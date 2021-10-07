ForMinAurescu,US counterpart Blinken, on USA support to opening negotiations for Romania's accession to OECD

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

- The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Bogdan Aurescu, opened on Tuesday evening the anniversary event held at the headquarters of the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization in Paris, dedicated to marking 65 years since Romania's accession to UNESCO, alongside the general director…

- The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Bogdan Aurescu, will host in New York the 10th Ministerial Conference of the Community of Democracies, on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly, agerpres reports. According to the MAE (Ministry of Foreign Affairs), the conference will take place in a hybrid system,…

- The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Bogdan Aurescu, stated on Wednesday that the threats against the democratic regimes have crossed the physical borders, spreading into the virtual world. "Threats to democratic regimes have exceeded physical boundaries, spreading into the virtual world. We need…

- The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Bogdan Aurescu, hails the celebration of 10 years since the signing of the US - Romania Strategic Partnership. "As head negotiator of the Joint Statement regarding the Romania-USA Strategic Partnership for the 21st Century and the Agreement regarding the anti-missile…

- The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Bogdan Aurescu, had on Wednesday, on the sidelines of the second day of the Annual Meeting of Romanian Diplomacy (RADR), a telephone conversation with Dan Tehan, Minister of Trade, Tourism and Investment from Australia, special guest of the Romanian Minister of Foreign…

- A representative delegation of the leaders of the Romanian minority in Ukraine had a round of consultations, on Thursday, in Bucharest, with the Secretary of State for Strategic Affairs, Dan Neculaescu, at the invitation of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MAE). During the consultations, shows…

- he Minister of Foreign Affairs, Bogdan Aurescu, on Wednesday welcomed the Ambassador of the Federal Republic of Germany in Bucharest, Cord Meier-Klodt, on the occasion of the latter ending his mission in Bucharest. The head of Romanian diplomacy highlighted the "positive" and "solid" contribution…

- Romania will remain actively involved in the decision-making process at EU level, the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Bogdan Aurescu gave assurances on Wednesday, while receiving, during a presentation visit, Ramona Chiriac, the new Chief of the Representation of the European Commission in Romania.…