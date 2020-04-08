GCS: 335 criminal cases opened for offense of hindering disease combat

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

- As many as 285 criminal files have so far been opened by the authorised departments of the Interior Ministry for the commission of hampering disease control, a criminal offence, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS), the official coronavirus communication task force, reported on Friday. At the…

- As many as 15 criminal files have been opened the last 24 hours by the authorised departments of the Interior Ministry for the commission of hampering disease control, a criminal offence, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS), the official coronavirus communication task force, reported on Tuesday.…

- A number of 229 criminal cases were opened up to now, by the Internal Affairs Ministry forces, for the crime of hindering the fight against diseases, a felony under the Criminal Code, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) informed on Sunday. Furthermore, the Police and Gendarmes applied 5,393 fines…

- A number of 129 criminal cases have been opened so far, through the authorised structures of the Interior Ministry (MAI) for committing the offense of hindering disease combat, a felony stipulated and punished by article 352 paragraph 1 of the Criminal Code, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS)…

- The draft of the Government Emergency Ordinance amending Law No.286/2009 regarding the Criminal Code, adopted by the Government at the proposal of the Justice Ministry (MJ), stipulates penalties of up to 15 years in prison for committing the offense of hindering disease combat if the offense leads…

- The Strategic Communication Group (GCS) said, on Wednesday, that, until the current time, 41 criminal cases were opened for hindering the fight against diseases, a felony under the Criminal Code.According to the quoted source, the Arges County Gendarme Inspectorate has completed paperwork…

- The Strategic Communication Group (GCS) announced that, at the moment, 36 criminal cases were opened for the crime of hindering the fight against diseases, a felony under the Criminal Code.According to the quoted source, in the period March 15, 8:00 hrs - March 16, 8:00 hrs, there were 1,153…

- A number of 42 persons are investigated in 33 criminal cases for committing the offense of hindering disease combat, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) informs.The Emergency Situation Department (DSU) announced on Saturday that 97 cases of citizens infected with COVID-19 have been confirmed,…