Highest newly confirmed COVID-19 case counts in Romania: Bucharest City - 172, Prahova - 88, Arges - 80

Detalii privind noua rectificarea bugetară

Detalii privind noua rectificarea bugetară Florin Cîțu. Foto: gov.ro. Detaliile privind noua rectificare bugetară vor fi prezentate, astăzi, de ministrul de finanțe, Florin Cîțu. El a promis că vor fi clarificate atât aspectele privind ministerele, care primesc bani suplimentari, cât… [citeste mai departe]

Lumea interlopă bucureșteană a rămas fără unul din liderii importanți. Procurorii de caz încearcă în aceste zile să refacă întregul film al evenimentelor din noaptea de 3 spre 4 august, pentru a înțelege… [citeste mai departe]

Detalii de ultimă oră despre starea de sănătate a managerului Spitalului Judeţean de Urgenţă (SJU) Vaslui. Ministrul Sănătăţii, Nelu Tătaru,… [citeste mai departe]

O dieta de slăbire corectă trebuie să fie sustenabilă și să includă toate grupele alimentare, fără să restricționeze major aportul alimentar zilnic. Cori Grămescu, coach de lifestyle și… [citeste mai departe]

Prima ieșire în public a lui Emanuel Soare, după ce nu a mai fost prefect de Argeș, s-a petrecut chiar a doua zi după eliberarea din funcție. Însoțit de candidatul PNL la Primăria Câmpulung, Nicolae Zaharia, fostul reprezentant al Guvernului Orban… [citeste mai departe]

Președintele Klaus Iohannis a anunțat, miercuri, că nu există nicio validare externă pentru vaccinul anti-COVID anunțat de Rusia și că România este parte din Uniunii Europene și încheie precontracte cu entități… [citeste mai departe]

Lucrările pentru construirea celei mai moderne pieţe din Călăraşi sunt în grafic. Demarate pe 17 iunie de către Primăria oraşului de pe malul Borcei, lucrările la noua piaţă fac parte dintr-un proiect de reabilitare a centrului… [citeste mai departe]

Polițiștii din Unirea au emis un ordin de protecție provizoriu față de un bărbat care și-a amenințat concubina. Are și dosar penal pentru amenințare. Potrivit IPJ Alba, la data de 12 august… [citeste mai departe]

Până astăzi, 13 august, pe teritoriul României, au fost confirmate 66.631 de cazuri de persoane infectate cu virusul SARS-CoV2, care provoacă… [citeste mai departe]


Highest newly confirmed COVID-19 case counts in Romania: Bucharest City - 172, Prahova - 88, Arges - 80

Highest newly confirmed COVID-19 case counts in Romania: Bucharest City - 172, Prahova - 88, Arges - 80

With 172 newly confirmed COVID-19 cases, tops Romania's ranking by the caseload rise since the last report, followed by the counties of Prahova (88) and Arges (80), the (GCS), the official novel coronavirus communication task force, informed on Thursday.

As many as 1,454 new SARS-COV-2 cases have been registered since the last report.

