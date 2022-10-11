Georgia's President Salome Zourabichvili paying visit to Romania

Stiri Recomandate

A apărut ediția online a nr. 213 al revistei „Caiete Silvane

A apărut ediția online a nr. 213 al revistei „Caiete Silvane

A apărut ediția online a nr. 213 ( octombrie 2022) al revistei „Caiete Silvane”, publicație editată de Centrul de Cultură și Artă al Județului Sălaj, sub egida Uniunii Scriitorilor din România, Consiliului Județean Sălaj și Primăriei municipiului Zalău. Detalii pe caietesilvane.ro.… [citeste mai departe]

Un premier sincer: Am făcut contrabandă cu vaccinuri anti-Covid împreună cu fostul ministru italian Luigi Di Maio și serviciile secrete

Un premier sincer: Am făcut contrabandă cu vaccinuri anti-Covid împreună cu fostul ministru italian Luigi Di Maio și serviciile secrete

În timpul unui eveniment care s-a desfăşurat la Bergamo (Italia), premierul albanez Edi Rama a relatat despre o presupusă… [citeste mai departe]

Poliţele RCA obligatorii pentru trotinetele electrice? La ce preţ ar putea ajunge acestea

Poliţele RCA obligatorii pentru trotinetele electrice? La ce preţ ar putea ajunge acestea

Cel mai probabil, de anul viitor, poliţele de Răspundere Civilă Auto pentru trotinetele electrice vor deveni obligatorii. Inclusiv companiile care închiriază trotinete vor trebui să aibă astfel de asigurări.Toți utilizatorii… [citeste mai departe]

Horoscop pentru marti, 11 octombrie 2022. O zi foarte importanta pentru una dintre zodii

Horoscop pentru marti, 11 octombrie 2022. O zi foarte importanta pentru una dintre zodii

BerbecZiua de azi are un potential ridicat de extravaganta. Chiar e interesant de vazut cat de departe esti dispus sa mergi cu cheltuielile si cu riscurile financiare. Excesul de zel este cel care te da gata, de aceea ai mare… [citeste mai departe]

Cum toci usturoiul ca un bucătar șef. Trucul pentru gospodinele care vor să devină experte

Cum toci usturoiul ca un bucătar șef. Trucul pentru gospodinele care vor să devină experte

Este o sarcină migăloasă, ce poate duce la unele accidente neplăcute chiar și pentru cei care au ceva experiență în bucătărie. Spune adio emoțiilor și grijilor, află cum toci usturoiul ca un bucătar șef. Acest nou… [citeste mai departe]

Renault şi Nissan sunt implicate în discuţii care le-ar putea reconfigura alianţa

Renault şi Nissan sunt implicate în discuţii care le-ar putea reconfigura alianţa

Renault şi Nissan discută despre viitorul alianţei lor, inclusiv despre participarea producătorului japonez de automobile la un nou proiect de vehicule electrice al partenerului său francez, transmite Reuters, potrivit news.ro. Fii… [citeste mai departe]

Prognoza meteo , 11 octombrie 2022

Prognoza meteo , 11 octombrie 2022

Prognoza meteo, 11 octombrie 2022,  va ploua slab, local în Oltenia, Banat şi sudul Transilvaniei, iar spre searã şi noaptea, izolat şi în celelalte regiuni. Vântul va sufla slab pânã la moderat.  Temperaturile maxime se vor încadra în general între 15 şi 21 de grade, iar cele minime între 5 şi 13 grade.  Dimineaţa şi [...] The post… [citeste mai departe]

Organizatiile de pensionari anunta pentru azi: Proteste la Guvern si la sediile Prefecturilor din tara!

Organizatiile de pensionari anunta pentru azi: Proteste la Guvern si la sediile Prefecturilor din tara!

