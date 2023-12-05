ForMin Odobescu: Communication with Austria on the Schengen file has improved lately

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

- Romania has failed to join Schengen again, and next year there is almost no chance, because member states have as priority the elections for the European Parliament and then the election of a new European Commission, MEP Eugen Tomac said in a Facebook post on Monday, accusing the Romanian state and…

- Prime Minister Marcel Ciolacu said on Monday that, until the end of next year, there is "a clear perspective" that another 250 kilometers of highway and expressway will be built, and in the next five to seven years another 1,000 kilometers."Romania's economic growth in the first quarter, as small…

- Foreign affairs minister Luminita Odobescu participated on Tuesday in the G7+ Foreign Ministers' Meeting on Ukraine Energy Sector Support, co-hosted by Foreign Minister Hayashi Yoshimasa and Secretary of State of the United States of America Antony Blinken, in an online format, where she stressed the…

- ForMin Odobescu speaks about situation in Israel, Gaza, supporting Ukraine, at Foreign Affairs CouncilThe Minister of Foreign Affairs, Luminita Odobescu, participated, on Monday, in the meeting of the heads of diplomacy from the member states of the European Union - the Foreign Affairs Council (FAC),…

- Prime minister Marcel Ciolacu said that, according to the latest data, there are still 350 Romanians in the Gaza Strip and about 250 have already asked the crisis cell activated at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to be repatriated to Romania. He made the statement on Tuesday evening in a call-in…

- Other 115 Romanian citizens returned to Romania from Israel on Monday, on a flight operated by a private airline, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MAE) informs. "Further to the information provided in the context of the deteriorating security situation in the State of Israel and the Gaza Strip, the…

- Foreign Affairs Minister Luminita Odobescu is in Kyiv on Monday, where she attends the informal meeting of the EU to diplomats, according to the agenda of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. Odobescu posted on Twitter a photo of the Memory Wall in the Ukrainian capital, which is covered in portraits…

- PM Ciolacu says drastic measures against drugs, though no mass testingPrime Minister Marcel Ciolacu said on Monday that drastic measures will be taken regarding drugs, but rejected the option of mass testing of students. "One of my first visits after I became prime minister was to the Ministry…