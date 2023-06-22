Geoana: I am convinced Ukraine will succeed; Republic of Moldova has chance to escape from trap of history

Stiri Recomandate

Programul „Casa Verde Fotovoltaice” pentru persoanele fizice s-a încheiat. Bugetul alocat Regiunii Vest, epuizat în 3 minute

Programul „Casa Verde Fotovoltaice” pentru persoanele fizice s-a încheiat. Bugetul alocat Regiunii Vest, epuizat în 3 minute

Peste 10.000 de persoane fizice din Regiunea Vest au rezervat, în numai trei minute, bugetul de 200 milioane de lei alocat ultimei sesiuni din… [citeste mai departe]

O mamă însărcinată în luna a opta, împușcată mortal de copilul ei de doi ani, în Ohio

O mamă însărcinată în luna a opta, împușcată mortal de copilul ei de doi ani, în Ohio

Un băiețel de doi ani şi-a ucis accidental mama însărcinată în opt luni, după ce s-a jucat cu un pistol încărcat, în statul american Ohio. Femeia și copilul ei nenăscut au murit la spital, a anunțat poliția locală,… [citeste mai departe]

Victor Cornea qualifies for semifinals of doubles event in Montechiarugolo (challenger)

Victor Cornea qualifies for semifinals of doubles event in Montechiarugolo (challenger)

The Romanian-Serbian pair Victor Vlad Cornea/Nikola Cacic qualified for the semifinals of the doubles event of the challenger tennis tournament in Montechiarugolo (Italy), with total prizes of 145,000 euros, after defeating the… [citeste mai departe]

Un cunoscut DJ s-a aruncat de la etajul IV al apartamentului în care locuia

Un cunoscut DJ s-a aruncat de la etajul IV al apartamentului în care locuia

■ este internat în Secția ATI a Spitalului Municipal de Urgență Roman ■ prognosticul medicilor este rezervat ■ Un DJ cunoscut prin zona Neamțului, cu activitate în Roman, localitățile limitrofe și în municipiul Iași, a avut în cursul zilei de joi,… [citeste mai departe]

Anunțul ministrului! Schimbări salariale pentru mii de angajați începând cu 1 ianuarie 2024

Anunțul ministrului! Schimbări salariale pentru mii de angajați începând cu 1 ianuarie 2024

Veste importantă pentru mii de angajați! Ministrul a făcut anunțul. Începând cu 1 ianuarie 2024 au loc schimbări salariale. Odată cu începerea noului an se va merge pe trei scenarii de grile. Mai exact, angajații… [citeste mai departe]

Piedone, cu un picior în primărie

Piedone, cu un picior în primărie

E oficial. Cristian Popescu Piedone îşi va putea relua mandatul de primar al Sectorului 5 al Capitalei. Subprefectul Bucureştiului Diana-Anca Artene a semnat ordinul privind lipsa motivelor care să justifice menţinerea încetării mandatului de primar al Sectorului 5 al lui Cristian Popescu Piedone, a anunţat Prefectura Capitalei.… [citeste mai departe]

Cristian Popescu Piedone cere repunerea în funcţia de primar al Sectorului 5, după ce a fost achitat în dosarul Colectiv

Cristian Popescu Piedone cere repunerea în funcţia de primar al Sectorului 5, după ce a fost achitat în dosarul Colectiv

Cristian Popescu Piedone solicită Prefecturii Capitalei să îl repună în funcţia de primar al Sectorului 5, după ce, miercuri, judecătorii Curții Supreme… [citeste mai departe]

Scandal în teritoriu între PSD și PNL. Mărul discordiei - banii din bugetul local

Scandal în teritoriu între PSD și PNL. Mărul discordiei - banii din bugetul local

Grupul consilierilor locali ai PSD Piatra-Neamţ se opune renovării sediului PNL Neamţ, investiţia de 460.000 lei fără TVA urmând să fie asigurată de la bugetul local.În acest sens, consilierii social-democraţi au anunţat că vor vota… [citeste mai departe]

Explozie uriașă în orașul Herzliya din Israel, pe locul unei foste fabrici de armament. „Parcă ar fi venit sfârșitul lumii”

Explozie uriașă în orașul Herzliya din Israel, pe locul unei foste fabrici de armament. „Parcă ar fi venit sfârșitul lumii”

O explozie asurzitoare a zguduit, joi seară, orașul Herzliya din centrul Israelului. Localnicii au spus că un nor gros de fum s-a ridicat… [citeste mai departe]

Candidează până la urmă Mircea Geoană la alegerile prezidențiale? Răspuns: Vedem ce discuții mai putem avea

Candidează până la urmă Mircea Geoană la alegerile prezidențiale? Răspuns: Vedem ce discuții mai putem avea

Secretarul general adjunct al NATO, Mircea Geoană, a declarat joi seară, la Oradea, că succesorul secretarului general Jens Stoltenberg va fi decis, în consens, de aliaţi,… [citeste mai departe]


Cultura Economice Externe Locale Monden Politice Sci&Tech Societate Sport Auto

Sprijinim refugiatii din Ucraina. Doneaza si tu pentru Crucea Rosie Romana in sprijinul lor. Orice suma conteaza.

