In Romania, French battlegroup holds NATO combat exercise

Biden afirmă că asistenţa pentru Ucraina nu este „ameninţare ofensivă” la adresa Rusiei

Biden afirmă că asistenţa pentru Ucraina nu este „ameninţare ofensivă" la adresa Rusiei

Preşedintele Statelor Unite, Joseph Biden, a afirmat, miercuri seară, că oferirea de asistenţă militară Ucrainei, inclusiv prin furnizarea de tancuri ultramoderne, nu constituie o "ameninţare ofensivă" la adresa… [citeste mai departe]

Explozia unei butelii a provocat dezastru la o cabană din Neamţ. O femeie a suferit arsuri

Explozia unei butelii a provocat dezastru la o cabană din Neamţ. O femeie a suferit arsuri

Un incendiu cauzat de explozia unei butelii a provocat dezastru la o cabană din Neamţ. Dincolo de pagubele materiale extrem de consistente, o femeie a suferit arsuri, fiind transportată la o unitate sanitară, pentru… [citeste mai departe]

Război în Ucraina, ziua 336. SUA trimit în Ucraina 31 de tancuri M1 Abrams | Decizia, oficializată după ce Germania a anunțat că trimite Kievului tancuri Leopard 2

Război în Ucraina, ziua 336. SUA trimit în Ucraina 31 de tancuri M1 Abrams | Decizia, oficializată după ce Germania a anunțat că trimite Kievului tancuri Leopard 2

Război în Ucraina, ziua 336. Preşedintele rus Vladimir Putin… [citeste mai departe]

Zeci de deplasări la Turda sau Cluj Napoca eliminate printr-un gest administrativ

Zeci de deplasări la Turda sau Cluj Napoca eliminate printr-un gest administrativ

Reprezentanții Casei Județene de Pensii Cluj au fost prezenți, astăzi, la Câmpia Turzii. Având în vedere faptul că audiențele se desfășoară în sediul Primăriei Municipiului Câmpia Turzii, domnul primar a avut ocazia de a interacționa cu… [citeste mai departe]

250 de autovehicule parcate ilegal, ridicate de Poliția Locală Alba Iulia în ultimele luni

250 de autovehicule parcate ilegal, ridicate de Poliția Locală Alba Iulia în ultimele luni

Începând din 3 octombrie 2022, de când Poliția Locală a început operațiunea de ridicare a mașinilor parcate ilegal în oraș, au fost ridicate 250 de autovehicule. Aceste date au fost oferite de către șeful Serviciului… [citeste mai departe]

Beneficiarii Centrului de Asistență Medicală Baia de Criș vor plăti mai mult

Beneficiarii Centrului de Asistență Medicală Baia de Criș vor plăti mai mult

Beneficiarii Centrului de Asistență Medicală Baia de Criș vor plăti mai mult pentru servicii. Se majorează contribuția beneficiarilor de la 800, la 1000 de lei. Majorarea vine ca urmare a creșterii prețurilor la energie, gaze, și nu numai… [citeste mai departe]

Biden confirmă: Și tancuri Abrams în Ucraina

Biden confirmă: Și tancuri Abrams în Ucraina

Preşedintele Joe Biden a anunţat miercuri că SUA vor trimite 31 de tancuri de luptă Abrams în Ucraina. „Despre asta este vorba: de a ajuta Ucraina să îşi apere şi să îşi protejeze teritoriul ucrainean. Nu este o ameninţare ofensivă la adresa Rusiei. Nu există nicio ameninţare ofensivă”, a declarat Biden,… [citeste mai departe]

China dorește să avanseze relațiile cu țările latino-americane și caraibiene

China dorește să avanseze relațiile cu țările latino-americane și caraibiene

China dorește să susțină un sprijin reciproc cu țările latino-americane și caraibiene și să înainteze împreună pentru promovarea valorilor comune ale omenirii, caracterizate prin pace, dezvoltare, echitate, dreptate, democrație și libertate,… [citeste mai departe]

