IGPR: Two men detained for introducing into the country 25 kilograms of drugs from Spain Two men have been detained for 24 hours because they would have sent from Spain 25 kilograms of cannabis and hashish via a courier company to Romania. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook stiripesurse.ro × .ro × Help your friends know more about Romania! Share this article on Facebook Share this article! × NEWSLETTER × × NEWSLETTER × Am citit și sunt de acord cu

Politica de confidențialitate BACK TO TOP DESPRE BACK TO TOP DESPRE Exclusivitați și documente incendiare. Echipa stiripesurse.ro va prezinta stirile… Citeste articolul mai departe pe stiripesurse.ro…

Sursa articol si foto: stiripesurse.ro

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

- The Administrative Board of Romarm decided to remove General Manager of the company Gabriel Tutu from office, as of 14 March 2023. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook stiripesurse.ro × Help your friends know more about Romania! Share…

- More than 3,000 generic medicines have disappeared from the market in recent years, warned Thursday the representatives of the Romanian Generic Medicine Manufacturers Association (APMGR) in a press release. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook stiripesurse.ro…

- The exchange rate of the national leu currency resulting from the quotations announced on Tuesday by the banks authorised to operate on the currency market is as follows: Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook stiripesurse.ro × Help your…

- Academician Razvan Theodorescu was and he will remain one of the great people of this country, says the Minister of Culture, Lucian Romascanu. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook stiripesurse.ro × Help your friends know more about…

- The unemployment rate registered at the national level was, at the end of December 2022, 3.05%, higher than the previous month by 0.01 percentage points, according to data published on Friday by the National Employment Agency. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro…

- The General Inspectorate of the Border Police (IGPF) informs that on Sunday, a number of 73,352 people entered Romania through border points, of whom 7,636 were Ukrainian citizens, told Agerpres. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook stiripesurse.ro…

- The Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) closed Wednesday's trading session with almost all indices in the green and 34.97 million RON (7.09 million euros) worth of transactions. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook stiripesurse.ro × Help…

- Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca on Wednesday stated that more than 3 million Ukrainians crossed the border of our country in the past year, and some of them preferred to stay in Romania, Agerpres informs. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook stiripesurse.ro…