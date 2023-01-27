France and Iraq sign comprehensive strategic partnership agreement

Stiri Recomandate

Incendiu de proporții în Voluntari. Persoane evacuate dintr-un bloc învecinat. Traficul rutier a fost deviat (foto)

Incendiu de proporții în Voluntari. Persoane evacuate dintr-un bloc învecinat. Traficul rutier a fost deviat (foto)

Pompierii intervin, vineri, la ora transmiterii acestei știri, pentru stingerea unui incendiu produs la un depozit din localitatea Voluntari. Fii la curent cu cele… [citeste mai departe]

Noile modificări aduse legislației din România pentru simplificarea construcției de parcuri fotovoltaice

Noile modificări aduse legislației din România pentru simplificarea construcției de parcuri fotovoltaice

Societatea Românească de Avocatură Pavel, Mărgărit și Asociații Societatea Românească de Avocatură Pavel, Mărgărit și Asociații a oferit asistență juridică de cea mai înaltă calitate unei… [citeste mai departe]

BUZĂU | Primul drum blocat din cauza zăpezii

BUZĂU | Primul drum blocat din cauza zăpezii

Drumul Județean 102H este blocat în zona Căldărușanca-Amaru și Căldărușanca-Glodeanu Siliștea, transmite Primăria Comunei Glodeanu Sărat. Traficul rutier este oprit, din cauza condițiilor meteo nefavorabile. Vă anunțăm că din cauza condițiilor meteo nefavorabile, drumul județean DJ 102 H este blocat traficului… [citeste mai departe]

Tramaviul Astra Arad va circula și pe liniile 25 și 32

Tramaviul Astra Arad va circula și pe liniile 25 și 32

Viceprimarul Capitalei, Stelian Bujduveanu, a anunțat că din această primăvară tramvaiele noi pe care Primăria Municipiului București le-a achiziționat de la Astra Arad vor circula și pe liniile 25 și 32. În prezent sunt în circulație 18 tramvaie Imperio, toate pe linia 41. Pe liniile 25… [citeste mai departe]

Cumplit! Tânăr de 24 de ani, accidentat mortal de o mașină, în Capitală

Cumplit! Tânăr de 24 de ani, accidentat mortal de o mașină, în Capitală

Un accident grav, soldat cu decesul unui tânăr, s-a produs vineri după-amiază, pe un bulevard intens circulat din Capitală. Nenorocirea a avut loc în sectorul 6. Mai exact pe Bulevardul Iuliu Maniu. Un tânăr în vârstă de 24 de ani a murit, după ce… [citeste mai departe]

Paradox tehnologic: Românii folosesc majoritar internetul, dar nu au competențe digitale de bază

Paradox tehnologic: Românii folosesc majoritar internetul, dar nu au competențe digitale de bază

Datele publicate de INS arată că peste 80% dintre români, adică peste 15 milioane, folosesc internetul zilnic. Cu toate acestea, gradul de digitalizare, adică numărul persoanelor care au competențe digitale,… [citeste mai departe]

Olimpism / FOTE Friuli Veneția Giulia 2023. România - locul patru la snowboard!

Olimpism / FOTE Friuli Veneția Giulia 2023. România - locul patru la snowboard!

Rezultat superb pentru echipa de snowboard a României. În cea de-a cincea zi a Festivalului Olimpic al Tineretului European Friuli Veneția Giulia 2023, Kata Mandel a încheiat competiția individuală feminină pe locul patru, informează Comitetul… [citeste mai departe]

Se vinde apartament de lux în Centrul Vechi al orașului Baia Mare (FOTO)

Se vinde apartament de lux în Centrul Vechi al orașului Baia Mare (FOTO)

Apartament 94mp, situat in Centrul Vechi. Singurul bloc Art Nouveau din Baia Mare. Regimul de inaltime al apartamentului este de 3.10m Finisat ultra lux. Incalzire in pardoseala pe toata suprafata apartamentului, aer conditionat Daikin Emura 2. Dispune… [citeste mai departe]

HS Timber reduce capacitatea de producție la Rădăuți – 160 de salariați afectați

HS Timber reduce capacitatea de producție la Rădăuți – 160 de salariați afectați

La un an de la reducerea drastică a capacităților de producție din județul Suceava, grupul austriac HS Timber Productions, fostul Holzindustrie Schweighofer, a decis să declanșeze o nouă restructurare a afacerilor din România.… [citeste mai departe]

Zaharova ripostează: „Ei înşişi înţeleg despre ce vorbesc?”

Zaharova ripostează: „Ei înşişi înţeleg despre ce vorbesc?”

Germania şi Franţa susţin că nici ele şi nici partenerii lor nu sunt într-un război împotriva Rusiei, respingând acuzaţii ale Moscovei după decizia Occidentului de a trimite tancuri grele Kievului pentru ca acesta să se apere în faţa invaziei ruse. Kremlinul a denunţat… [citeste mai departe]


Cultura Economice Externe Locale Monden Politice Sci&Tech Societate Sport Auto

Sprijinim refugiatii din Ucraina. Doneaza si tu pentru Crucea Rosie Romana in sprijinul lor. Orice suma conteaza.

