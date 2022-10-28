Investment Minister Bolos supports development of territorially integrated investments

Investment Minister Bolos supports development of territorially integrated investmentsPublicat:
The Minister of Investments and European Projects, Marcel Bolos, declared in Tulcea, on Friday, that he supports the development of territorially integrated investments (TII) and local action groups (LAG) and mentioned that Romania could have in the 2021-2027 financial year seven TIIs, told Agerpres.
