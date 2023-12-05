ForMin Odobescu: Communication with Austria on the Schengen file has improved lately

Stiri Recomandate

Amenzi mult mai mari pentru consumul de alcool în școli, spitale, biserici și alte locații. Lege adoptată la Senat

Amenzi mult mai mari pentru consumul de alcool în școli, spitale, biserici și alte locații. Lege adoptată la Senat

Amenzi mult mai mari pentru consumul de alcool în școli, spitale, biserici și alte locații. Lege adoptată la Senat Cresc amenzile pentru servirea de băuturi alcoolice… [citeste mai departe]

Actrița Florence Pugh a fost lovită în față de un obiect aruncat din public în timp ce promova „Dune: Part Two”

Actrița Florence Pugh a fost lovită în față de un obiect aruncat din public în timp ce promova „Dune: Part Two”

Florence Pugh era pe scenă alături de co-starurile Zendaya, Austin Butler și Timothée Chalamet la un eveniment Comic Con în care promova, duminică, în Brazilia,… [citeste mai departe]

OPRIȚI DISTRUGEREA PRESEI SCRISE! Apel către Maia Sandu, Igor Grosu și Dorin Recean

OPRIȚI DISTRUGEREA PRESEI SCRISE! Apel către Maia Sandu, Igor Grosu și Dorin Recean

Doamnei Maia Sandu, Președintele R.Moldova,Domnului Igor Grosu, Președintele Parlamentului R.Moldova,Domnului Dorin Recean, prim-ministrul R.Moldova Stimată conducere a Republicii Moldova,facem Apel către domniile Voastre: O guvernare… [citeste mai departe]

Sesiune de jazz cu Sebastian Spanache și jam-session cu o serie de muzicieni timișoreni

Sesiune de jazz cu Sebastian Spanache și jam-session cu o serie de muzicieni timișoreni

Sub genericul Jazz in the Hub, la sfârșitul acestei săptămâni amatorii de jazz vor avea parte de prima sesiune a unui eveniment gândit și realizat în totalitate de Escape Underground Hub din Timișoara. Prima ediție va cuprinde… [citeste mai departe]

Trupele israeliene anunță că sunt angajate în „lupte crâncene” cu Hamas, în interiorul Fâșiei Gaza

Trupele israeliene anunță că sunt angajate în „lupte crâncene” cu Hamas, în interiorul Fâșiei Gaza

Armata israeliană operează în „toate zonele Fâșiei Gaza”, a anunțat duminică purtătorul de cuvânt al Forțelor de Apărare ale țării (IDF), Daniel Hagari. De asemenea, șeful Statului… [citeste mai departe]

Salarii uriașe pentru românii care lucrează cu inteligența artificială: ce spun specialiștii HR

Salarii uriașe pentru românii care lucrează cu inteligența artificială: ce spun specialiștii HR

Salarii uriașe pentru românii care lucrează cu inteligența artificială: ce spun specialiștii HRRomânii care lucrează cu inteligenţa artificială au salarii de peste 8.000 de euro pe lună. Companiile… [citeste mai departe]

Ghidul pentru schema nouă de ajutor de stat pentru materiale de construcţii a fost publicat în dezbatere publică

Ghidul pentru schema nouă de ajutor de stat pentru materiale de construcţii a fost publicat în dezbatere publică

Ministerul Economiei, Antreprenoriatului şi Turismului (MEAT) a publicat luni, în transparenţă decizională, Ghidul solicitantului pentru aprobarea şi finanţarea Programului… [citeste mai departe]

Cei mai fericiți expați din lume trăiesc în Spania. Care este orașul preferat de oamenii care vor să își schimbe definitiv reședința

Cei mai fericiți expați din lume trăiesc în Spania. Care este orașul preferat de oamenii care vor să își schimbe definitiv reședința

Malaga sau capitala soarelui este orașul spaniol care i-a cucerit definitiv pe expați, ocupând primul loc în topul destinațiilor… [citeste mai departe]


Cultura Economice Externe Locale Monden Politice Sci&Tech Societate Sport Auto

Sprijinim refugiatii din Ucraina. Doneaza si tu pentru Crucea Rosie Romana in sprijinul lor. Orice suma conteaza.

ForMin Odobescu: Communication with Austria on the Schengen file has improved lately

Publicat:
ForMin Odobescu: Communication with Austria on the Schengen file has improved lately

Communication with Austria on the Schengen file has improved lately, Foreign Minister Luminita Odobescu said on Monday.

