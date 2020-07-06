Gov't to pass law on health measures in epidemiological risk instances

Stiri Recomandate

Curtea de Conturi: Nereguli grave la ajutorul umanitar oferit de Romania, Republicii Moldova

A doua problemă privește acțiunea de ajutor umanitar pentru Republica Moldova, Curtea de Conturi identificând NEREGULI în ceea ce privește modul de desfășurare a operațiunilor și confirmând nemonitorizarea de către Ministerul… [citeste mai departe]

File din istoria muzicală a Timișoarei anilor ’90: Haos, festivalul Underground și concerte pe remorcă de tractor

Pe numele său adevărat Loránd Alfréd Balla, „Lori“ este o figură cunoscută pentru concitadinii care au prins scena muzicală a Timișoarei din anii ’90. Fondatorul… [citeste mai departe]

Vicepreședintele Societății de Epidemiologie: În luna august, am putea avea 800 de infecţii noi pe zi

Dacă nu respectăm regulile sanitare, numărul cazurilor noi de coronavirus va continua să crească și s-ar putea dubla luna viitoare, până la 800 de raportări pe zi, avertizează vicepreședintele… [citeste mai departe]

Alegeri în Croația - Victorie clară pentru partidul premierului Andrej Plenkovic

Uniunea Democrată Croată (HDZ), partidul conservator al premierului Andrej Plenkovic, a înregistrat o victorie clară în alegerile parlamentare desfăşurate duminică în Croaţia, relatează luni dpa potrivit Agerpres. După numărarea aproape… [citeste mai departe]

LUNI, 06.07.2020 - Situația epidemiologică în țară! 29.223 de cazuri de persoane infectate cu noul coronavirus (COVID – 19). Buzău 644 cazuri pozitive!

Până astăzi, 6 iulie, pe teritoriul României, au fost confirmate 29.223 de cazuri… [citeste mai departe]

Analiza: Cum s-au descurcat exportatorii si importatorii romani in pandemie

Pandemia de coronavirus a cauzat o intrerupere fara precedent a comertului mondial, situatie care a afectat si importatorii si exportatorii romani. Acestia au trebuit sa infrunte lockdown-uri, schimbari de reguli, restrictii, interdictii si au beneficiat… [citeste mai departe]

Sirena Mely, vedeta la mini-expoziția deținutelor din penitenciar

Deținutele de la centrul terapeutic Lotus din cadrul Penitenciarului Gherla au ieșit din nou la rampă cu cele mai noi creații. Situația specială în care ne aflăm, datorită pandemiei, a permis lucrul în echipe mici, astfel că din cele 18 deținute implicate în atelirul… [citeste mai departe]

214 cazuri de infectare cu COVID19 în Maramureș, de la începutul pandemiei. Vezi aici, situația pe județe

Până astăzi, 6 iulie, pe teritoriul României, au fost confirmate 29.223 de cazuri de persoane infectate cu noul coronavirus (COVID – 19). Dintre persoanele confirmate pozitiv, 21.413… [citeste mai departe]

Motociclist rănit în accident la Coșlariu. A pierdut controlul vehiculului și a ajuns în afara drumului

Un tânăr de 34 de ani din Alba Iulia a fost rănit după ce a ajuns cu motocicleta în afara șoselei, la Coșlariu. Accidentul s-a petrecut duminică după-amiaza. Potrivit IPJ Alba, duminică,… [citeste mai departe]

Producția lui Volkswagen ID.4 va începe în Germania în 2022: SUV-ul electric, fabricat la ...

Volkswagen va prezenta în cursul acestui an noul SUV electric ID.4, care a apărut deja într-o serie de imagini cu versiunea pentru piața chineză. Chiar dacă prezentarea este la numai câteva luni distanță, constructorul… [citeste mai departe]


Gov't to pass law on health measures in epidemiological risk instances

Publicat:
Gov't to pass law on health measures in epidemiological risk instances

government will pass a law establishing measures in the field of public health in instances of epidemiological and biological risks and will send it to Parliament for debate and final adoption in an emergency procedure, said Monday. "Today's meeting has only one item on its agenda, namely the law establishing measures in the field of public health in instances of epidemiological and biological risks. I can tell you that there is a legal basis for all the measures we have taken. And I ask myself this question: where would we have been if we could not…

