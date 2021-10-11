Hospital managers, based on operational needs, possess ability to suspend annual leaves The managers of hospital units, based on operational needs, possess the ability to suspend annual leave and additional leave in progress, as well as to stop granting new paid leave or additional leave, without pay, for studies and training, for a period of 30 days, according to an order of the Emergency Management Department (DSU). DSU issued on Monday four orders regarding taking immediate measures, in order to efficiently manage the difficult pandemic situation at a national level. "Interrupted leave or ungranted will be planned when the evolution of the epidemiological situation… Citeste articolul mai departe pe stiripesurse.ro…

Sursa articol si foto: stiripesurse.ro

