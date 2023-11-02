HealthMin: 5pct of parents sign children up for health education classes, few schools have them

Stiri Recomandate

VIDEO Campioana de la Wimbledon, la un pas de eliminarea de la Turneul Campioanelor

​Marketa Vondrousova și Ons Jabeur s-au întâlnit la Turneul Campioanelor, meciul fiind o reeditare a finalei din acest sezon de la Wimbledon. Diferența a fost că de această dată s-a impus sportiva din Tunisia. [citeste mai departe]

Zăpadă din belşug în România. Când va ninge ca în poveşti, anunţ de ultimă oră de la ANM

Meteorologii de la Administrația Națională de Meteorologie (ANM) au anunțat cum va fi vremea în luna noiembrie 2023. Tendința va fi de umiditate excesivă. Precipitațiile vor lua și forma fulgilor de zăpadă,… [citeste mai departe]

Ciolacu anunță modificarea Programului Rabla. Nu mai pot cumpăra mașini de lux: Îți dau voucher și îți cumperi Tesla?

”Îți dau voucher și îți cumperi Tesla?”, s-a întrebat premierul Marcel Ciolacu. El a dat dispoziție ca Programul Rabla să fie modificat astfel încât… [citeste mai departe]

Familie rămasă sub cerul liber, după un incendiu devastator

O familie din comuna buzoiană Blăjani a rămas fără acoperiș deasupra capului după un incendiu devastator produs noaptea trecută. Focul ar fi pornit de la jarul căzut din sobă. Potrivit ISU Buzău, alarma s-a dat noaptea trecută, în jurul orei 03:30, atunci când pompierii au fost… [citeste mai departe]

A primit o moștenire uriașă și voia să-și părăsească iubita, da nu a mai apucat. Modul macabru în care femeia l-a omorât

O femeie din SUA și-a otrăvit iubitul cu antigel, după ce a alfat că aceasta avea de gând să o părăsească pentru că a primit o moșterine de… [citeste mai departe]

Câți cetăţeni străini ar putea ieși din Gaza, în urma acordului între Israel, Hamas şi Egipt

Oficialii americani se aşteaptă ca cel puțin 5.000 de cetăţeni străini să poată fi în cele din urmă autorizaţi să treacă din Gaza în Egipt, relatează CNN. Un oficial american de rang înalt a afirmat… [citeste mai departe]

Atenționare Cod Galben de ceață în județul Alba. Vizibilitate redusă sub 200 metri, izolat sub 50 metri. Zone vizate

Atenționare Cod Galben de ceață în județul Alba. Vizibilitate redusă sub 200 metri, izolat sub 50 metri. Zone vizate Atenționare Cod Galben de ceață în județul… [citeste mai departe]

Cum s-a implicat Joe Biden în lupta pentru controlul inteligenței artificiale după ce a văzut „Mission: Impossible 7”

Președintele american Joe Biden, care a semnat luni un plan de măsuri de control al inteligenţei artificiale (IA), a fost inspirat în parte de cel mai… [citeste mai departe]

BIS Teatru din Sibiu revine la Timișoara. Când sunt programate spectacolele

Compania teatrală independentă BIS Teatru din Sibiu revine la Timișoara în luna noiembrie cu spectacolul „Anotimpuri”, o adevărată feerie pentru spectatorii de toate vârstele, care va avea trei reprezentații în cadrul proiectului „Scrisori pentru… [citeste mai departe]

Protest pe perioadă nedeterminată la toate Casele  Județene de Asigurări de Sănătate din țară 

Protest pe perioadă nedeterminată la toate Casele Județene de Asigurări de Sănătate din țară The post Protest pe perioadă nedeterminată la toate Casele  Județene de Asigurări de Sănătate din țară … [citeste mai departe]


HealthMin: 5pct of parents sign children up for health education classes, few schools have them

Publicat:
HealthMin: 5pct of parents sign children up for health education classes, few schools have them

HealthMin: 5pct of parents sign children up for health education classes, few schools have themHealth minister says that only about 5 percent of parents sign their children up in the health education classes, but that the number of schools where these courses are held is small.

"I personally launched this programme in 2002, it was called 'health education in Romanian schools'. It was done in partnership with the US Embassy and was to become a permanent subject in the following years (...) from an optional curriculum subject. Unfortunately, this did not happen. About 5 percent

Urmareste stirile pe: