FOTE 2022: Swimmer Aissia Claudia Prisecariu, silver medalist in 200m backstroke event
Romanian swimmer Aissia Claudia Prisecariu won the silver medal in the 200m backstroke on Tuesday in Banska Bystrica (Slovakia), at the 16th summer edition of the Youth Olympic Festival European (FOTE 2022).
