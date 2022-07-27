FOTE 2022: Swimmer Aissia Claudia Prisecariu, silver medalist in 200m backstroke event

Stiri Recomandate

Tenis, Summer Cup U 18 – Focșăneanca Maria Ciubotaru, cu echipa României, începe astăzi evoluțiile în turneul Grupei D, de la Arad!

Tenis, Summer Cup U 18 – Focșăneanca Maria Ciubotaru, cu echipa României, începe astăzi evoluțiile în turneul Grupei D, de la Arad!

Vor juca pentru România Cara Meșter, Maria Ciubotaru, de la CSM Focșani 2007, și Ștefania Bojică  Maria Ciubotaru va începe… [citeste mai departe]

Romanian swimmer Aissia Claudia Prisecariu won the silver medal in the 200m backstroke on Tuesday in Banska Bystrica (Slovakia), at the 16th summer edition of the Youth Olympic Festival European (FOTE 2022).

