura Economice Externe Locale Monden Politice Sci&Tech Societate Sport Auto

Sprijinim refugiatii din Ucraina. Doneaza si tu pentru Crucea Rosie Romana in sprijinul lor. Orice suma conteaza.

Investment Minister Bolos supports development of territorially integrated investments

Publicat:
Investment Minister Bolos supports development of territorially integrated investments

of Investments and , , declared in Tulcea, on Friday, that he supports the development of territorially integrated investments (TII) and local action groups (LAG) and mentioned that Romania could have in the 2021-2027 financial year seven TIIs, told Agerpres.

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmarește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro ×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

× NEWSLETTER ×

Am citit și sunt de acord…

Citeste articolul mai departe pe stiripesurse.ro…  

Sursa articol si foto: stiripesurse.ro


Stiri pe aceeasi tema

Minister Bolos: The degree of absorption of European funds is approximately 65pct

14:10, 28.10.2022 - The degree of absorption of European funds in the 2014 - 2020 financial year currently recorded by Romania stands at 64.7 percent, Minister of Investments and European Projects Marcel Bolos told a press conference on Friday, in Tulcea, told Agerpres. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.…

Ministry of Energy's Niculescu: Investments in new photovoltaic, wind capacities amount to 457 million euros

12:15, 28.10.2022 - Investments represent the healthy solution to overcome this crisis, and the amounts available in new photovoltaic and wind power production capacities amount to 457 million euros, the Secretary of State in the Ministry of Energy George Niculescu told Friday's Solar Energy Bucharest Summit, told Agerpres.…

Investment Minister Bolos: Pension reform is first exam that Government will have to pass

14:15, 25.10.2022 - Pension reform is a first exam that the Government of Romania will have to pass, because pensions have a significant expenditure component in the public budget, of over 100 billion lei, the Minister of European Investments and Projects, Marcel Bolos told a Tuesday's specialized conference, told Agerpres.…

PM Ciuca: Bucharest Declaration of ITU Plenipotentiary Conference conveys Romania's concern for development of new technologies

23:55, 14.10.2022 - The Bucharest Declaration signed at the International Telecommunication Union (ITU) Plenipotentiary Conference 2022 (PP-22) conveys Romania's concern to participate in the development of new technologies and highlights the creativity and professionalism of our specialists, Prime Minister Nicolae…

Romania wants to invest 1.8 billion euros in energy projects for irrigation system (Minister)

23:55, 13.10.2022 - Romania is trying to implement a pilot project for irrigation infrastructure, the investment amounting to 1.8 billion euros on 1,700-kilometer length of irrigation canals, said the Minister of Investments and European Projects, Marcel Bolos, at the videoconference "Business in agriculture", organized…

Minister Bolos hopes Health Operational Program be approved soon by the EC

19:46, 29.09.2022 - The Minister of Investments and European Projects, Marcel Bolos, expressed his hope that the Health Operational Program, with more than 370 million euros to be allocated for medical prevention in Romania, will be approved soon by the European Commission. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.…

Romania supports price cap on Russian gas, credit lines for companies from ECB

18:45, 09.09.2022 - Romania supported, within the Energy Council, measures such as capping the price of Russian gas, creating a platform for the joint purchase of gas in the EU, as well as the possibility of accessing credit lines for companies from the European Central Bank, according to a press release of the Ministry…

Cseke Attila: Almost 95pct of projects submitted unfer the PNRR are eligible

18:31, 12.08.2022 - The Minister of Development, Public Works and Administration, Cseke Attila, on Friday told a press conference in Bistrita that approximately 95% of the projects submitted during the three calls for the National Recovery and Resilience Plan are eligible, and in three cases payments have already been…


Ce parere ai despre aceasta stire?



Stiri populare

Stiri Locale

Alba
Arad
Arges
Bacau
Bihor
Bistrita-Nasaud
Botosani
Braila
Brasov
Buzau
Calarasi
Caras-Severin
Cluj
Constanta
Covasna
Dambovita
Dolj
Galati
Giurgiu
Gorj
Harghita
Hunedoara
Ialomita
Iasi
Ilfov
Maramures
Mehedinti
Mures
Neamt
Olt
Prahova
Salaj
Satu Mare
Sibiu
Suceava
Teleorman
Timis
Tulcea
Valcea
Vaslui
Vrancea

Site-uri recomandate:

www.saltele-confort.ro

Urmareste stirile pe:

Informatii Utile

Vremea

Prognoza meteo pentru azi 28 octombrie 2022
Bucuresti 7°C | 21°C
Iasi 6°C | 19°C
Cluj-Napoca 6°C | 17°C
Timisoara 8°C | 20°C
Constanta 10°C | 18°C
Brasov 3°C | 17°C
Baia Mare 6°C | 17°C
alte orase..

Curs Valutar

Cursul valutar din 28 octombrie 2022
USD 4.935
EUR 4.9128
CHF 4.9587
GBP 5.6901
CAD 3.6245
XAU 261.578
JPY 3.3402
CNY 0.68
AED 1.3436
AUD 3.1643
MDL 0.2531
BGN 2.5118

Horoscop Zilnic

Pesti

Varsator

Capricorn

Sagetator

Scorpion

Balanta

Fecioara

Leu

Rac

Gemeni

Taur

Berbec