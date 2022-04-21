INSP: 1,646 cases of clinical flu nationwide

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

As many as 220 COVID-19 Omicron cases were reported in Romania for the week April 11-17, the National Public Health Institute (INSP) reported on Tuesday.

World Bank Group President David Malpass will come to Romania for a two-day official visit starting Wednesday, April 13, the WB announced in a statement on Thursday evening, Agerpres reports.

President Klaus Iohannis on Thursday, April 7, World Health Day, decorated doctors and nurses, telling them that that the experience gained in managing the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as the prevention measures, will help counteract new epidemiological risk scenarios.

The National Institute of Public Health (INSP) informs on Thursday that in the week of March 28 - April 3, 2,812 cases of clinical flu were reported in Romania, Agerpres reports.

A total of 1,585 cases of clinical influenza were reported nationwide in the week of March 21 - 27, as to 10 in the same period of the previous year, the National Public Health Institute (INSP) announced on Thursday.

European Commissioner for Jobs and Social Rights Nicolas Schmit pays a visit to Romania on March 31 and April 1, 2022.

The National Institute for Public Health (INSP) has informed, on Tuesday, that in the February 14-20 week, 597 cases of COVID with the Omicron variant have been confirmed, Agerpres reports.

The National Institute of Public Health (INSP) informs that, in the week of February 7 - 13, 50.6% of the confirmed cases of COVID-19 were registered in unvaccinated persons, Agerpres reports.