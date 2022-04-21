INSP: 1,646 cases of clinical flu nationwide

INSP: 1,646 cases of clinical flu nationwidePublicat:
The National Institute of Public Health (INSP) informs on Thursday that, in the week of April 11-17, seven cases of severe acute respiratory infections (SARI) were reported, three less than the previous week.
Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.
Urmarește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebookstiripesurse.ro ×
Help your friends know more about Romania!
Share this article on Facebook
Share this article!× NEWSLETTER ×
Am citit și sunt de acord cu
Politica de confidențialitate
Exclusivitați și documente…
Citeste articolul mai departe pe stiripesurse.ro…
Sursa articol si foto: stiripesurse.ro
Stiri pe aceeasi tema
220 COVID-19 Omicron cases confirmed in April 11-17 week
16:50, 19.04.2022 - As many as 220 COVID-19 Omicron cases were reported in Romania for the week April 11-17, the National Public Health Institute (INSP) reported on Tuesday. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook stiripesurse.ro × Help your friends know…
WB Group President on official visit to Romania next week
11:10, 08.04.2022 - World Bank Group President David Malpass will come to Romania for a two-day official visit starting Wednesday, April 13, the WB announced in a statement on Thursday evening, Agerpres reports. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook stiripesurse.ro…
President Iohannis decorates healthcare workers on World Health Day
17:50, 07.04.2022 - President Klaus Iohannis on Thursday, April 7, World Health Day, decorated doctors and nurses, telling them that that the experience gained in managing the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as the prevention measures, will help counteract new epidemiological risk scenarios. Fii la curent cu cele…
INSP: 2,812 cases of clinical flu reported nationwide over March 28 - April 3
15:31, 07.04.2022 - The National Institute of Public Health (INSP) informs on Thursday that in the week of March 28 - April 3, 2,812 cases of clinical flu were reported in Romania, Agerpres reports. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook stiripesurse.ro × Help…
Flu report, week March 21 - 27: 1,585 cases nationwide, no flu-induced death
20:06, 31.03.2022 - A total of 1,585 cases of clinical influenza were reported nationwide in the week of March 21 - 27, as to 10 in the same period of the previous year, the National Public Health Institute (INSP) announced on Thursday. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro pe…
European Commissioner for Jobs and Social Rights Nicolas Schmit to visit Romania on Thursday, Friday
08:40, 31.03.2022 - European Commissioner for Jobs and Social Rights Nicolas Schmit pays a visit to Romania on March 31 and April 1, 2022. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook stiripesurse.ro × Help your friends know more about Romania! Share this article…
597 Omicron cases in February 14-20 week
11:50, 22.02.2022 - The National Institute for Public Health (INSP) has informed, on Tuesday, that in the February 14-20 week, 597 cases of COVID with the Omicron variant have been confirmed, Agerpres reports. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook stiripesurse.ro ×…
February 7 through 13, 50.6% of COVID-19 cases in unvaccinated people
10:26, 17.02.2022 - The National Institute of Public Health (INSP) informs that, in the week of February 7 - 13, 50.6% of the confirmed cases of COVID-19 were registered in unvaccinated persons, Agerpres reports. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook stiripesurse.ro…