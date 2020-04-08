GCS: 335 criminal cases opened for offense of hindering disease combat

Stiri Recomandate

Prof. Dr. Olga Simionescu: În Israel, triajul pacienților se face după reguli stricte

Prof. Dr. Olga Simionescu spune că, în Israel, ţara cu o rată mică de mortalitate din cauza COVID-19, accesul şi triajul pacienţilor se face după reguli stricte. Medicii din spitalele Israeluluui îmbracă echipamentele de protecţie… [citeste mai departe]

Google Doodle, 8 APRILIE: Dedicat lucrătorilor serviciilor de urgență în lupta contra COVID-19

Google afișează în această perioadâ o serie de doodle-uri dedicate luptei împotriva coronavirusului (covid 19).Astăzi, 8 aprlie Google dedică un Doodle în semn de multumire lucrătorilor serviciilor de urgență.Coronavirusul s-a… [citeste mai departe]

41 de persoane infectate cu COVID-19, în Maramureș. În ultimele 24 h, au apărut alte 344 de noi cazuri de îmbolnăvire

De la intrarea în vigoare a Ordonanței Militare nr. 2 și până în prezent, au fost plasate în carantină instituționalizată 1.869 de persoane care nu au respectat… [citeste mai departe]

Pensiunea „Iristar” din Fălticeni, pusă gratuit la dispoziția personalului medical de la Spitalul Municipal

Liderul PSD Suceava, senatorul Ioan Stan, a declarat că pensiunea „Iristar” din Fălticeni, administrată de fiul său este pusă gratuit la dispoziția personalului medical de… [citeste mai departe]

Un criminalist de la IPJ Timiș a creat un clip despre cât de ușor se poate răspândi coronavirusul. Ce sfaturi are pentru colegii din teren VIDEO

Agentul șef de poliție Silviu Predescu a creat un clip în care încearcă să exemplifice cât mai clar ușurința… [citeste mai departe]

Ministrul Sănătății, decizie în plină pandemie: Toate cadrele medicale de la Spitalul Județean Deva vor fi testate și nu se duc acasă

Ministrul Sănătății, Nelu Tătaru, a anunțat, miercuri, că toate cadrele medicale de la Spitalul Județean Deva vor fi… [citeste mai departe]

Imaginile tulburătoare ale revoltei de la spitalul Suceava: asistentele infectate care se îngrijesc “între ele” amenință că își dau foc

Cadrele medicale reclamă că nimeni nu intră la ele, că “medicamentele ne sunt puse pe geam, iar așternuturile… [citeste mai departe]

John Arne Riise și fiica lui au ajuns la spital după un accident rutier. Fostul star de la FC Liverpool era la volan

John Arne Riise (39 de ani), fostul star al celor de la FC Liverpool, a ajuns la spital noaptea trecută, după ce s-a răsturnat cu mașina. În vehicul se mai afla și… [citeste mai departe]

Mesajul premierului Ludovic Orban cu prilejul Sărbătorii etniei romilor din România și a Zilei internaționale a romilor

"Marcăm astăzi Sărbătoarea etniei romilor din România, odată cu Ziua internațională a romilor. Sunt sărbători dedicate tradițiilor și istoriei acestui grup… [citeste mai departe]

Trei deputati PSD Prahova sprijina financiar Serviciul de Ambulanta Prahova si lanseaza o provocare colegilor parlamentari

Serviciul de Ambulanta Prahova, una dintre cele mai importante institutii publice din judet in lupta cu noul coronavirus, a primit sprijin financiar din partea… [citeste mai departe]


GCS: 335 criminal cases opened for offense of hindering disease combat

GCS: 335 criminal cases opened for offense of hindering disease combat

A number of 335 criminal cases have been opened through the authorised structures of the (MAI) for the offense of hindering disease combat, a felony stipulated and punished by article 352 of the , the (GCS) informs.

In the last 24 hours, police have detected 6,690 people who did not comply with the restriction of movement rules. Contravention sanctions in the amount of 14,923,477 lei have been enforced.

The GCS reminds citizens to only take into consideration verified information from official sources and to call the…

