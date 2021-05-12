ForMin Aurescu, on Russian Federation decision of expelling Romanian diplomat: A mirrored response reaction

ForMin Aurescu, on Russian Federation decision of expelling Romanian diplomat: A mirrored response reactionPublicat:
The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Bogdan Aurescu, declared on Wednesday that "there is nothing special" in the Russian Federation's decision of declaring the deputy of the military attache within the Romanian embassy in the Russian Federation a persona non grata, mentioning that "sometimes this type of mirrored reaction response is used in diplomacy".
"There is nothing special regarding this decision from the Russian Federation, it is a decision which we anticipated, we expected it, this type of mirrored response reaction is sometimes used in THE diplomatic practice, towards a decision…
Citeste articolul mai departe pe stiripesurse.ro…
Sursa articol si foto: stiripesurse.ro
Stiri pe aceeasi tema
ForMin Aurescu to pay working visit to Gyula, Hungary, on Wednesday
20:15, 27.04.2021 - Foreign Affairs Minister Bogdan Aurescu will conduct a working visit to Gyula, Hungary on Wednesday, where he will have political consultations with his Hungarian counterpart, Peter Szijjarto, and a number of important documents will be signed for the development of the bilateral relationship, the…
ForMin Aurescu: MAE to launch public information campaign on conditions for entering the US
09:31, 22.04.2021 - The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MAE) intends to launch a public communication campaign on the conditions that Romanian citizens must meet in order to enter the territory of the United States of America, aimed at reducing the refusal rate, Minister Bogdan Aurescu told on Wednesday private television…
ForMin Aurescu, at reunion of foreign ministers of EU states
08:45, 19.04.2021 - The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Bogdan Aurescu, will take part on Monday, in the reunion of ministers of foreign affairs from EU member states, which will take place as a video-conference. According to a press release sent by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MAE), topics regarding the situation…
ForMin Aurescu expresses Romania's concern over deployment of Russian troops at Ukraine's eastern border
08:36, 15.04.2021 - At an extraordinary joint meeting of NATO ministers of foreign affairs and defence on Wednesday, head of the Romanian diplomacy Bogdan Aurescu, expressed Romania's concern over the deployment of Russian troops and equipment in Crimea, at the eastern border of Ukraine and in the Black Sea in general.…
ForMin Aurescu, consular offices' heads in Italy address main topics of interest
09:00, 08.04.2021 - The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Bogdan Aurescu, held a meeting on Wednesday, in video-conference format, with the heads of the Romanian consular offices on the territory of the Italian Republic - in Bari, Trieste, Turin, Catania, Milan and the consular section of the Romanian Embassy in Rome - on…
ForMin Aurescu pays official visit to Italy on Wednesday
21:35, 06.04.2021 - The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Bogdan Aurescu, will pay an official visit to the Italian Republic on Wednesday to answer an invitation from his counterpart, Luigi Di Maio. According to a press release of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MAE) sent to AGERPRES, the head of Romanian diplomacy…
ForMin Aurescu meets AMRO head Stewart, discusses regional strategic projects Rail2Sea, Via Carpathia
17:56, 25.03.2021 - The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Bogdan Aurescu, on Thursday welcomed Eric Stewart, the head of the Romanian-American Business Council (AMRO), on the occasion of the visit that an AMRO delegation is carrying out in Romania, the two discussing regional strategic projects, informed the Ministry of…
ForMin Aurescu discusses security, defence with head of National Security Bureau from Poland
17:10, 26.02.2021 - The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Bogdan Aurescu, on Friday reiterated Romania's interest in strengthening bilateral dialogue on security and defence issues with Poland, the most important strategic partner of Romania in the region, during a meeting with the head of the Polish National Security Bureau,…