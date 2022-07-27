FOTE 2022: Swimmer Aissia Claudia Prisecariu, silver medalist in 200m backstroke event

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

Jordanian Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates Ayman Safadi will be in Romania on Tuesday at the invitation of the head of the Romanian diplomacy, Bogdan Aurescu.

Romanian athlete Maria Boldor won the bronze medal in the women's individual foil event on Tuesday, after being defeated by French Ysaora Thibus 15-3, in the semifinals of the 2022 World Fencing Championships.

Romanian tennis players Simona Halep and Irina Bara on Tuesday advanced to the second round of the ladies' singles event at the Wimbledon Grand Slam tournament.

Romanian swimmer David Popovici qualified on Tuesday night for the final of the men's 100m freestyle event of the World Aquatics Championships in Budapest with the best time in the semis - 47.13 seconds.

Romanian swimmer David Popovici on Tuesday qualified for the semi-finals of the men's 100 m freestyle with the best time in the heats - 47.60 - at the World Aquatics Championships in Budapest.

Romanian rhythmic gymnast Amalia Lica won the gold medal in the junior club finals on Thursday, at the 2022 European Rhythmic Gymnastics Championships in Tel Aviv, with 30.100 points.

Romanian cosmetics manufacturer Farmec is investing 500,000 euros in relaunching its namesake brand in a bid to diversify its portfolio and release new products, a Tuesday release informs.

Romanian athlete Catalin Chirila (men's Canoe Single) won the silver medal on Sunday in the 1,000 m final of the 2022 ICF Canoe-Kayak Sprint World Cup Racice (Czech Republic)