The head of Romanian diplomacy is part of the delegation of , who is on a working visit to the .

"Communication with Austria has improved lately. There is a dialogue not only at the level of the Ministry of , but also at the level of the Ministry of Interior and we are continuing all these diplomatic steps together with my colleagues from the . In fact, these diplomatic demarches are taking place…

Citeste articolul mai departe pe stiripesurse.ro…  

Sursa articol si foto: stiripesurse.ro


Stiri pe aceeasi tema

MEP Tomac: We have failed to join Schengen this year, next year there is almost no chance

13:30, 04.12.2023 - Romania has failed to join Schengen again, and next year there is almost no chance, because member states have as priority the elections for the European Parliament and then the election of a new European Commission, MEP Eugen Tomac said in a Facebook post on Monday, accusing the Romanian state and…

Ciolacu, about road infrastructure: We need to complete another 1,000 kilometers, in next 5 years

13:20, 27.11.2023 - Prime Minister Marcel Ciolacu said on Monday that, until the end of next year, there is "a clear perspective" that another 250 kilometers of highway and expressway will be built, and in the next five to seven years another 1,000 kilometers."Romania's economic growth in the first quarter, as small…

ForMin Odobescu, online intervention at G7+ Foreign Ministers' Meeting on Ukraine Energy Sector Support

22:05, 21.11.2023 - Foreign affairs minister Luminita Odobescu participated on Tuesday in the G7+ Foreign Ministers' Meeting on Ukraine Energy Sector Support, co-hosted by Foreign Minister Hayashi Yoshimasa and Secretary of State of the United States of America Antony Blinken, in an online format, where she stressed the…

ForMin Odobescu speaks about situation in Israel, Gaza, supporting Ukraine, at Foreign Affairs Council

22:30, 13.11.2023 - ForMin Odobescu speaks about situation in Israel, Gaza, supporting Ukraine, at Foreign Affairs CouncilThe Minister of Foreign Affairs, Luminita Odobescu, participated, on Monday, in the meeting of the heads of diplomacy from the member states of the European Union - the Foreign Affairs Council (FAC),…

PM Ciolacu: 350 Romanians in Gaza Strip, about 250 have already requested repatriation to Romania

08:35, 18.10.2023 - Prime minister Marcel Ciolacu said that, according to the latest data, there are still 350 Romanians in the Gaza Strip and about 250 have already asked the crisis cell activated at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to be repatriated to Romania. He made the statement on Tuesday evening in a call-in…

Other 115 Romanian citizens return to Romania from Israel

09:15, 10.10.2023 - Other 115 Romanian citizens returned to Romania from Israel on Monday, on a flight operated by a private airline, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MAE) informs. "Further to the information provided in the context of the deteriorating security situation in the State of Israel and the Gaza Strip, the…

ForMin Odobescu attending in Kyiv informal meeting of EU top diplomats

13:45, 02.10.2023 - Foreign Affairs Minister Luminita Odobescu is in Kyiv on Monday, where she attends the informal meeting of the EU to diplomats, according to the agenda of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. Odobescu posted on Twitter a photo of the Memory Wall in the Ukrainian capital, which is covered in portraits…

PM Ciolacu says drastic measures against drugs, though no mass testing

14:05, 11.09.2023 - PM Ciolacu says drastic measures against drugs, though no mass testingPrime Minister Marcel Ciolacu said on Monday that drastic measures will be taken regarding drugs, but rejected the option of mass testing of students. "One of my first visits after I became prime minister was to the Ministry…


Ce parere ai despre aceasta stire?



Stiri populare

Stiri Locale

Alba
Arad
Arges
Bacau
Bihor
Bistrita-Nasaud
Botosani
Braila
Brasov
Buzau
Calarasi
Caras-Severin
Cluj
Constanta
Covasna
Dambovita
Dolj
Galati
Giurgiu
Gorj
Harghita
Hunedoara
Ialomita
Iasi
Ilfov
Maramures
Mehedinti
Mures
Neamt
Olt
Prahova
Salaj
Satu Mare
Sibiu
Suceava
Teleorman
Timis
Tulcea
Valcea
Vaslui
Vrancea

Curs Valutar

Cursul valutar din 04 decembrie 2023
USD 4.571
EUR 4.9678
CHF 5.2353
GBP 5.7886
CAD 3.3741
XAU 303.821
JPY 3.1189
CNY 0.6404
AED 1.2447
AUD 3.0389
MDL 0.2566
BGN 2.54

Urmareste stirile pe: