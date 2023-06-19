ForMin Odobescu, French counterpart Colonna discuss bilateral ties in phone conversation

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

- 1848 - Romanian 1848 Revolution: Provisional Government is arrested following conspiracy between nobles and colonels Ioan Odobescu and Ioan Solomon. Following actions of the masses, the Provisional Government is set free and the colonels arrested

- Day of Victims of Deportation during the Communist Regime

- An earthquake initially rated at 4.1, but then upgraded to 4.3 on the Richter scale occurred on Saturday in the south-eastern Buzau County, at 13:13 hrs local time, the National Earth Physics Research and Development Institute (INCDFP) announced.The earthquake was 140 km deep. The following cities…

- Gov't investiture/Kelemen Hunor: Governing programme - a 'copy paste' type of work. The governing programme of the new cabinet is a "copy paste" type of work, while the premeditated execution of a credible, balanced and responsible partner was put into practice in an extremely noisy and stupid manner,…

- The Hungarian Democratic Union of Romania (UDMR) does not accept the Ministries of Energy and European Funds or Energy and Health, and wants the coalition protocol to be respected, namely to receive the Ministry of Development and "something similar to the Environment", Deputy Prime Minister and UDMR…

- The Ministry of Foreign Affairs announces that it has contacted the Hungarian ambassador in Bucharest after, during the private visit of president Novak Katalin to our country, "inappropriate public messages were launched", reads a release by the MAE, on Sunday.According to the source, the reaction…

- There are between 7,500 and 8,100 brown bears in Romania, according to a recent study, and a constant increase in the bear population has been recorded in the country, Minister of the Environment, Waters and Forestry Barna Tanczos said on Wednesday.According to the minister, this development "generates…

- „Pentru UE, un euro digital, ale carui detalii sunt inca așteptate, ar putea fi un impuls pentru activitate, inovație și increderea consumatorilor, cu efecte benefice pe orizont mediu și indelungat, fiind, suplimentar, un plus pentru o mai larga utilizare internaționala a euro“, constata Claudiu Cazacu,…