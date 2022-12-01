George Negrea, old Dacia cars' collector folk singer who promotes Romania in Poland

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

A gold coin, weighing 9.4 grams, in the collection of the Brukenthal Museum in Sibiu, was brought to the public's attention after British researchers concluded, following some investigations, that it would not be fake and could prove the existence of a Roman emperor, named Sponsianus, on the territory…

Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca said on Thursday in Baia Mare that an incident like the one in Poland in which a missile killed two people in a town near the border with Ukraine, is very difficult to predict and that "we cannot say that such an incident cannot happen" in Romania as well, told Agerpres.

President Klaus Iohannis states that Romania is fully supportive of Poland, in the context of the "worrying news" related to the explosions that hit the territory of this country, told Agerpres.

The future of Dacia in Romania is a "bright one", the president of the Board of Directors of the Renault Group, Jean-Dominique Senard said on Thursday in Mioveni.

Ukraine requires a certain type of tanks that can be quickly re-equipped, and the member states have those tanks, so the EU should provide them, the President of the European Parliament, Roberta Metsola, said in an interview for a group of journalists from Romania, Poland and Lithuania.

The interim President of the Senate, Alina Gorghiu, will pay a working visit to France, October 17-22, at the invitation of the Romanian Cultural Institute, to participate in a series of events organized by the institute during this period.

The National Cyber Security Directorate (DNSC) participated, between 28 and 29 September, in the second edition of the EU-UA Cyber Dialogue in Warsaw, Poland, announced the institution in a press release sent, Thursday, AGERPRES.

14 new productions will be screened, between October 7 and 16, in the Romanian Competition of the Animest Festival, to compete for the section prize, worth 5,000 RON (rd 1,000 euros), offered by the Romanian Cultural Institute, a press release from the organizers, sent to AGERPRES on Friday, reads.