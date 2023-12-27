Global 2024 staple food supplies to be strained by dry weather, export curbs

Stiri Recomandate

S-a activat planul rosu de interventie la Suceava! Accident rutier cu victime multiple pe DN2

Carambol cu trei autoturisme implicate pe raza localitatii Danila, DN2.Datorita numarului mare de persoane implicate, din primele informatii 12, pentru gestionarea eficienta a interventiei, cu ora 11:18, la nivelul… [citeste mai departe]

Noua judecătoare de la Înalta Curte, magistrata ce duce dosarul Aeroportului și un procuror au trecut de PreVetting: Comisia propune CSM să-i promoveze

Comisia Vetting anunță că a finalizat evaluarea în privința Alionei MIRON, judecătoare în… [citeste mai departe]

Şase palestinieni ucişi în Cisiordania într-un atac israelian cu dronă

Şase palestinieni au fost ucişi în Cisiordania ocupată într-un atac israelian cu dronă, a anunţat miercuri Ministerul palestinian al Sănătăţii, citat de agenţiile DPA şi France Presse. O dronă a fost lansată spre o casă din tabăra de refugiaţi în sectorul… [citeste mai departe]

Sărbătorile de iarnă, cea mai grea perioadă pentru persoanele dependente

Perioada Crăciunului şi a Anului Nou este extrem de dificilă pentru cei care se confruntă cu adicţii de substanţe psihotrope şi alcool. Asta deoarece este greu să te abţii atunci când toţi cei din jurul tău mănâncă şi beau pe săturate. De asemenea,… [citeste mai departe]

Piese indispensabile de mobilier pentru a organiza petreceri memorabile

A primi oaspeți acasă este o adevărată artă, iar, pentru a crea o atmosferă plăcută și confortabilă pentru toţi invitaţii tăi, este esențial să dispui de mobilier adecvat. Indiferent dacă organizezi o cină formală pentru partenerii din mediul profesional sau… [citeste mai departe]

ÎN BAIA MARE – Peste 400 de arbori plantați peste tot în oraș

Primăria Baia Mare a anunțat că a reușit în această toamnă să planteze sute de arbori peste tot în oraș. Viceprimarul Pap Zsolt spune că acțiunea de plantare aferentă sfârșitului de an s-a încheiat. „Elaborarea acțiunii (identificarea zonelor, pichetare, transpunerea… [citeste mai departe]

Incredibil!: Droguri in papuci de Craciun. Oficial de la DIICOT (FOTO)

Procurorii Directiei de Investigare a Infractiunilor de Criminalitate Organizata si Terorism au dispus retinerea unui inculpat cercetat sub aspectul savarsirii infractiunii de efectuare de operatiuni cu produse stiind ca acestea sunt susceptibile de a avea efecte… [citeste mai departe]

Ultima oră! Protestele nu i-au oprit. Miniştrii au aprobat fuziunea Spitalului de Boli Infecțioase cu cel de Dermatologie şi Maladii Comunicabile

Miniștrii au aprobat, în cadrul ședinței Guvernului de astăzi, reorganizarea Spitalului Clinic de Boli… [citeste mai departe]

Cinci ucraineni, soț, soție și trei copii, la spital după ce șoferul a intrat în remarca ...

O familie de ucraineni, soț, soție și cei trei copii, a ajuns la spital în noaptea de marți spre miercuri după un accident produs pe E 85, în apropiere de Siret. Accidentul s-a produs în jurul orei 0.40.Din… [citeste mai departe]

45 de permise de conducere, reținute în patru zile / Nouă accidente rutiere în Teleorman, în aceeași perioadă

Social 45 de permise de conducere, reținute în patru zile / Nouă accidente rutiere în Teleorman, în aceeași perioadă decembrie 27, 2023 12:55 IPJ Teleorman informează că,… [citeste mai departe]


Global 2024 staple food supplies to be strained by dry weather, export curbs

High food prices in recent years have prompted farmers worldwide to plant more cereals and oilseeds, but consumers are set to face tighter supplies well into 2024, amid adverse weather, export restrictions and higher biofuel mandates, according to Reuters. Global wheat, corn and soybean prices – after several years of strong gains – […] The post Global 2024 staple food supplies to be strained by dry weather, export curbs appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

