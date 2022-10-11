Georgia's President Salome Zourabichvili paying visit to Romania

Georgia's President Salome Zourabichvili paying visit to RomaniaPublicat:
Salome Zourabichvili, the President of Georgia, will be received, on Tuesday, at the Cotroceni Palace by the President Klaus Iohannis, on the occasion of her official visit to Romania.
