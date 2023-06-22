Geoana: I am convinced Ukraine will succeed; Republic of Moldova has chance to escape from trap of history

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

- DefMin Tilvar draws attention on threat to regional security represented by the Russian Federation. The missile attacks on civil targets in Ukraine and the incidents with missiles registered in Poland and the Republic of Moldova underscore the threat to regional security represented by the Russian…

- Journalism Faculty organises conference regarding the impact of digital revolution on communication. The Faculty of Journalism and Communication Studies (FJSC), together with partners from the US and Ukraine, is organising a scientific conference on the impact of digital revolution on communication…

- President Iohannis: If we, the Europeans, fail in helping Ukraine and Moldova, it means we lost. President Klaus Iohannis on Thursday told a press conference held during the second summit of the European Political Community (EPC) in the Republic of Moldova, that if the European states fail to help…

- Asif J. Chaudhry, former U.S. Ambassador to the Republic of Moldova and current Vice President of the Office of International Programs at Washington State University, received on Thursday the title “Doctor Honoris Causa” of Ovidius University in Constanța and used the occasion to tell his story and…

- We are extremely concerned about the serious consequences of the Russian Federation's war of aggression in Ukraine and their impact on our region. Therefore, I assure you that we will continue to support the Republic of Moldova, both bilaterally and internationally, especially in the relationship…

- Neighbors Romania, Ukraine, and the Republic of Moldova signed cooperation agreements in Romania’s capital on Thursday after a trilateral meeting on ways to strengthen security in their Black Sea region to counter threats posed by Russian aggression, according to AP News. The Black Sea Security Conference…

- Ukraine thanks Romania and the Republic of Moldova for their support and solidarity in its fight against Russia's aggression, Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov said in Bucharest on Thursday, after the Trilateral Romania - Ukraine - Republic of Moldova, dedicated to security issues.For our…

- Romania reiterates its commitment to supporting the independence, sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine, but also to standing in solidarity with the Ukrainian people in these dramatic moments, Romanian Defence Minister Angel Tilvar said on Thursday after the Romania - Ukraine - Republic of…