Federatiile nationale reprezentative ale asociatiilor de pensionari organizeaza, marti, la Guvern, dar si la sediile tuturor prefecturilor din tara, proteste prin care solicita respectarea obligatiei… [citeste mai departe]

Curs BNR pentru 11 octombrie 2022. Euro scade, ROBOR crește din nou

Curs BNR pentru 11 octombrie 2022. Euro scade, ROBOR crește din nou

Curs valutar BNR pentru 11 octombrie 2022. Dolarul american continuă să se aprecize în raport cu leul românesc, iar euro pierde teren. De cealaltă parte, ROBOR la trei luni a crescut la 7,31%, air la șase luni a ajuns la aproape 8%. Piața bursieră europeană a încheiat… [citeste mai departe]

Toni Petrea, după victoria cu FC U Craiova: ”Suntem o echipă în căutare disperată de puncte și trebuie să ne agățăm de fiecare minge”

Toni Petrea, după victoria cu FC U Craiova: ”Suntem o echipă în căutare disperată de puncte și trebuie să ne agățăm de fiecare minge”

Chindia Târgoviște se simte tot mai bine cu Toni Petrea la timonă. Luni seara, formația dâmbovițeană a ajuns… [citeste mai departe]


Georgia's President Salome Zourabichvili paying visit to Romania

Publicat:
Georgia's President Salome Zourabichvili paying visit to Romania

Salome Zourabichvili, the President of Georgia, will be received, on Tuesday, at the by the , on the occasion of her official visit to Romania.

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

Georgia's President to pay visit to Romania; Salome Zourabichvili to be received by President Iohannis

12:25, 10.10.2022 - Salome Zourabichvili, the President of Georgia, will be received on Tuesday at the Cotroceni Palace by President Klaus Iohannis, on the occasion of her official visit to Romania. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook stiripesurse.ro × Help…

Iohannis, at the UN: Romania has supported and will continue to support Ukraine

10:02, 21.09.2022 - President Klaus Iohannis declared, on Tuesday, at the UN General Assembly, that the war in Ukraine has global consequences and emphasized that Romania will continue to support this country. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook stiripesurse.ro…

Iohannis: Romania submits candidacy for Human Rights Council, 2023-2025 term

08:56, 21.09.2022 - President Klaus Iohannis said, on Tuesday, that the UN Human Rights system must be strengthened and indicated that Romania submitted its candidacy for a seat in the Human Rights Council, for the 2023-2025 tenure. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook…

Iohannis: I don't think we will have a food crisis in Romania

08:56, 21.09.2022 - President Klaus Iohannis declared on Tuesday, in New York, that he does not believe that there will be a food crisis in Romania, pointing out that it is possible, unfortunately, for some food prices to rise. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook…

Rd 120k persons set foot Tuesday in Romania, of whom approx. 11k Ukrainian citizens

09:36, 10.08.2022 - About 120,000 people set foot in Romania on Tuesday, including 10,893 Ukrainian citizens (down 6.63% from the previous day), the General Inspectorate of Border Police reported on Wednesday, in a press release sent to AGERPRES. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro…

President Iohannis: Stigmatization, discrimination of minorities must be severely sanctioned

14:40, 02.08.2022 - President Klaus Iohannis on Tuesday sent a message on the European Roma Holocaust Remembrance Day, underscoring that the stigmatization and discrimination of minorities must be "severely sanctioned." Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook stiripesurse.ro…

VIDEO Palestinian President welcomed at Cotroceni Presidential Palace

12:45, 19.07.2022 - President Klaus Iohannis on Tuesday received his Palestinian counterpart, Mahmoud Abbas, to the Cotroceni Presidential Palace. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook stiripesurse.ro × Help your friends know more about Romania! Share…

Artmark: Last photography of poet Mihai Eminescu put up for auction

15:15, 14.07.2022 - An impressive collection of photographs will be put up for auction next Tuesday, by Artmark. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook stiripesurse.ro × Help your friends know more about Romania! Share this article on Facebook Share…


