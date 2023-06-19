ForMin Odobescu, French counterpart Colonna discuss bilateral ties in phone conversation

Stiri Recomandate

VIDEO - Din ce sunt făcuți crenvurștii. Imagini scăpate dintr-o fabrică s-au viralizat pe internet - Mai mănânci așa ceva?

Crenvurştii au preţ relativ mic şi sunt şi gustoşi. Ne păcăleşte şi plăcuţa din galantar: crenvurşti din carne de porc sau din piept de pui.… [citeste mai departe]

Mircea Geoană, imagini inedite pe bicicletă pe traseul montan Via Transilvanica. Adjunctul NATO a vizitat și baza aeriană de la Câmpia Turzii

Alături de liderul NATO s-au aflat fraţii Ușeriu, dar și alţi iubitori ai mersului cu bicicleta.Traseul ales… [citeste mai departe]

Se opreste apa in localitatea Valu lui Traian, judetul Constanta pentru efectuarea unor lucrari

In vederea executarii lucrarilor de remediere a unei avarii survenite pe conducta magistrala de alimentare cu apa, cu diametrul de 600 mm, de la nivelul Complexului Apa Valu lui Traian, echipele RAJA vor intrerupe… [citeste mai departe]

Declarația zilei 19 iunie 2023

Recunosc să parcă ieri eram călare pe cal și pe situație, iar acum lucrurile s-au mai schimbat, încet-încet tristețea - vorba Leonidei Lari, care spunea «prietena mea, tristețe» - mă stăpânește ... [citeste mai departe]

Deja încarcerat, Navalnîi are un nou proces și poate primi zeci de ani de închisoare

Opozantul rus Alexei Navalnîi riscă o condamnare la zeci de ani de închisoare într-un nou proces, pentru “extremism”, care începe luni şi ilustrează climatul de represiune în Rusia, în contextul conflictului din Ucraina, relatează… [citeste mai departe]

Incendiu într-un apartament din Cluj: două persoane recalcitrante au dat foc deșeurilor cu țigarea

Un incendiu a avut loc în noaptea de duminică spre luni într-un apartament din Cluj-Napoca, unde pompierii au găsit două persoane recalcitrante. Pompierii spun că cel mai probabil unul dintre ei a… [citeste mai departe]

Proiectul de reformă a pensiilor speciale, în dezbaterea Camerei Deputaţilor

Proiectul reforma pensiilor speciale ajunge, de astăzi, în dezbaterea Camerei Deputaţilor, cu modificări semnificative faţă de varianta adoptată în Senat. Printre schimbările propuse se numără creşterea vârstei de retragere din activitate şi… [citeste mai departe]

Rămâi pe loc fără permisul de conducere timp de 30 de zile dacă faci asta în trafic

Rămâi pe loc fără permisul de conducere timp de 30 de zile dacă faci asta în trafic The post Rămâi pe loc fără permisul de conducere timp de 30 de zile dacă faci asta în trafic first appeared on Partener TV . [citeste mai departe]

Drama bătrânului de 94 de ani care nu mai are niciun fel de venit de la stat. Își duce traiul de pe o zi pe alta - Cum se descurcă

După o viață întreagă de muncă, bunicul Ioan se chinuie de la o zi la alta. A lucrat și în țară, dar și în străinătate însă nu beneficiază… [citeste mai departe]

„Cum s-a măritat maimuţa…”, ultima premieră din această stagiune a Teatrului „Andrei Mureşanu”

Teatrul „Andrei Mureşanu” din Sfântu Gheorghe încheie stagiunea 2022-2023 cu premiera spectacolului „Cum s-a măritat maimuţa, şi-a luat casă şi a găsit fericirea în Orlando”, în regia… [citeste mai departe]


ForMin Odobescu, French counterpart Colonna discuss bilateral ties in phone conversation

Publicat:
, French counterpart Colonna discuss bilateral ties in phone conversation.

Romania's Foreign Minister Luminita Odobescu on Sunday had a telephone conversation with France's Minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs Catherine Colonna to review and ensure a coordination of positions on the main current affairs on the bilateral and European agenda, told Agerpres.