Geoana: I am convinced Ukraine will succeed; Republic of Moldova has chance to escape from trap of history

Publicat:
Geoana: I am convinced Ukraine will succeed; Republic of Moldova has chance to escape from trap of history

of NATO, , declared on Thursday evening, in Oradea, that Ukraine will win the war and that it will be part of the family of Western democracies, a situation in which the Republic of Moldova also has a better chance to escape from "the trap of geography and history so far".

"We are convinced that Ukraine will succeed in this effort to defend its independence and sovereignty. There is still an extremely violent confrontation. The counteroffensive that has begun will probably be a long one, it will not be easy, because the and has built quite…

Citeste articolul mai departe pe stiripesurse.ro…  

Sursa articol si foto: stiripesurse.ro


Stiri pe aceeasi tema

DefMin Tilvar draws attention on threat to regional security represented by the Russian Federation

13:26, 20.06.2023 - DefMin Tilvar draws attention on threat to regional security represented by the Russian Federation. The missile attacks on civil targets in Ukraine and the incidents with missiles registered in Poland and the Republic of Moldova underscore the threat to regional security represented by the Russian…

Journalism Faculty organises conference regarding the impact of digital revolution on communication

11:55, 19.06.2023 - Journalism Faculty organises conference regarding the impact of digital revolution on communication. The Faculty of Journalism and Communication Studies (FJSC), together with partners from the US and Ukraine, is organising a scientific conference on the impact of digital revolution on communication…

President Iohannis: If we, the Europeans, fail in helping Ukraine and Moldova, it means we lost

19:46, 01.06.2023 - President Iohannis: If we, the Europeans, fail in helping Ukraine and Moldova, it means we lost. President Klaus Iohannis on Thursday told a press conference held during the second summit of the European Political Community (EPC) in the Republic of Moldova, that if the European states fail to help…

Asif J. Chaudhry, former U.S. Ambassador to Chișinau, awarded with the title of Doctor Honoris Causa by Ovidius University: The war in Ukraine is Romania’s opportunity to support Moldova’s European accession, and uniting the countries is an option

11:11, 12.05.2023 - Asif J. Chaudhry, former U.S. Ambassador to the Republic of Moldova and current Vice President of the Office of International Programs at Washington State University, received on Thursday the title “Doctor Honoris Causa” of Ovidius University in Constanța and used the occasion to tell his story and…

DefMin Tilvar: Romania will continue to support Moldova, bilaterally and internationally

11:50, 03.05.2023 - We are extremely concerned about the serious consequences of the Russian Federation's war of aggression in Ukraine and their impact on our region. Therefore, I assure you that we will continue to support the Republic of Moldova, both bilaterally and internationally, especially in the relationship…

Ukraine, Romania, Republic of Moldova boost ties at security meeting

10:35, 14.04.2023 - Neighbors Romania, Ukraine, and the Republic of  Moldova signed cooperation agreements in Romania’s capital on Thursday after a trilateral meeting on ways to strengthen security in their Black Sea region to counter threats posed by Russian aggression, according to AP News. The Black Sea Security Conference…

Ukraine thanks Romania, Moldova for their support, solidarity in its fight against Russia's aggression

20:00, 13.04.2023 - Ukraine thanks Romania and the Republic of Moldova for their support and solidarity in its fight against Russia's aggression, Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov said in Bucharest on Thursday, after the Trilateral Romania - Ukraine - Republic of Moldova, dedicated to security issues.For our…

DefMin Tilvar: Romania reiterates its commitment to supporting Ukraine's independence, sovereignty and territorial integrity

19:55, 13.04.2023 - Romania reiterates its commitment to supporting the independence, sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine, but also to standing in solidarity with the Ukrainian people in these dramatic moments, Romanian Defence Minister Angel Tilvar said on Thursday after the Romania - Ukraine - Republic of…


Ce parere ai despre aceasta stire?



Stiri populare

Stiri Locale

Alba
Arad
Arges
Bacau
Bihor
Bistrita-Nasaud
Botosani
Braila
Brasov
Buzau
Calarasi
Caras-Severin
Cluj
Constanta
Covasna
Dambovita
Dolj
Galati
Giurgiu
Gorj
Harghita
Hunedoara
Ialomita
Iasi
Ilfov
Maramures
Mehedinti
Mures
Neamt
Olt
Prahova
Salaj
Satu Mare
Sibiu
Suceava
Teleorman
Timis
Tulcea
Valcea
Vaslui
Vrancea

Curs Valutar

Cursul valutar din 22 iunie 2023
USD 4.512
EUR 4.9636
CHF 5.0461
GBP 5.7683
CAD 3.4325
XAU 279.789
JPY 3.1784
CNY 0.6285
AED 1.2284
AUD 3.0656
MDL 0.2523
BGN 2.5378

Urmareste stirile pe: