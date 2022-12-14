Foreign Affairs Ministry budget increases by 43 M RON for contribution to "European Peace Facility"Publicat:
The budget of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs has been supplemented with 43.2 million lei (900,000 euros) to ensure the payment of Romania's annual contribution to the budget of the EU financial instrument "European Peace Facility" (EPF), informs the Government in a press release, told Agerpres.
