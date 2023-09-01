Georgia’s ruling party to try to impeach president over EU visits – Interpress

Stiri Recomandate

Doliu în muzica românească. Fostul toboșar al trupei Proconsul a murit, la doar 42 de ani

„Din păcate, Răzvan, prietenul si fratele nostru, nu mai este printre noi. Din fericire, e într-un loc mai bun, unde se poate odihni după anii de călătorii si miile de concerte. Dumnezeu să te odihnească Răzvan, să… [citeste mai departe]

Festivalul Transilvania Fashion 2023: 10 țări, 60 de modele, 45 de colecții, 3 zile de modă la Cluj

Ediția 2023 a Festivalului Internațional de Modă Transilvania Fashion – powered by Banca Transilvania va avea loc la Cluj-Napoca în perioada 8-10 Septembrie 2023, în colaborare cu European Fashion… [citeste mai departe]

Patriarhia, reacție neașteptată în scandalul adeverințelor medicale pentru botez: este din grija preoților, părinților și nașilor

Sandra Alexiu, președintele Asociației Medicilor de Familie București-Ilfov, prezintă un document al Patriarhiei prin care… [citeste mai departe]

Începând de astăzi mai multe categorii de bugetari vor primi salariul prin intermediul Mpay

Începând de vineri, 1 septembrie, în cadrul Secretariatul Parlamentului Republicii Moldova; Cancelariei de Stat și aparatelor centrale ale ministerelor; Organizației pentru Dezvoltarea Antreprenoriatului; Centrului… [citeste mai departe]

PM Ciolacu in Brussels: I was happy to see that the health of one of our firefighters is improving

PM Ciolacu in Brussels: I was happy to see that the health of one of our firefighters is improvingPrime Minister Marcel Ciolacu went to the Queen Astrid Military Hospital in Brussels on Friday morning, where… [citeste mai departe]

Aquatim are perioade noi de autocitire a contoarelor

Compania Aquatim anunţă că începând cu luna august 2023, perioada de transmitere a autocitirilor contoarelor de pe branșamentele utilizatorilor s-a modificat, după cum urmează: Cât privește evoluția procesului de înlocuire a contoarelor vechi cu cele de ultimă generație, achiziționate de compania… [citeste mai departe]

Luminița Zaharia: Furculition

iubirea n-are corespondent în altă limbă orice încercare ar fi un proiect ratat o denaturare/ o schimonosire/ o minciună iubirea e iubire doar pe limba ta ăsta da secret bine păstrat! iubirea n-are corespondent de război depinde doar de noi cum o tălmăcim de la om la om iubirea e un atom cu nucleul compact şi noi ne învîrtim în jurul ei ca… [citeste mai departe]

Papa Francisc, vizită istorică în Mongolia

Papa Francisc a început astăzi o vizită istorică în Mongolia. Este primul Suveran Pontif care merge în ţara asiatică în care trăieşte şi una din cele mai mici comunităţi catolice din lume. [citeste mai departe]

MAI: 43 de permise reţinute pentru alcool şi 12 pentru consum de droguri, în ultimele 24 de ore

Poliţiştii de la rutieră au reţinut 605 de permise de conducere, dintre care 43 pentru consum de alcool şi 12 pentru consum de droguri sau alte substanţe interzise, în urma acţiunilor efectuate în ultimele… [citeste mai departe]

“Citizens voices, united for Europe” – proiect international marca Asociației HAIR REDIVIVUS Buzău (discutii si paralelisme între regimurile dictotoriale si totalitare)

Asociația HAIR REDIVIVUS Buzău implementează împreună… [citeste mai departe]


Georgia’s ruling party to try to impeach president over EU visits – Interpress

Georgia’s ruling party to try to impeach president over EU visits – Interpress

Georgia‘s ruling party said on Friday that it would begin impeachment proceedings against the president due to her visits to the which were made against the will of the government, Georgian news agency Interpress reported, according to ReutersInterpress cited party leader as saying that had […] The post Georgia’s ruling party to try to impeach president over EU visitsInterpress appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

