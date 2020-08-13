Highest newly confirmed COVID-19 case counts in Romania: Bucharest City - 172, Prahova - 88, Arges - 80

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

- As many as 1,454 new cases of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 have been recorded since the last report, following national tests, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) announced on Thursday.These are cases that have not previously had a positive test, the GCS states. As of Thursday,…

- Bucharest (201), Prahova County (72) and Arges County (71) are the areas with the most newly confirmed COVID-19 cases in since the previous reports, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS), the official novel coronavirus communication task force, reported on Sunday.According to the GCS, 1,145…

- Bucharest City (164), Arges County (112) and Brasov County (71) are the areas with the most newly confirmed cases of coronavirus compared to the last report, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) informs on Friday.According to the GCS, 1,295 new cases of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 were…

- The City of Bucharest (223), Arges County (103) and Prahova County (78) are the areas with the most newly confirmed cases over the last informative bulletin, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) informs Thursday.For a single county - Cluj - GCS has not presented the last reports.

- With 101 newly confirmed COVID-19 cases, Prahova County tops Romania's ranking by the rise in cases since the last report, followed by the counties of Arges (98), Dambovita (84) and by Bucharest City (75), the Strategic Communication Group (GCS), the official novel coronavirus communication task…

- With 167 newly confirmed COVID-19 cases, Bucharest City tops Romania's ranking by the rise in cases since the last report, followed by the counties of Dambovita (131) and Arges (129), the Strategic Communication Group (GCS), the official novel coronavirus communication task force, informed on Monday.The…

- Another 238 cases of persons infected with the novel coronavirus were recorded in Romania since the last informative bulletin, the total number of infections reaching 19,907 cases, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) announced, on Thursday.Of the persons confirmed positive, 13,919 were…

- Most of the cases of people infected with the novel coronavirus in Romania have so far been recorded in Suceava County - 3,536 and in Bucharest City- 2,015.As of June 1, on the Romanian soil, 19,398 cases of persons infected with the COVID-19 virus were confirmed, and out of the positively…