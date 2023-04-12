IMF cuts Romania’s 2023 GDP growth forecast to 2.4%

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

- The International Monetary Fund on Tuesday trimmed its 2023 global growth outlook slightly as higher interest rates cool activity but warned that a severe flare-up of financial system turmoil could slash output to near recessionary levels, according to Reuters. The IMF said in its latest World Economic…

- Romania‘s economy is expected to expand by 2.6% in 2022, the World Bank said, affirming its January forecast, according to See News. For 2024, the World Bank expects 3.9% economic growth, 0.3 percentage points lower than its January projection, the global lender said in its spring 2023 World Bank Europe…

- Romanian natural gas producer Romgaz said that it signed a 344.9 million lei (69.9 million euro) contract with Spain’s turnkey energy and industry project delivery specialist Duro Felguera to complete the works on a combined cycle gas turbine power plant in Iernut, according to See News. The contract…

- Romania a ajuns sa aiba cel mai mare pret cand vine vorba de laptele proaspat, un produs care se gaseste zilnic in cosul de cumparaturi, arata o analiza a Ziarului Financiar. Un litru de lapte proaspat integral (echivalentul a 3,5% grasime in Romania), sub marca proprie a Carrefour costa 1,45 de euro…

- Maia Sandu, președinta Republicii Moldova, a respins joi zvonurile privind o posibila candidatura la alegerile prezidențiale din Romania din 2024. Ea a spus intr-un interviu la TVR ca nu va candida la nici o funcție in Romania, potrivit Ziarul de Garda. „Vreau sa fie foarte clar: nu candidez la nicio…

- Romania‘s central bank said on Wednesday that it lowered its inflation forecast for 2023 to 7% from 11.2% projected in November, taking into account an extended energy support scheme and the statistical effects of sizeable price hikes in 2022, according to See News. Inflation is projected to continue…

- Romania’s central bank announced on Thursday that it decided to keep its monetary policy rate unchanged at 7%, according to See News. The central bank, BNR, also decided to maintain the lending facility and deposit facility rates at 8% and 6%, respectively, it said in a statement following a board meeting…

- Romania’s economy grew by 3.8% year-on-year in the third quarter of 2022, compared to a 5.6% annual increase during the same period of 2021, the statistical board said on Thursday, citing non-adjusted revised preliminary data, according to See News. On a seasonally adjusted comparison basis, Romania’s…