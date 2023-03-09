IGPR: Two men detained for introducing into the country 25 kilograms of drugs from Spain

Stiri Recomandate

Un echipaj de paramedici de la Feldioara, ajutor medical pentru o naștere în autospeciala SMURD

Un echipaj de paramedici de la Feldioara, ajutor medical pentru o naștere în autospeciala SMURD

Un echipaj de paramedici de la Feldioara a avut un caz mai special. (Dispecerat) – O gravidă acuză dureri abdominale! Grăbiți-vă, este aproape de voi! În cei doi ani de când formează această echipă, Nicolae,… [citeste mai departe]

Grav accident între Cluj şi Oradea provocat de un şofer din Mureş! Doi bărbaţi au murit (FOTO)

Grav accident între Cluj şi Oradea provocat de un şofer din Mureş! Doi bărbaţi au murit (FOTO)

Două persoane şi-au pierdut viaţa, iar alte cinci au fost rănite Sursa articolului: Grav accident între Cluj şi Oradea provocat de un şofer din Mureş! Doi bărbaţi au murit (FOTO) Credit autor: L A. Source [citeste mai departe]

Primăria Cornești, partener de nădejde în acțiunea ,,Altfel de mărțisoare"

Primăria Cornești, partener de nădejde în acțiunea ,,Altfel de mărțisoare”

Primaria Cornești, partener de nădejde în acțiunea ,,Altfel de mărțisoare” care s-a desfășurat la  Biserica Postârnacu.  Edilul Radu Georgescu a participat alături de copii, cadre didactice și cetățeni la acțiunea de confecționare mărțișoare.… [citeste mai departe]

Guvernul a aprobat demolarea Stadionului "Nicolae Dobrin" 

Guvernul a aprobat demolarea Stadionului “Nicolae Dobrin” 

Joi, 9 martie, Guvernul României a aprobat demolarea stadionului din Pitești, în vederea realizării unuia nou, ultra-modern. Anunțul a fost făcut, în această seară, de primarul Cristian Gentea.  Citește și: Proteste în rândul medicilor de familie din cauza sistemului informatic… [citeste mai departe]

Preşedintele CCIB: Strategia de relaţii externe a Camerei bucureştene prevede şi în viitor abordarea cu prioritate a pieţelor din afara UE

Preşedintele CCIB: Strategia de relaţii externe a Camerei bucureştene prevede şi în viitor abordarea cu prioritate a pieţelor din afara UE

Strategia de relaţii externe a Camerei bucureştene prevede şi pentru anii următori abordarea cu prioritate a pieţelor… [citeste mai departe]

Trei persoane, ÎMPUȘCATE la Tel Aviv! Sunt suspiciune de atac terorist

Trei persoane, ÎMPUȘCATE la Tel Aviv! Sunt suspiciune de atac terorist

„Poliţia investighează un presupus atac terorist [...] un suspect a tras asupra unui pieton înainte de a fi neutralizat de poliţişti", a declarat poliţia, potrivit unui comunicat. Trei persoane rănite au fost transportate la spital, a anunţat Magen David Adom,… [citeste mai departe]

VIDEO Atac armat în Tel Aviv. Mai multe persoane sunt rănite

VIDEO Atac armat în Tel Aviv. Mai multe persoane sunt rănite

Atacatorul care a împuşcat trei persoane, joi seara, la Tel Aviv, a fost „eliminat”, a anunţat ministrul israelian al Securităţii Interne, Itamar Ben Gvir. „Îl felicit pe poliţistul care, printr-un act curajos, l-a eliminat pe teroristul odios şi a salvat multe vieţi”, a declarat… [citeste mai departe]

Prefectura Constanta cere in instanta anularea unor hotarari adoptate de Consiliul Local din Ostrov

Prefectura Constanta cere in instanta anularea unor hotarari adoptate de Consiliul Local din Ostrov

Potrivit reprezentantului Guvernului in teritoriu este vorba despre exercitarea dreptului de tutela administrativa pentru hotarari ale Consiliului Local Ostrov, adoptate cu incalcarea Codului administrativ… [citeste mai departe]

SONDAJ INSCOP: Cu cine votează românii, dacă duminică ar fi alegeri. Care este intenția de vot pentru PSD, PNL, AUR, USR și UDMR

SONDAJ INSCOP: Cu cine votează românii, dacă duminică ar fi alegeri. Care este intenția de vot pentru PSD, PNL, AUR, USR și UDMR

SONDAJ INSCOP: Cu cine votează românii, dacă duminică ar fi alegeri. Care este intenția de vot pentru PSD, PNL, AUR, USR și UDMR Un… [citeste mai departe]


IGPR: Two men detained for introducing into the country 25 kilograms of drugs from Spain

Publicat:
IGPR: Two men detained for introducing into the country 25 kilograms of drugs from Spain

Two men have been detained for 24 hours because they would have sent from Spain 25 kilograms of cannabis and hashish via a courier company to Romania.

