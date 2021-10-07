ForMinAurescu,US counterpart Blinken, on USA support to opening negotiations for Romania's accession to OECD

Stiri Recomandate

ATENȚIE. Starea de alertă se prelungeşte pentru încă 30 de zile! De când masca redevine obligatorie?

Comitetul Naţional pentru Situaţii de Urgenţă a adoptat, ieri, Hotărârea nr. 80 prin care se propune prelungirea stării de alertă pe întreg teritoriul naţional, pentru o perioadă de 30 de… [citeste mai departe]

„DA pentru Educație, DA pentru Viitor!”

Resurse și de Asistență Educațională Brașov (Partener) implementează începând cu data de 12 ianuarie 2021 proiectul „DA pentru Educație, DA pentru Viitor!, cod MySMIS 135359. Proiectul este cofinanțat din Fondul Social European prin Programul Operațional Capital Uman 2014-2020, Axa Prioritară 6 Educaţie şi competenţe,… [citeste mai departe]

Ultima dispută între actualul și fostul. Fritz și Robu își asumă paternitatea unei parcări din zona de sud a Timișoarei/FOTO

Un simplu anunț referitor la o parcare nouă, din zona Pădurice din cartierul Soarelui, a dus la o nouă dispută despre cine ce a făcut… [citeste mai departe]

„Iohannis distruge mitul înțelepciunii germane!”

„Iohannis distruge mitul înțelepciunii germane!” De când este președinte, Klaus Iohannis s-a aflat într-un concediu permanent, afirmă Ion Mînzînă, președintele PSD Argeș și al Consiliului Județean. Crizele politice, sanitare, critica venită din stânga și din dreapta politicii autohnone, nimic… [citeste mai departe]

Cîțu dă 1 miliard de lei la primari. Inclusiv PSD

La două zile după demiterea de către Parlament și în perioada în care Klaus Iohannis a lăsat-o partidelor pentru negocia o nouă configurație guvernamentală, guvernul Cîțu alocă peste 1 miliarde de lei, din Fondul de rezervă la dispoziția Guvernului, pentru proiectele locale. Această scotere de bani… [citeste mai departe]

Pompierii au găsit o persoană decedată, în urma unui incendiu izbucnit într-o garsonieră

Zeci de persoane au fost evacuate, joi dimineața, după ce un incendiu a izbucnit într-o garsonieră din Brașov. Persoana aflată în locuință a fost găsită decedată.Incendiul a izbucnit joi dimineața, în jurul orei… [citeste mai departe]

Ion Mînzînă (PSD Argeș): “Iohannis distruge mitul înțelepciunii germane!”

Ion Mînzînă, președinte al PSD de Argeș reacționează cu privire la activitatea și interesul președintelui Iohannis referitor la România: “De când este președinte, Klaus Iohannis s-a aflat într-un concediu permanent. Crizele politice,… [citeste mai departe]

VIDEO Raed Arafat DĂ VINA pe ALTE ȚĂRI: Nici acolo oamenii cu anticorpi NU au parte de libertățile celor vaccinați

Șeful DSU, Raed Arafat, a explicat, la Digi Fm, de ce românii care au anticorpi, dar nu au fost oficial diagnosticați cu coronavirus și luați în evidența DSP-urilor… [citeste mai departe]

ANUNȚ: CARESTA BAGS SRL anunță finalizarea proiectului în cadrul măsurii „Granturi pentru capital de lucru”

ANUNȚ: CARESTA BAGS SRL anunță finalizarea proiectului în cadrul măsurii „Granturi pentru capital de lucru” ANUNŢ FINALIZARE IMPLEMENTARE PROIECT “Granturi pentru capital… [citeste mai departe]

Nelu Tătaru, mesaj cutremurător după recordul de decese de la începutul pandemiei: „331 de suflete au plecat de lângă familiile lor și nu se mai întorc”

Fostul ministrul al Sănătății, Nelu Tătaru a transmis în cursul serii de… [citeste mai departe]


ForMinAurescu,US counterpart Blinken, on USA support to opening negotiations for Romania's accession to OECD

of , , had talks in Paris, on Wednesday, with the US Secretary of , whom he thanked for the support granted to Romania by the of America and personally by the Secretary of State, with the purpose of advancing the decision-making process regarding opening up negotiations for Romania's accession to OECD and for the positive signals in this sense expressed in the ministerial opening speech, according to a press release sent by MAE (Ministry of ) to AGERPRES.

The head of the Romanian diplomacy participated…

