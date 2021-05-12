ForMin Aurescu, on Russian Federation decision of expelling Romanian diplomat: A mirrored response reaction

Stiri Recomandate

Concursul internațional George Enescu 2020-2021 la Radio România Muzical

Concursul internațional George Enescu 2020-2021 la Radio România Muzical

Concursul internațional George Enescu 2020-2021, ale cărui semifinale, finale și recitaluri sunt programate la București între 12 și 23 mai, poate fi ascultat la Radio România Muzical. Înregistrarea evoluțiilor din cele trei finale ale concursurilor vor… [citeste mai departe]

Vicepreședinte PNL vrea ca 1% din taxele pe păcănele să meargă la sport

Vicepreședinte PNL vrea ca 1% din taxele pe păcănele să meargă la sport

Vicepreședintele PNL Gigel Știrbu a depus un proiect de lege care direcționează către sportul românesc de performanță 1% din taxele din licențele de organizare a jocurilor de noroc. „Am depus astăzi o inițiativă legislativă prin care 1% din din taxele… [citeste mai departe]

Studiu: Simptomele neurologice la pacienţii cu COVD-19 cresc de şase ori riscul de deces

Studiu: Simptomele neurologice la pacienţii cu COVD-19 cresc de şase ori riscul de deces

Un studiu internaţional publicat marţi de revista medicală JAMA Network Open relevă faptul că pacienţii cu COVD-19 care dezvoltă simptome neurologice prezintă un risc de şase ori mai mare de deces, relatează EFE, citată… [citeste mai departe]

Pandemia de Covid-19 putea fi oprită? Ce spun experții internaționali

Pandemia de Covid-19 putea fi oprită? Ce spun experții internaționali

Un raport întocmit de o comisie independentă a concluzionat că pandemia de Covid-19 putea fi prevenită, la fel și milioanele de morți cauzate de coronavirus, dacă liderii mondiali acționau mai repede. Comisia a criticat inclusiv Organizația Mondială a Sănătății.… [citeste mai departe]

Ruta dinspre Blaj spre Sibiu, prin Șeica Mică, închisă până la toamnă din cauza unor lucrări executate de CJ Sibiu

Ruta dinspre Blaj spre Sibiu, prin Șeica Mică, închisă până la toamnă din cauza unor lucrări executate de CJ Sibiu

Locuitorii din Blaj care se deplasează spre și dinspre Sibiu, prin Șeica Mică, vor fi nevoiți, de joi, să ocolească prin Copșa Mică. Consiliul Județean Sibiu… [citeste mai departe]

ForMin Aurescu, on Russian Federation decision of expelling Romanian diplomat: A mirrored response reaction

ForMin Aurescu, on Russian Federation decision of expelling Romanian diplomat: A mirrored response reaction

The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Bogdan Aurescu, declared on Wednesday that "there is nothing special" in the Russian Federation's decision of declaring the deputy of the military attaché… [citeste mai departe]

Doliu în literatura românească. Scriitoarea Ileana Vulpescu a murit

Doliu în literatura românească. Scriitoarea Ileana Vulpescu a murit

Scriitoarea Ileana Vulpescu (88 ani) a murit. Anunțul a fost făcut de scriitorul Radu F. Alexandru. ”LA DESPĂRȚIREA DE O MARE SCRIITOARE... A plecat dintre noi ilustra romancieră (”persoană care scrie r... [citeste mai departe]

Parlamentul a votat proiectul UDMR: Ajutoare de urgenţă pentru persoanele în dificultate, din partea primăriilor

Parlamentul a votat proiectul UDMR: Ajutoare de urgenţă pentru persoanele în dificultate, din partea primăriilor

Camera Deputaţilor a adoptat, în calitate de for decizional, proiectul de lege elaborat de UDMR, care clarifică reglementările pentru acordarea ajutoarelor de urgenţă din… [citeste mai departe]

Ministrul Finanțelor, Alexandru Nazare: “Suntem pe locul 3 în Europa la creștere economică!”

Ministrul Finanțelor, Alexandru Nazare: “Suntem pe locul 3 în Europa la creștere economică!”

Comisia Europeană a revizuit în urcare estimarea privind creșterea economică a României în acest an, de la 3,8% la 5,1%. Ministrul de Finanțe, Alexandru Nazare, a transmis că sunt vești extraordinar de… [citeste mai departe]

Germania si Italia raman pe lista. A fost actualizata lista tarilor cu risc

Germania si Italia raman pe lista. A fost actualizata lista tarilor cu risc

Comitetul National pentru Situatii de Urgenta a actualizat lista tarilor cu risc epidemiologic ridicat. Toate persoanele care se intorc din aceste tari trebuie sa intre in carantina. Sunt exceptate de la masura carantinei aplicabila persoanelor care… [citeste mai departe]


Cultura Economice Externe Locale Monden Politice Sci&Tech Societate Sport Auto

ForMin Aurescu, on Russian Federation decision of expelling Romanian diplomat: A mirrored response reaction

Publicat:
ForMin Aurescu, on Russian Federation decision of expelling Romanian diplomat: A mirrored response reaction

of , , declared on Wednesday that "there is nothing special" in the 's decision of declaring the deputy of the military attache within the Romanian embassy in the a persona non grata, mentioning that "sometimes this type of mirrored reaction response is used in diplomacy".

