Hospital managers, based on operational needs, possess ability to suspend annual leaves

Mercusys anunță Halo H50G – primul său sistem Mesh Gigabit

Mercusys anunță Halo H50G – primul său sistem Mesh Gigabit

Mercusys anunță astăzi lansarea primului său sistem Home Mesh Wi-Fi Gigabit, Halo H50G. De asemenea, Mercusys lansează în premieră și aplicația proprie, prin care dispozitivele companiei vor putea fi configurate și gestionate rapid, în câteva minute. Mercusys Halo H50G funcționează…

Reacția PSD, după desemnarea lui Dacian Cioloș drept candidat la funcția de premier: „Rocadă în alianța pierzătorilor"

Reacția PSD, după desemnarea lui Dacian Cioloș drept candidat la funcția de premier: „Rocadă în alianța pierzătorilor"

„Rocadă în alianța pierzătorilor" este mesajul social-democraților după ce președintele Klaus Iohannis a anunțat că îl desemnează pe liderul…

Cîțu îl aruncă pe Cioloș în brațele PSD și AUR

Cîțu îl aruncă pe Cioloș în brațele PSD și AUR

Florin Cîțu, președintele PNL, reacționează la anunțul președintelui Iohannis, referitor la desemnarea lui Dacian Cioloș drept candidat pentru funcția de prim-ministru. Cîțu îi trimite pe foștii parteneri să negocieze cu PSD și AUR, partide alături de care USR a votat moțiunea de cenzură. „Am…

Certificatele COVID, verificate online. Aplicația poate fi folosită deja de angajații localurilor

Certificatele COVID, verificate online. Aplicația poate fi folosită deja de angajații localurilor

Din 15 octombrie, în baza de date a certificatelor de vaccinare, vor fi disponibile şi informaţii despre testele la COVID sau actele care demonstrează prezenţa anticorpilor. Verificările vor putea fi…

Surpriză imensă. Președintele Iohannis l-a desemnat pe Dacian Cioloș pentru funcţia de premier

Surpriză imensă. Președintele Iohannis l-a desemnat pe Dacian Cioloș pentru funcţia de premier

"Am decis să desemnez pentru poziția de candidat de premier pe Dacian Cioloș", sunt cuvintele cu care Klaus Iohannis şi-a încheiat scurta alocţiune de la Palatul Cotroceni. Intervenţia a venit după o zi…

Carantina de noapte va fi valabilă pe tot parcursul săptămânii în Piatra-Neamţ şi în două comune

Carantina de noapte va fi valabilă pe tot parcursul săptămânii în Piatra-Neamţ şi în două comune

Carantina de noapte, între orele 20,00 şi 5,00, va fi valabilă pe tot parcursul săptămânii în municipiul Piatra-Neamţ şi comunele Dobreni şi Bodeşti, a decis luni Comitetul Judeţean pentru Situaţii…

Ce spune Florin Cîțu despre alegerea lui Ioahnnis, cu Dacian Cioloș premier desemnat

Ce spune Florin Cîțu despre alegerea lui Ioahnnis, cu Dacian Cioloș premier desemnat

Florin Cîțu îi sugerează lui Dacian Cioloș să negocieze cu PSD și AUR, cu care a dat jos Guvernul, apoi să vină la discuții cu PNL. "Am luat act de desemnarea făcută de președintele Klaus Iohannis. De astăzi, responsabilitatea…

Electrica anunță întreruperea furnizării energiei electrice în Turda și Săndulești

Electrica anunță întreruperea furnizării energiei electrice în Turda și Săndulești

DISTRIBUȚIE ENERGIE ELECTRICĂ ROMÂNIA, Sucursala Cluj-Napoca, anunţă întreruperea alimentării cu energie electrică în satul Copăceni și municipiul Turda: Nr Lucrare Județ CE Niv Tens Localizare lucrare Data începere Data…

