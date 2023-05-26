ForMin Aurescu has telephone conversation with Saudi counterpart on security situation in Middle East

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

- 1488 - Start in building of church dedicated to Saint George in Voronet, a foundation of Stephen the Great of Moldova (1457-1504) (26 May -14 September) CITESTE SI MAE: Romanian citizen detained in Libya, released on Thursday 25/05/2023 35 Education unions demand 25 pct pay rise 25/05/2023 7…

- Minister of Foreign Affairs Bogdan Aurescu will have bilateral political consultations, on Friday, with his counterpart from the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al-Saud, who is visiting Romania at the invitation of the head of Romanian diplomacy.This is the first visit to Romania…

- Spanish prime minister Pedro Sanchez will come to Bucharest at the beginning of June, announced, on Tuesday, the minister of Foreign Affairs, Bogdan Aurescu, during the meeting with the representatives of the Romanian community in Valencia."Soon we will have another important meeting in Bucharest:…

- The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Bogdan Aurescu, and his Moldovan counterpart, Nicu Popescu, discussed on Wednesday, in Bucharest, the current state of the neighbouring country's European integration efforts, as well as the consequences of Russia's war of aggression against Ukraine and the security…

- The minister of Foreign Affairs, Bogdan Aurescu, participated, on Friday, in the second day of the meeting of heads of diplomacy from the allied member countries of the Bucharest Format 9 (B9), in Lodz (Poland), in a context in which he supported the consolidation of NATO troops, especially of the USA…

- The minister of Foreign Affairs, Bogdan Aurescu, participated on Wednesday in a working lunch with the ambassadors of the European Union member states in Bucharest, context in which the head of Romanian diplomacy presented the objectives of the first high-level Conference on the Security of the Black…

- The minister of Foreign Affairs, Bogdan Aurescu, reiterated, on Friday, during the consultations held with the secretary general of the International Organization of La Francophonie (OIF), Louise Mushikiwabo, Romania's deep commitment to the common values and principles of La Francophonie."I expressed…

- The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Bogdan Aurescu, had on Monday bilateral political consultations with the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Lithuania, Gabrielius Landsbergis, on the occasion of his official visit to Vilnius, the main objective of the discussions being identifying new ways of developing…