"There is nothing special regarding this decision from the , it is a decision which we anticipated, we expected it, this type of mirrored response reaction is sometimes used in THE diplomatic practice, towards a decision

Citeste articolul mai departe pe stiripesurse.ro…  

Sursa articol si foto: stiripesurse.ro


Stiri pe aceeasi tema

ForMin Aurescu to pay working visit to Gyula, Hungary, on Wednesday

20:15, 27.04.2021 - Foreign Affairs Minister Bogdan Aurescu will conduct a working visit to Gyula, Hungary on Wednesday, where he will have political consultations with his Hungarian counterpart, Peter Szijjarto, and a number of important documents will be signed for the development of the bilateral relationship, the…

ForMin Aurescu: MAE to launch public information campaign on conditions for entering the US

09:31, 22.04.2021 - The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MAE) intends to launch a public communication campaign on the conditions that Romanian citizens must meet in order to enter the territory of the United States of America, aimed at reducing the refusal rate, Minister Bogdan Aurescu told on Wednesday private television…

ForMin Aurescu, at reunion of foreign ministers of EU states

08:45, 19.04.2021 - The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Bogdan Aurescu, will take part on Monday, in the reunion of ministers of foreign affairs from EU member states, which will take place as a video-conference. According to a press release sent by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MAE), topics regarding the situation…

ForMin Aurescu expresses Romania's concern over deployment of Russian troops at Ukraine's eastern border

08:36, 15.04.2021 - At an extraordinary joint meeting of NATO ministers of foreign affairs and defence on Wednesday, head of the Romanian diplomacy Bogdan Aurescu, expressed Romania's concern over the deployment of Russian troops and equipment in Crimea, at the eastern border of Ukraine and in the Black Sea in general.…

ForMin Aurescu, consular offices' heads in Italy address main topics of interest

09:00, 08.04.2021 - The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Bogdan Aurescu, held a meeting on Wednesday, in video-conference format, with the heads of the Romanian consular offices on the territory of the Italian Republic - in Bari, Trieste, Turin, Catania, Milan and the consular section of the Romanian Embassy in Rome - on…

ForMin Aurescu pays official visit to Italy on Wednesday

21:35, 06.04.2021 - The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Bogdan Aurescu, will pay an official visit to the Italian Republic on Wednesday to answer an invitation from his counterpart, Luigi Di Maio. According to a press release of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MAE) sent to AGERPRES, the head of Romanian diplomacy…

ForMin Aurescu meets AMRO head Stewart, discusses regional strategic projects Rail2Sea, Via Carpathia

17:56, 25.03.2021 - The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Bogdan Aurescu, on Thursday welcomed Eric Stewart, the head of the Romanian-American Business Council (AMRO), on the occasion of the visit that an AMRO delegation is carrying out in Romania, the two discussing regional strategic projects, informed the Ministry of…

ForMin Aurescu discusses security, defence with head of National Security Bureau from Poland

17:10, 26.02.2021 - The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Bogdan Aurescu, on Friday reiterated Romania's interest in strengthening bilateral dialogue on security and defence issues with Poland, the most important strategic partner of Romania in the region, during a meeting with the head of the Polish National Security Bureau,…


Ce parere ai despre aceasta stire?



Stiri populare

Stiri Locale

Alba
Arad
Arges
Bacau
Bihor
Bistrita-Nasaud
Botosani
Braila
Brasov
Buzau
Calarasi
Caras-Severin
Cluj
Constanta
Covasna
Dambovita
Dolj
Galati
Giurgiu
Gorj
Harghita
Hunedoara
Ialomita
Iasi
Ilfov
Maramures
Mehedinti
Mures
Neamt
Olt
Prahova
Salaj
Satu Mare
Sibiu
Suceava
Teleorman
Timis
Tulcea
Valcea
Vaslui
Vrancea

Site-uri recomandate:

www.saltele-confort.ro

Urmareste stirile pe:

Informatii Utile

Vremea

Prognoza meteo pentru maine 13 mai 2021
Bucuresti 10°C | 24°C
Iasi 9°C | 18°C
Cluj-Napoca 9°C | 18°C
Timisoara 10°C | 21°C
Constanta 12°C | 19°C
Brasov 7°C | 18°C
Baia Mare 11°C | 16°C
alte orase..

Loto 6/49

Detalii castiguri la 6/49 din 09.05.2021

CAT. Numar castiguri Valoare castig Report
I (6/6) REPORT 556.666,80 11.595.280,16
II (5/6) 7 40.008,17 -
III (4/6) 398 466,22 -
IV (3/6) 8.109 30,00 -
Fond total de castiguri: 12.304.162,96

Curs Valutar

Cursul valutar din 12 mai 2021
USD 4.0599
EUR 4.9263
CHF 4.4905
GBP 5.7396
CAD 3.3591
XAU 239.376
JPY 3.733
CNY 0.6303
AED 1.1053
AUD 3.1684
MDL 0.2277
BGN 2.5188

Horoscop Zilnic

Pesti

Varsator

Capricorn

Sagetator

Scorpion

Balanta

Fecioara

Leu

Rac

Gemeni

Taur

Berbec