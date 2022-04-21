INSP: 1,646 cases of clinical flu nationwide

Stiri Recomandate

Ucraina va primi armament greu, inclusiv tancuri şi blindate, din ţări est-europene

Ucraina urmează să primească ”în zilele următoare” armament greu – inclusiv tancuri de luptă – din partea partenerilor săi din Europa de Est, a anunţat, joi ministrul german al Apărării, Christine Lambrecht, relatează AFP. ”Este… [citeste mai departe]

Spania, zguduită: Pique, convorbiri telefonice compromiţătoare într-un scandal de corupţie

Uneori, avem tendinţa de a crede că doar fotbalul românesc ne oferă, periodic, episoade şocante, cu culise întunecate. Din păcate pentru spiritul sportului, astfel de întâmplări se petrec şi în Occident. [citeste mai departe]

Orarul magazinelor Penny zilele de Paște. Programul complet din 23, 24 și 25 aprilie

Orarul magazinelor Penny zilele de Paște. Programul complet din 23, 24 și 25 aprilie. La fel ca și restul magazinelor din țară, magazinele Penny au și ele un program special de Paște. Magazinele Penny vor fi închise în ziua de Paște,… [citeste mai departe]

Letonia va retrage cetățenia celor care sprijină războiul din Ucraina și crimele de război / Modelul baltic ignorat de moldoveni

Locuitorii din Letonia vor fi privați de cetățenie pentru că au susținut războiul rus în Ucraina. Parlamentul țării a adoptat amendamente… [citeste mai departe]

Bula imobiliară din România se mută pe litoral

Bula imobiliară din România se mută pe litoral, dar noul pariu al dezvoltatorilor nu sunt Mamaia și Năvodari. Deși infrastructura din România este deficitară, iar un drum până pe litoralul Mării Negre vine cu stres sporit, dezvoltatorii imobiliari pariază totuși pe viitorul din zona Mării Negre. În doar… [citeste mai departe]

NE PREGĂTIM DE PAȘTE – Maramureșenii pot sărbători în siguranță. Se întețesc controalele în județ

Angajații Ministerului Afacerilor Interne din județ vor fi la datorie în această perioadă. În contextul Sărbătorilor Pascale, prefectul de Maramureș, Rudolf Stauder, a dispus, în… [citeste mai departe]

Robu s-a plâns în Parlament că partidul Șor a încercat să-l șantajeze. Tauber: Ca PG sunteți un zero! Robu: Mulțumesc de compliment

Procurorul General interimar, Dumitru Robu, susține că persoane apropiate partidului Șor au distribuit pe rețelele de socializare… [citeste mai departe]

Unitatea 1 de la Cernavodă va fi oprită pentru 2 ani, în anul 2027: Ce deficit de energie va crea și ce măsuri urgente ia joi Guvernul

Unitatea 1 a Centralei Nucleare de la Cernavodă cu o putere instalată de 700 MWh va fi oprită pentru 2 ani pentru lucrări… [citeste mai departe]

Cluj | O femeie a murit, după ce a fost lovită de tren

O femeie în vârstă de 51 de ani a murit, azi-dimineață, după ce a fost lovită de un tren, în localitatea clujeană Bucea. ”În jurul orei 08.30, poliţiştii au fost sesizaţi cu privire la faptul că în zona staţiei CFR Piatra Craiului, în localitatea Bucea, se află o persoană între liniile de… [citeste mai departe]

Controale ale pompierilor ISU Delta Tulcea in bisericile si manastirile din judet. Au fost aplicate avertismente

Peste cateva zile vom sarbatori sfintele sarbatori pascale si cum crestinii urmeaza sa participe la diverse manifestari religioase in aceasta perioada, Inspectoratul pentru Situatii… [citeste mai departe]


INSP: 1,646 cases of clinical flu nationwide

Publicat:
INSP: 1,646 cases of clinical flu nationwide

of (INSP) informs on Thursday that, in the week of April 11-17, seven cases of severe acute respiratory infections (SARI) were reported, three less than the previous week.

