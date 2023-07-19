French ambassador Auer: We need Romania, even more so in Schengen, in the current situation

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

- Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban arrived on Wednesday afternoon at the Baile Tusnad spa resort in Harghita County, where he will attend the Tusvanyos (Baile Tusnad) Summer University.A photo posted on Viktor Orban's official Facebook page shows him removing with a broomstick the water from one…

- The Agriculture ministers from Romania, Poland, Bulgaria, Hungary and Slovakia will ask the European Commission to extend trade curbs for a wider list of Ukrainian products, at least until the end of this year, Agriculture Minister Florin Barbu said as cited in a ministry release.Florin Barbu joined…

- BIS Teatru invites the public to the African Stories interactive show, which will be presented on July 28, at the Water Museum in Timisoara.African Stories, performed by Shama Leah, a young actress of Ugandan origin, and Dada Love, also known as Andrada Grosu, is an interactive and educational show…

- Tennis: Patricia Tig qualifies for round of 16 of Irina Begu Trophy. Romanian tennis player Patricia Tig qualified for the round of 16 of the Irina Begu Trophy (ITF), hosted by the Herastrau Tennis Club in Bucharest and endowed with total prizes of USD 15,000, on Wednesday, after defeating Ioana…

- Germany's President Steinmeier pays a state visit to Romania; official meetings in Bucharest, Sibiu, Timisoara. Germany's President Frank-Walter Steinmeier is paying a state visit to Romania from Wednesday to Friday, at the invitation extended by President Klaus Iohannis, told Agerpres. CITESTE…

- US Ambassador: I am very proud of the American Corner network in Romania.The American Corner Center in Bucharest marked 10 years since its establishment on Wednesday, in the presence of the US Ambassador in Bucharest, Kathleen Kavalec, who emphasized that through this platform there is direct interaction…

- IGPF: Almost 75,000 people enter Romania on Wednesday, of whom approximately 8,200 Ukrainians.The General Inspectorate of the Border Police (IGPF) informs that, on Wednesday, a number of 74,909 people entered Romania through the border crossing points, of whom 8,185 were Ukrainian citizens, told…

- The Brukenthal Exclusive temporary exhibition, in which the painting The Man With the Blue Hat by Jan van Eyck and four other masterpieces by Titian, Veronese and Hans Memling are exhibited, was opened on Wednesday night at the Dacia-Romania Palace of Bucharest.The event was attended by the Culture…