Tanke schön - Mesajul viral trimis de oficialii lituanieni după decizia Germaniei de a trimite tancuri Leopard 2 în Ucraina

Tanke schön - Mesajul viral trimis de oficialii lituanieni după decizia Germaniei de a trimite tancuri Leopard 2 în Ucraina

Decizia Germaniei de a trimite tancuri „Leopard” în Ucraina a fost primită cu entuziasm de mai multe cancelarii europene, însă reacția Lituaniei a devenit… [citeste mai departe]

Oscar 2023. Regizoarea filmului „Till” acuză Hollywood-ul de rasism: „Perpetuează o misoginie făţişă faţă de femeile de culoare”

Oscar 2023. Regizoarea filmului „Till" acuză Hollywood-ul de rasism: „Perpetuează o misoginie făţişă faţă de femeile de culoare"

Regizoarea nigeriano-americană Chinonye Chukwu a acuzat Hollywood-ul de „misoginism făţiş faţă de femeile de culoare”,… [citeste mai departe]


In Romania, French battlegroup holds NATO combat exercise

Publicat:
In Romania, French battlegroup holds NATO combat exercise

Around 600 French soldiers deployed as part of a NATO battlegroup held a combat exercise on Wednesday to test the 30-nation military alliance’s readiness on its eastern flank, amid Russia’s war in neighboring Ukraine, according to AP News. The drill at a training range near Romania’s eastern town of Smardan involved some 200 […] The post In Romania, French battlegroup holds NATO combat exercise appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

South Africa defends naval exercise with Russia and China

10:20, 23.01.2023 - South Africa defended its planned naval exercise with Russia and China next month amid criticism over its noncommital stance on the war in Ukraine, according to Bloomberg. South Africa’s Ministry of Defence and Military Veterans said it has conducted similar military maneuvers with the US, UK and France…

US and Japan deepen space, military ties as China’s threat grows

11:41, 12.01.2023 - The US and Japan announced plans to strengthen defense cooperation on land, at sea and in space as they expressed growing concern about the growing challenge posed by China and its ties with Russia, according to Bloomberg.  Speaking after a day of security talks in Washington, officials said Wednesday…

Ukraine sees speeding up inspections as key to Black Sea grain deal

16:36, 04.01.2023 - Ukraine’s efforts to increase exports under the Black Sea grain deal with Russia are currently focused on securing faster inspections of ships rather than including more ports in the initiative, a senior Ukrainian official said on Wednesday, according to Reuters. Ukraine is a major global grain producer…

France’s defense minister goes to Ukraine to boost support

14:16, 28.12.2022 - France’s defense minister arrived in Kyiv on Wednesday to discuss further military support for Ukraine, insisting the French government’s backing is unflagging while efforts are made to reach an eventual negotiated end to Russia’s invasion, according to AP News. French Minister for the Armed Forces…

Ukraine, Baltics rebuke Macron for suggesting ‘security guarantees’ for Russia

11:06, 05.12.2022 - French President Emmanuel Macron‘s suggestion that the West should consider Russia‘s need for security guarantees if Moscow agrees on talks to end the war in Ukraine unleashed a storm of criticism in Kyiv and its Baltic allies over the weekend, according to Reuters.  In an interview with French TV station…

NATO allies test air defence system in Romania with simulated attack

10:06, 24.11.2022 - NATO allies on Wednesday conducted a military exercise to test air and missile defences in Romania, about a week after a stray missile crashed in Poland and cast a spotlight on gaps in the alliance’s shield for the skies, according to Reuters. “A French air defence system deployed to Romania repelled…

EU Commission pledges E250mln to Republic of Moldova to tackle energy crisis

14:25, 10.11.2022 - European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen paid an official visit to Republic of Moldova on Thursday, where she announced a E250mln support package to help the nation overcome an acute winter energy crisis amid Russia’s war in Ukraine, according to AP News. Von der Leyen said that the Republic…