France and Iraq sign comprehensive strategic partnership agreement

Publicat:
France and Iraq sign comprehensive strategic partnership agreement

French President Emmanuel Macron met with Iraq Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani on Thursday, said the French presidency, signing a set of strategic agreements meant to boost Iraq’s economic cooperation with Paris, especially in the energy and public transportation sectors, according to Reuters. France and Iraq signed a treaty seeking to strengthen bilateral relations in […] The post France and Iraq sign comprehensive strategic partnership agreement appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

Citeste articolul mai departe pe sursazilei.ro…  

Sursa articol si foto: sursazilei.ro


Stiri pe aceeasi tema

With troops in Romania, France seeks to capitalise on military ties

14:10, 27.01.2023 - France is looking to press ahead with lucrative military contracts in Romania after sending battle group tanks and an air defence system to the country as part of efforts to bolster NATO’s ranks on the eastern flank, diplomatic sources said, according to Reuters. Paris leads a NATO battle group in Romania…

German finance ministry firmly rejects new EU common debt

10:30, 27.01.2023 - Germany‘s finance ministry firmly rejected proposals on new European Union joint debt on Thursday, saying such a move, backed by France and European Council President Charles Michel, was not needed and would send a wrong signal to markets, according to Reuters. “In times of rising interest rates and…

Strikes disrupt several French refinery sites

13:26, 26.01.2023 - TotalEnergies said strike action had interrupted shipments at several production sites in France, as the euro zone’s second-biggest economy continues to face widespread protests over government plans to increase the retirement age, according to Reuters. The company said on Thursday shipments were blocked…

Pentagon asks U.S. forces in South Korea to provide equipment for Ukraine

12:45, 19.01.2023 - The U.S. Department of Defense has asked its forces stationed in South Korea to provide equipment to help Ukraine in the war against Russia, the U.S. military said on Thursday, adding the move has “zero impact” on its operations in the Asian country, according to Reuters. U.S. Forces Korea (USFK), which…

France hit by nationwide strike as unions fight Macron’s pension reform

10:45, 19.01.2023 - Trains ground to a halt in France on Thursday, schools were shut and refinery shipments blocked as workers walked off their jobs in an attempt to derail the government’s plans to raise the retirement age by two years to 64, according to Reuters. The nationwide day of strikes and protests is a major…

More than half of German companies report labour shortages

12:46, 12.01.2023 - More than half of Germany‘s companies are struggling to fill vacancies due to a lack of skilled workers, the German Chambers of Commerce and Industry (DIHK) said on Thursday, in the latest sign of growth headwinds belabouring Europe‘s largest economy, according to Reuters.  The proportion of companies…

France urges EU peers to test Chinese travellers for COVID

11:10, 02.01.2023 - France on Sunday urged European Union peers to test Chinese travellers for COVID after Paris decided to do so amid an outbreak sweeping the country, according to Reuters. Only Italy and Spain also require tests in the 27-nation, largely border-free EU and health officials from across the bloc failed…

Western powers meet to pledge urgent support for Republic of Moldova as winter nears

10:20, 21.11.2022 - Some 45 countries and institutions meet in Paris on Monday to pledge millions of euros of aid for the Republic of Moldova, as fears mount that it could be further destabilized by the conflict in Ukraine, according to Reuters. Republic of Moldova which lies between Ukraine and Romania has felt the effects…


Ce parere ai despre aceasta stire?



Stiri populare

Stiri Locale

Alba
Arad
Arges
Bacau
Bihor
Bistrita-Nasaud
Botosani
Braila
Brasov
Buzau
Calarasi
Caras-Severin
Cluj
Constanta
Covasna
Dambovita
Dolj
Galati
Giurgiu
Gorj
Harghita
Hunedoara
Ialomita
Iasi
Ilfov
Maramures
Mehedinti
Mures
Neamt
Olt
Prahova
Salaj
Satu Mare
Sibiu
Suceava
Teleorman
Timis
Tulcea
Valcea
Vaslui
Vrancea

Site-uri recomandate:

www.saltele-confort.ro

Urmareste stirile pe:

Informatii Utile

Vremea

Prognoza meteo pentru azi 27 ianuarie 2023
Bucuresti 0°C | 2°C
Iasi -3°C | 3°C
Cluj-Napoca -1°C | 4°C
Timisoara -1°C | 4°C
Constanta 5°C | 10°C
Brasov -3°C | 4°C
Baia Mare 0°C | 6°C
alte orase..

Curs Valutar

Cursul valutar din 27 ianuarie 2023
USD 4.4928
EUR 4.8922
CHF 4.8793
GBP 5.5612
CAD 3.3738
XAU 278.565
JPY 3.462
CNY 0.6622
AED 1.2232
AUD 3.1965
MDL 0.2384
BGN 2.5013

Horoscop Zilnic

Pesti

Varsator

Capricorn

Sagetator

Scorpion

Balanta

Fecioara

Leu

Rac

Gemeni

Taur

Berbec