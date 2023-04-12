IMF cuts Romania’s 2023 GDP growth forecast to 2.4%Publicat:
The International Monetary Fund (IMF) said that it expects Romania’s economy to expand by 2.4% in 2023, revising downwards its October forecast for 3.1% growth, according to See News. Romania’s economic growth is expected to accelerate to 3.7% next year, the IMF said in the April 2023 edition of its World Economic Outlook report on […] The post IMF cuts Romania’s 2023 GDP growth forecast to 2.4% appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .
