French ambassador Auer: We need Romania, even more so in Schengen, in the current situation

Bărbat mort la Toroc, în Dej – FOTO

Un apel la 112 a anunțat în urmă cu puțin timp, în jurul orei 18:30, că o persoană este inconștientă, în zona Parcului Balnear Toroc Dej. Din primele informații, este vorba despre un bărbat care juca fotbal la terenul sintetic de la Parcul Balnear Toroc Dej. Momentan nu se cunosc împrejurările în care i s-a făcut rău și… [citeste mai departe]

VIDEO| Evgheni Prigojin, prima apariție publică de la rebeliune

Şeful grupării paramilitare ruse Evgheni Prigojin apare miercuri într-o înregistrare video în care-şi salută combatanţii, în Belarus, prima apariţie de la rebeliunea efemeră de la 24 iunie, relatează CNN.”Bine aţi venit, băieţi! Sunt fericit să vă salut pe toţi. Bine aţi… [citeste mai departe]

ULTIMA ORĂ: Bărbat inconștient la Toroc, în Dej. A fost solicitat elicopterul SMURD

Un apel la 112 a anunțat în urmă cu puțin timp, în jurul orei 18:30, că o persoană este inconștientă, în zona Parcului Balnear Toroc Dej. Din primele informații, este vorba despre un bărbat care se afla la terenul de fotbal de… [citeste mai departe]

Situation discovered in horror care homes - immediate concern of me and ministry (LabMin)

The situation discovered in the "horror old age care homes" will represent the immediate concern of me and the ministry, and a priority will be the amendment of the legislation in accreditation and licensing of care homes… [citeste mai departe]

FC Bihor a făcut scor cu CS Socodor

În al doilea joc de pregătire din această vară, FC Bihor Oradea a obținut o victorie concludentă în fața nou promovatei în Liga 3 CS Socodor, formație arădeană în care s-au regăsit și bihorenii Alexandru lezeu, Bogdan Țoca și Florin Mintaș. [citeste mai departe]

Prime Minister Orban arrives at Baile Tusnad resort to attend traditional local Summer University

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban arrived on Wednesday afternoon at the Baile Tusnad spa resort in Harghita County, where he will attend the Tusvanyos (Baile Tusnad) Summer University.A photo posted on… [citeste mai departe]

Ministerul de Interne: Mai puține accidente grave înregistrate, în acest an

Indisciplina pietonilor constituie principala cauză a accidentelor, fiind urmată de viteza prea mare și indisciplina bicicliștilor, conform ultimelor date comunicate de Ministerul Afacerilor Interne (MAI). Ministerul Afacerilor Interne (MAI) informează… [citeste mai departe]

La doar 3 ani s-a urcat într-un cărucior de golf și a ucis un alt copil de 7 ani

Un copil de 3 ani care conducea un cărucior de golf a lovit și ucis un copil de 7 ani, în Fort Myers, Florida, potrivit unui comunicat de presă al Poliției rutiere din Florida, citat de CNN, informează Mediafax.Copilul de 3 ani se apropia… [citeste mai departe]

Titan, „capcană” pentru miliardari. Șeful OceanGate „știa că se va sfârși așa”, spune un prieten al lui Stockton Rush

Karl Stanley, fost pasager al submersibilului Titan, a spus că CEO-ul OceanGate, Stockton Rush, știa că mica navă va sfârși într-un dezastru,… [citeste mai departe]


French ambassador Auer: We need Romania, even more so in Schengen, in the current situation

French ambassador Auer: We need Romania, even more so in Schengen, in the current situation

French ambassador said on Wednesday that "Romania is needed in Schengen" in the current situation.

diplomat, who is ending her mission in Bucharest, gave an interview to the AGERPRES .

Prime Minister Orban arrives at Baile Tusnad resort to attend traditional local Summer University

20:16, 19.07.2023 - Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban arrived on Wednesday afternoon at the Baile Tusnad spa resort in Harghita County, where he will attend the Tusvanyos (Baile Tusnad) Summer University.A photo posted on Viktor Orban's official Facebook page shows him removing with a broomstick the water from one…

Romania, another four EU countries, calling for extension of ban on Ukrainian grain

19:30, 19.07.2023 - The Agriculture ministers from Romania, Poland, Bulgaria, Hungary and Slovakia will ask the European Commission to extend trade curbs for a wider list of Ukrainian products, at least until the end of this year, Agriculture Minister Florin Barbu said as cited in a ministry release.Florin Barbu joined…

ECC2023/ African Stories interactive show, on July 28, at the Water Museum in Timisoara

18:56, 19.07.2023 - BIS Teatru invites the public to the African Stories interactive show, which will be presented on July 28, at the Water Museum in Timisoara.African Stories, performed by Shama Leah, a young actress of Ugandan origin, and Dada Love, also known as Andrada Grosu, is an interactive and educational show…

Tennis: Patricia Tig qualifies for round of 16 of Irina Begu Trophy

08:20, 22.06.2023 - Tennis: Patricia Tig qualifies for round of 16 of Irina Begu Trophy. Romanian tennis player Patricia Tig qualified for the round of 16 of the Irina Begu Trophy (ITF), hosted by the Herastrau Tennis Club in Bucharest and endowed with total prizes of USD 15,000, on Wednesday, after defeating Ioana…

Germany's President Steinmeier pays a state visit to Romania; official meetings in Bucharest, Sibiu, Timisoara

09:00, 24.05.2023 - Germany's President Steinmeier pays a state visit to Romania; official meetings in Bucharest, Sibiu, Timisoara. Germany's President Frank-Walter Steinmeier is paying a state visit to Romania from Wednesday to Friday, at the invitation extended by President Klaus Iohannis, told Agerpres. CITESTE…

US Ambassador: I am very proud of the American Corner network in Romania

22:55, 17.05.2023 - US Ambassador: I am very proud of the American Corner network in Romania.The American Corner Center in Bucharest marked 10 years since its establishment on Wednesday, in the presence of the US Ambassador in Bucharest, Kathleen Kavalec, who emphasized that through this platform there is direct interaction…

IGPF: Almost 75,000 people enter Romania on Wednesday, of whom approximately 8,200 Ukrainians

11:41, 11.05.2023 - IGPF: Almost 75,000 people enter Romania on Wednesday, of whom approximately 8,200 Ukrainians.The General Inspectorate of the Border Police (IGPF) informs that, on Wednesday, a number of 74,909 people entered Romania through the border crossing points, of whom 8,185 were Ukrainian citizens, told…

Brukenthal Exclusive temporary exhibition mounted at Dacia-Romania Palace of Bucharest

09:05, 20.04.2023 - The Brukenthal Exclusive temporary exhibition, in which the painting The Man With the Blue Hat by Jan van Eyck and four other masterpieces by Titian, Veronese and Hans Memling are exhibited, was opened on Wednesday night at the Dacia-Romania Palace of Bucharest.The event was attended by the Culture…


