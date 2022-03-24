Stiri Recomandate

Former Minister Sebastian Vladescu, sentenced to 8 years and 6 months in prison

Publicat:
Former Minister Sebastian Vladescu, sentenced to 8 years and 6 months in prison

Former Finance Minister Sebastian Vladescu was sentenced on Thursday by the of Cassation and Justice to 8 years and 6 months in prison for committing crimes of bribe taking and influence peddling, in a case related to the award of a contract for the rehabilitation of some railway sections, Agerpres reports.

Speaker Ciolacu: Meetings with officials of EU embassies may become a practice in Parliament

16:10, 24.03.2022 - Speaker of Romania's Chamber of Deputies Marcel Ciolacu participated on Thursday in a debate to which all members of the diplomatic corps from the member states of the European Union accredited in Romania were invited, Agerpres reports. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro…

Romania's COVID-19 daily cases rise by 4,033, following over 35,000 tests in 24 hours

13:30, 17.03.2022 - As many as 4,033 new cases of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 were recorded in the last 24 hours in Romania, up 120 from the previous day, with over 35,000 RT-PCR and rapid antigenic tests performed, the Health Ministry informed on Thursday, Agerpres reports. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.…

Ukrainian refugees treated at Targu Jiu County Emergency Hospital

13:05, 10.03.2022 - The Gorj County Emergency Hospital in Targu Jiu has started treating refugees from Ukraine, the first patients being two pregnant women, announced, on Thursday, the spokesperson of the medical institution, Mihaela Ticleanu. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro…

Over 340,000 Ukrainians enter Romania since crisis start

09:15, 10.03.2022 - The General Inspectorate of the Border Police informed, on Thursday, that on March 9, in a 24-hour interval, at the national level, the border crossing points saw the entry to Romania of 69,662 persons, of which 23,546 Ukrainian citizens (18.4% decrease over the previous day). Fii la curent…

Senate head Citu: Finance Ministry should make analysis of companies with Russian shareholders

12:26, 24.02.2022 - The President of the Senate, Florin Citu, emphasized on Thursday that Russia must support the consequences of aggression against Ukraine and said that the Finance Ministry must make a detailed analysis of all companies with Russian shareholding, in order to see if any are on the list of sanctions…

10,749 new SARS-CoV-2 positives and 115 COVID-related deaths in the past 24 hours

11:35, 24.02.2022 - As many as 10,749 new SARS-CoV-2 positives have been registered in the past 24 hours, as well as 115COVID-related deaths, ten of which prior to the reporting period, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) informs on Thursday, Agerpres reports. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește…

Puzdrele Chalet in Rodna Mountains completely covered by avalanche

10:15, 17.02.2022 - The Puzdrele Chalet in the Rodna Mountains has been covered by an avalanche of snow, Dan Benga, the head of the Maramures County Public Mountain Rescue Service, informed on Thursday, Agerpres reports. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook stiripesurse.ro…

EU 15 YEARS: Romania and the European Committee of the Regions (CoR)

10:15, 16.02.2022 - The European Committee of the Regions (CoR) is an advisory body representing Europe's local and regional authorities, composed of locally and regionally elected representatives coming from all 27 member states. Through the CoR they are able to share their opinion on EU legislation that directly impacts…


