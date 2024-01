Scheduled events for Jan 9, 2024

Scheduled events for Jan 9, 2024SENATE: - President Nicolae Ciuca receives Japan's ambassador in Bucharest Hiroshi Ueda in farewell visit ECONOMY: - BIM unemployment in November 2023- Romania's international trade in goods (estimated data) in November 2023- Number of companies dissolved in the first 11 months of 2023 [citeste mai departe]