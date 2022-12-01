Stiri Recomandate

George Negrea, old Dacia cars' collector folk singer who promotes Romania in Poland

Publicat:
George Negrea, old Dacia cars' collector folk singer who promotes Romania in Poland

A young folk singer who loves the old Dacia cars, from county, who has been promoting Romania in Poland for at least 10 years, has managed a year ago to get a job at the in Warsaw, thus having an official position from which he can support in another way Romanian culture.

