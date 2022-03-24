Former Minister Sebastian Vladescu, sentenced to 8 years and 6 months in prison Former Finance Minister Sebastian Vladescu was sentenced on Thursday by the High Court of Cassation and Justice to 8 years and 6 months in prison for committing crimes of bribe taking and influence peddling, in a case related to the award of a contract for the rehabilitation of some railway sections, Agerpres reports. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook stiripesurse.ro × .ro × Help your friends know more about Romania! Share this article on Facebook Share this article! × NEWSLETTER × × NEWSLETTER × Am citit… Citeste articolul mai departe pe stiripesurse.ro…

Sursa articol si foto: stiripesurse.ro

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

- Speaker of Romania's Chamber of Deputies Marcel Ciolacu participated on Thursday in a debate to which all members of the diplomatic corps from the member states of the European Union accredited in Romania were invited, Agerpres reports. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro…

- As many as 4,033 new cases of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 were recorded in the last 24 hours in Romania, up 120 from the previous day, with over 35,000 RT-PCR and rapid antigenic tests performed, the Health Ministry informed on Thursday, Agerpres reports. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.…

- The Gorj County Emergency Hospital in Targu Jiu has started treating refugees from Ukraine, the first patients being two pregnant women, announced, on Thursday, the spokesperson of the medical institution, Mihaela Ticleanu. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro…

- The General Inspectorate of the Border Police informed, on Thursday, that on March 9, in a 24-hour interval, at the national level, the border crossing points saw the entry to Romania of 69,662 persons, of which 23,546 Ukrainian citizens (18.4% decrease over the previous day). Fii la curent…

- The President of the Senate, Florin Citu, emphasized on Thursday that Russia must support the consequences of aggression against Ukraine and said that the Finance Ministry must make a detailed analysis of all companies with Russian shareholding, in order to see if any are on the list of sanctions…

- As many as 10,749 new SARS-CoV-2 positives have been registered in the past 24 hours, as well as 115COVID-related deaths, ten of which prior to the reporting period, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) informs on Thursday, Agerpres reports. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește…

- The Puzdrele Chalet in the Rodna Mountains has been covered by an avalanche of snow, Dan Benga, the head of the Maramures County Public Mountain Rescue Service, informed on Thursday, Agerpres reports. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook stiripesurse.ro…

- The European Committee of the Regions (CoR) is an advisory body representing Europe's local and regional authorities, composed of locally and regionally elected representatives coming from all 27 member states. Through the CoR they are able to share their opinion on EU legislation that directly impacts…