ForMin Aurescu: I see no issue for Russian Federation, anyone else, coming to visit Deveselu base

- The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Bogdan Aurescu, had a telephone conversation with his Bulgarian counterpart, Teodora Genchovska, on Thursday, in which context they had an exchange of views on the regional security situation. The two ministers stressed the importance of continuing the dialogue…

- The Minister of Health, Alexandru Rafila, declared on Thursday that the ascending trend of SARS-CoV-2 infections continues, mentioning that next week there will be a spectacular new increase in the number of cases and he expects this trend to last at least two weeks, until February 10. "The…

- Foreign Minister Bogdan Aurescu supported on Thursday, in Brest, France, a series of elements that would best reflect Romania's interests, during the informal meeting on the elaboration of the Strategic Compass and the security situation in the Eastern Neighbourhood, informs a press release of the…

- There is a legitimate concern on the part of the allied states, including Romania, regarding the massing of Russian forces in the vicinity of Ukraine, in the Black Sea region, a massing of troops that is substantial, unprovoked and unjustified, the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Bogdan Aurescu, said…

- The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Bogdan Aurescu, will participate, on Friday, in the extraordinary meeting of the heads of diplomacies from the NATO states, held in videoconference system, the debates focusing security situation in the Black Sea and the Eastern Neighbourhood, in the context of the…

- Renewable energy and technology are areas of investment in Greece with special potential for Romanian-Greek economic cooperation, Ioannis Smyrlis, Secretary General for International Economic Relations of the Greek Ministry of Foreign Affairs, said on Thursday, agerpres reports. The statement was…

- Romania's Foreign Minister Bogdan Aurescu says that the position expressed by the Russian Federation on the anti-ballistic missile system deployed to Romania, an integral part of NATO's Ballistic Missile Defence (BMD) capability, is completely wrong, agerpres reports. Aurescu has reacted to statements…

- The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Bogdan Aurescu, believes that "American military presence in the region needs to be increased, for both troops, as well as equipment, not just in Romania, but also in the southern part of the Eastern flank". On a visit to Washington, the head of the Romanian…