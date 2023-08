August 3 in history

August 3 in history1889 - Death of poetess Veronica Micle (b. Apr. 22, 1850) 1895 - Death of Dimitrie Brandza, physician and naturalist, member of the Romanian Academy (b. October 10, 1846) 1903 - In Budapest appears the Adevarul daily, as newspaper of the Romanian Section with the Social-Democratic Party in Hungary 1913 - Birth of doctor Marin Voiculescu, member… [citeste mai departe]