Accident pe strada Clujului, biciclist acroșat de mașină dus la spital – VIDEO

Accident pe strada Clujului, biciclist acroșat de mașină dus la spital – VIDEO

Un accident rutier s-a produs luni seara în jurul orei 18, pe strada Clujului din Gherla, aproape de intersecția cu strada Gelu. Un bărbat de 70 de ani care se deplasa cu o bicicletă ar fi schimbat direcția de deplasare, intrând în coliziune…

Prețul gazelor rămâne un mister. Vicepremierul Andrei Spînu nu a reușit să discute cu directorul general al Gazprom

Prețul gazelor rămâne un mister. Vicepremierul Andrei Spînu nu a reușit să discute cu directorul general al Gazprom

Suntem în prag de iarnă, dar încă nu ştim cât vom plăti de luna viitoare pentru gazele importate de la Gazprom. Vicepremierul Andrei Spânu s-a întors cu mâna…


Hospital managers, based on operational needs, possess ability to suspend annual leaves

Publicat:
Hospital managers, based on operational needs, possess ability to suspend annual leaves

The managers of hospital units, based on operational needs, possess the ability to suspend annual leave and additional leave in progress, as well as to stop granting new paid leave or additional leave, without pay, for studies and training, for a period of 30 days, according to an order of the Emergency Management Department (DSU).

DSU issued on Monday four orders regarding taking immediate measures, in order to efficiently manage the difficult pandemic situation at a national level.

"Interrupted leave or ungranted will be planned when the evolution of the epidemiological situation

PM Citu: We wouldn't need additional ICU beds if people got vaccinated

15:25, 11.10.2021 - The chairman of the National Liberal Party (PNL), interim Prime Minister Florin Citu, stated on Monday that the number of beds in ICU can be raised, yet he emphasized that the solution to the pandemic remains COVID vaccination. "It's important that everyone be responsible for the decision…

EduMin Cimpeanu: There will be 70 M tests based on saliva for the screening of SARS-CoV-2 infections in schools

19:25, 04.10.2021 - The Minister of Education, Sorin Cimpeanu, stated on Monday that, in a few days, the National Agency for Medicines will establish the type of non-invasive tests that will be used to screen for SARS-CoV-2 infections in schools, with about 70 million tests to be distributed to schools for this purpose.…

PM Citu: There is will in Parliament to allow acces to restaurants, cinema halls based on negative test

14:35, 04.10.2021 - The PNL (National Liberal Party) chair, Prime Minister Florin Citu, said on Monday that there is will in Parliament to change the provisions so that access to restaurants and cinema halls is allowed to people with a negative COVID-19 test. "That proposal came from specialists. It is a proposal…

PM Citu: Control Corps to analyze situation related to forged vaccination certificates

18:05, 30.08.2021 - The prime minister's control body will look into the situation related to forged vaccination certificates, Prime Minister Florin Citu announced on Monday, transmitting that it is "inadmissible" for forgery rings to be discovered by a journalist, given that "there are so many institutions that have…

ECB needs to take account of improved financing conditions

15:16, 30.08.2021 - The European Central Bank (ECB) should take into account more favourable financing conditions in discussing the future of its pandemic-related monthly asset purchases, ECB policymaker Francois Villeroy de Galhau said on Monday, according to Reuters.  Villeroy, who is also governor of the Bank of France,…

BCR records net profit worth 690.8 million RON in H1, 38.5 pct increase

19:41, 02.08.2021 - The Romanian Commercial Bank (BCR) has recorded a net profit worth 690.8 million RON (140 milion euro) in the first half of this year, an increase of 38.5 pct over 498.9 million RON (103.6 million euro) in the similar period of last year, following the improved operational performance mainly on the…

PM Citu: Upon revision, some ministries will get additional resources proportional to deficit

12:41, 02.08.2021 - The budgets of some ministries will get additional resources at the revision of the national budget, but proportional to a deficit of 7.16% or less, Prime Minister Florin Citu said on Monday. "Budget implementation will indicate whether or not we need to change something in the allocation…


