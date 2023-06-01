Gov't approves Ordinance establishing salary increases in education.

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

- Gov't spokesman Carbunaru: Negotiations have ended, gov't adopted requests of trade unions. The emergency ordinance regarding education has been adopted by the Government and the negotiations ended, the spokesman for the Government, Dan Carbunaru, informs on Thursday, specifying that the Executive…

- REPER demands that President Klaus Iohannis urgently preside over Government meeting for education. The REPER party requests that President Klaus Iohannis demands the convening of an emergency Government meeting, only with the topic of education on the agenda, and to preside over it according to…

- President Iohannis having talks with education unionists. President Klaus Iohannis is having talks Tuesday with education trade unionists. CITESTE SI EconMin Spataru: Romania has the capacity to become supply hub for Ukraine 16:49 2 PNL's Gorghiu tells PSD's Ciolacu to keep up balance among ruling…

- President Iohannis: We hope that German investments will expand in the coming period. President Klaus Iohannis on Thursday stated that, in Romania, the quality of German investments is highly appreciated and voiced hope that they will expand in the coming period, including with the support of the…

- EconMin Spataru: Our heavy industry will be a key element in Ukraine's rebuilding, we need it. Romania has a responsibility to keep its large industry, heavy industry, because it will be a key element in the reconstruction of Ukraine, and the sustainability and resilience of the European economy…

- President Iohannis: I expect negotiations within the coalition to end next week.President Klaus Iohannis said on Wednesday that he expects the negotiations within the government coalition regarding the division of ministries to be completed by next week, told Agerpres. CITESTE SI EnergyMin Popescu:…

- Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca said on Friday in Brasov that Romania has not decided to block imports of agricultural produce from Ukraine because the entire set of consequences any such measures produce in the current context has to be taken into account."Romania is fully aligned with the measures…

- On Thursday, European leaders had in-depth discussions with UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, within he meeting of the European Council, about the latest developments of Russia's aggression war against Ukraine, as well as about the continuous support of the EU for Ukraine, President Klaus Iohannis…