Georgia's President Salome Zourabichvili paying visit to Romania

Salome Zourabichvili, the President of Georgia, will be received on Tuesday at the Cotroceni Palace by President Klaus Iohannis, on the occasion of her official visit to Romania.

President Klaus Iohannis declared, on Tuesday, at the UN General Assembly, that the war in Ukraine has global consequences and emphasized that Romania will continue to support this country.

President Klaus Iohannis said, on Tuesday, that the UN Human Rights system must be strengthened and indicated that Romania submitted its candidacy for a seat in the Human Rights Council, for the 2023-2025 tenure.

President Klaus Iohannis declared on Tuesday, in New York, that he does not believe that there will be a food crisis in Romania, pointing out that it is possible, unfortunately, for some food prices to rise.

About 120,000 people set foot in Romania on Tuesday, including 10,893 Ukrainian citizens (down 6.63% from the previous day), the General Inspectorate of Border Police reported on Wednesday, in a press release sent to AGERPRES.

President Klaus Iohannis on Tuesday sent a message on the European Roma Holocaust Remembrance Day, underscoring that the stigmatization and discrimination of minorities must be "severely sanctioned."

President Klaus Iohannis on Tuesday received his Palestinian counterpart, Mahmoud Abbas, to the Cotroceni Presidential Palace.

An impressive collection of photographs will be put up for auction next Tuesday, by Artmark.