IMF cuts Romania’s 2023 GDP growth forecast to 2.4%

Camera Deputaţilor: Ministerul Educaţiei poate acorda burse studenţilor care învaţă în străinătate

Plenul Camerei Deputaţilor a aprobat miercuri Ordonanţa de urgenţă 13/2023 care prevede că Ministerul Educaţiei poate acorda burse studenţilor care învaţă în străinătate. OUG 13/2023 are… [citeste mai departe]

APEL URGENT pentru donare de SÂNGE, din partea Centrului de Transfuzie din Alba Iulia

Avem nevoie URGENT de donatori cu grupele B Negativ si 0 Negativ. Vă așteptam la donare. Multumim!, au transmis, miercuri, reprezentanții Centrului de Transfuzie Sanguină din Alba Iulia. Relații la numărul de telefon 0258834050… [citeste mai departe]

Rusia spune că a notificat SUA înainte de testul cu racheta balistică intercontinentală

Rusia a notificat Statele Unite înainte de a testa o rachetă balistică intercontinentală, a declarat miercuri adjunctul ministrului rus de externe Serghei Riabkov, afirmând că a fost respectată procedura care era în vigoare… [citeste mai departe]

VIDEO. Rusia a notificat Statele Unite că testează o rachetă balistică intercontinentală

Rusia a notificat Statele Unite că testează o rachetă balistică intercontinentală, a declarat miercuri adjunctul ministrului rus de externe Serghei Riabkov, citat de agenţia de presă rusă Interfax, preluată de EFE,… [citeste mai departe]

Bani pentru plata daunelor de la City și Euroins: Asigurătorii RCA vor plăti o contribuție specială / Statul poate garanta împrumuturile FGA - lege adoptată de Parlament

Camera Deputaților, for decizional, a adoptat miercuri… [citeste mai departe]

Pensii de serviciu 2023: Cât era pensia medie și numărul beneficiarilor în luna martie 2023

Pensii de serviciu 2023: Cât era pensia medie și numărul beneficiarilor în luna martie 2023 Pensii de serviciu 2023: Cât era pensia medie și numărul beneficiarilor în luna martie 2023 În luna martie a anului curent,… [citeste mai departe]

Cine va putea încasa, de acum, alocaţia de stat pentru copii, potrivit unui nou proiect de lege adoptat astăzi?

Alocaţia de stat va putea fi fi încasată de acum și de părintele sau persoana căruia i se încredinţează minorul, atunci când este vorba de punerea în pericol a acestuia print-un… [citeste mai departe]

10 motive să folosești panouri luminoase cu led în formă de cruce pentru promovarea farmaciei tale

Într-o industrie competitivă precum cea farmaceutică, promovarea afacerii tale poate fi esențială pentru a-ți face cunoscută prezența și pentru a atrage clienți noi. Aceasta este valabil în cazul… [citeste mai departe]

Vicecampion național cu Șah Club Vados Arad, Liviu-Dieter Nisipeanu revine în naționala României, după ce nouă ani a reprezentat Germania

Marele maestru Liviu-Dieter Nisipeanu va juca din nou pentru România! Transferul a fost oficializat miercuri de… [citeste mai departe]


IMF cuts Romania’s 2023 GDP growth forecast to 2.4%

Publicat:
The International Monetary Fund (IMF) said that it expects Romania’s economy to expand by 2.4% in 2023, revising downwards its October forecast for 3.1% growth, according to Romania’s economic growth is expected to accelerate to 3.7% next year, the IMF said in the April 2023 edition of its report on […] The post IMF cuts Romania’s 2023 GDP growth forecast to 2.4% appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

IMF warns deeper financial turmoil would slam global growth

18:16, 11.04.2023 - The International Monetary Fund on Tuesday trimmed its 2023 global growth outlook slightly as higher interest rates cool activity but warned that a severe flare-up of financial system turmoil could slash output to near recessionary levels, according to Reuters. The IMF said in its latest World Economic…

World Bank affirms Romania’s 2023 GDP growth forecast at 2.6%

19:51, 06.04.2023 - Romania‘s economy is expected to expand by 2.6% in 2022, the World Bank said, affirming its January forecast, according to See News. For 2024, the World Bank expects 3.9% economic growth, 0.3 percentage points lower than its January projection, the global lender said in its spring 2023 World Bank Europe…

Romgaz, Duro Felguera in 70 mln euro deal for Iernut power plant completion

12:31, 06.04.2023 - Romanian natural gas producer Romgaz said that it signed a 344.9 million lei (69.9 million euro) contract with Spain’s turnkey energy and industry project delivery specialist Duro Felguera to complete the works on a combined cycle gas turbine power plant in Iernut, according to See News. The contract…

Prețul laptelui a explodat. Un litru, mai scump in Romania decat in Franta

08:55, 08.03.2023 - Romania a ajuns sa aiba cel mai mare pret cand vine vorba de laptele proaspat, un produs care se gaseste zilnic in cosul de cumparaturi, arata o analiza a Ziarului Financiar. Un litru de lapte proaspat integral (echivalentul a 3,5% grasime in Romania), sub marca proprie a Carrefour costa 1,45 de euro…

Maia Sandu infirma zvonurile privind candidatura sa la alegereile prezidențiale din Romania din 2024: „Vreau sa fie foarte clar: nu candidez la nicio funcție in Romania”

10:35, 16.02.2023 - Maia Sandu, președinta Republicii Moldova, a respins joi zvonurile privind o posibila candidatura la alegerile prezidențiale din Romania din 2024. Ea a spus intr-un interviu la TVR ca nu va candida la nici o funcție in Romania, potrivit Ziarul de Garda. „Vreau sa fie foarte clar: nu candidez la nicio…

Romania’s central bank lowers 2023 inflation forecast to 7%

18:25, 15.02.2023 - Romania‘s central bank said on Wednesday that it lowered its inflation forecast for 2023 to 7% from 11.2% projected in November, taking into account an extended energy support scheme and the statistical effects of sizeable price hikes in 2022, according to See News. Inflation is projected to continue…

Romania’s central bank holds key rate at 7%

18:35, 09.02.2023 - Romania’s central bank announced on Thursday that it decided to keep its monetary policy rate unchanged at 7%, according to See News. The central bank, BNR, also decided to maintain the lending facility and deposit facility rates at 8% and 6%, respectively, it said in a statement following a board meeting…

Romania’s GDP rises 3.8% y/y in Q3’22

14:20, 12.01.2023 - Romania’s economy grew by 3.8% year-on-year in the third quarter of 2022, compared to a 5.6% annual increase during the same period of 2021, the statistical board said on Thursday, citing non-adjusted revised preliminary data, according to See News.  On a seasonally adjusted comparison basis, Romania’s…


