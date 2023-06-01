Stiri Recomandate

Gov't approves Ordinance establishing salary increases in education

Publicat:
Gov't approves Ordinance establishing salary increases in education

Gov't approves Ordinance establishing salary increases in education.

, the government approved the Ordinance that establishes salary increases in education, with RON 1000 gross for teaching staff and RON 400 gross for the non-teaching staff, told Agerpres.

Citeste articolul mai departe pe stiripesurse.ro…  

Sursa articol si foto: stiripesurse.ro


