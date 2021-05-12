ForMin Aurescu, on Russian Federation decision of expelling Romanian diplomat: A mirrored response reaction

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

- Foreign Affairs Minister Bogdan Aurescu will conduct a working visit to Gyula, Hungary on Wednesday, where he will have political consultations with his Hungarian counterpart, Peter Szijjarto, and a number of important documents will be signed for the development of the bilateral relationship, the…

- The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MAE) intends to launch a public communication campaign on the conditions that Romanian citizens must meet in order to enter the territory of the United States of America, aimed at reducing the refusal rate, Minister Bogdan Aurescu told on Wednesday private television…

- The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Bogdan Aurescu, will take part on Monday, in the reunion of ministers of foreign affairs from EU member states, which will take place as a video-conference. According to a press release sent by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MAE), topics regarding the situation…

- At an extraordinary joint meeting of NATO ministers of foreign affairs and defence on Wednesday, head of the Romanian diplomacy Bogdan Aurescu, expressed Romania's concern over the deployment of Russian troops and equipment in Crimea, at the eastern border of Ukraine and in the Black Sea in general.…

- The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Bogdan Aurescu, held a meeting on Wednesday, in video-conference format, with the heads of the Romanian consular offices on the territory of the Italian Republic - in Bari, Trieste, Turin, Catania, Milan and the consular section of the Romanian Embassy in Rome - on…

- The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Bogdan Aurescu, will pay an official visit to the Italian Republic on Wednesday to answer an invitation from his counterpart, Luigi Di Maio. According to a press release of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MAE) sent to AGERPRES, the head of Romanian diplomacy…

- The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Bogdan Aurescu, on Thursday welcomed Eric Stewart, the head of the Romanian-American Business Council (AMRO), on the occasion of the visit that an AMRO delegation is carrying out in Romania, the two discussing regional strategic projects, informed the Ministry of…

- The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Bogdan Aurescu, on Friday reiterated Romania's interest in strengthening bilateral dialogue on security and defence issues with Poland, the most important strategic partner of Romania in the region, during a meeting with the head of the Polish National Security Bureau,…