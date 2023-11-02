Stiri Recomandate

Germany’s Baerbock backs advancing Ukraine’s EU membership bid

Publicat:
Germany’s Baerbock backs advancing Ukraine’s EU membership bid

German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock on Thursday threw her weight behind the granting Ukraine a new milestone next month in Kyiv’s quest for integration in the West as its fights a Russian invasion, according to Reuters.  In a passionate speech laying out EU enlargement as a geo-strategic necessity, Baerbock told a conference in […] The post Germany’s Baerbock backs advancing Ukraine’s EU membership bid appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

Dutch court sentences Russian man to prison for EU sanctions breach

13:55, 01.11.2023 - A Dutch court has sentenced a Russian citizen to 18 months in prison and fined his company 200,000 euros for breaching trade sanctions against Russia which the European Union imposed over the war in Ukraine, according to Reuters. The 56-year-old man, named Dmitri K by prosecutors, was tried in absentia…

European Union fails to pressure Kosovo and Serbia to end standoff

08:50, 27.10.2023 - EU leaders on Thursday failed to convince Kosovo and Serbia to make a breakthrough in the protracted push to normalise ties between the two Balkan neighbours, according to France24. Kosovan Prime Minister Albin Kurti and Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic held separate talks with top EU officials and…

EU leaders tackle Middle East war but aim to keep up Ukraine support

10:55, 26.10.2023 - European Union leaders meet on Thursday to grapple with the conflict between Israel and Hamas while also aiming to show continuing support for Ukraine in its war against Russia‘s invasion, according to Reuters. The summit in Brussels will be the first in-person meeting of the EU’s 27 national leaders…

European Union tries to unblock France, Germany spat over industrial competition

11:30, 17.10.2023 - A stand-off between France and Germany over the future competitiveness of their industries will be the central point of discussion when EU energy ministers meet in Luxembourg on Tuesday, EU diplomats said, according to Reuters.  The European Commission proposed an overhaul of rules governing the bloc’s…

EU leaders to debate economic security amid global tensions

11:55, 06.10.2023 - European Union leaders will debate on Friday how their bloc can strengthen its competitiveness, be at the forefront of new green and digital technologies and reduce its reliance on third countries, notably China, according to Reuters. In a letter to leaders before the summit, European Council president…

Republic of Moldova will uphold deal with Gazprom to prevent crises, minister says

11:15, 22.09.2023 - The Republic of Moldova will uphold its gas supply contract with Russia‘s Gazprom in order to ward off crises over power prices in the country and hardship in its breakaway Transdniestria region, Energy Minister Victor Parlicov said on Thursday, according to Reuters The Republic of Moldova, wedged between…

Blinken, Romanian minister discuss drone debris found in Romania near Ukraine border

10:20, 08.09.2023 - U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Romanian Foreign Minister Luminita Odobescu on Thursday held a call to discuss Romania’s investigation into drone debris found in Romania close to its border with Ukraine, the U.S. State Department said, according to Reuters. Parts of what could be a Russian…

Kyiv says Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant switched to reserve power line

14:16, 10.08.2023 - Ukraine‘s Russian-occupied Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant again lost connection to its last remaining main external power line overnight and was switched to a reserve line, state-owned power generating company Energoatom said on Thursday, according to Reuters. Energoatom said Europe’s largest nuclear power…


Urmareste stirile pe: