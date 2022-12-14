Foreign Affairs Ministry budget increases by 43 M RON for contribution to "European Peace Facility"

Stiri Recomandate

Silvio Berlusconi le-a promis un autocar plin cu prostituate fotbaliștilor săi, pentru a-i motiva să câștige cu echipe de top

Silvio Berlusconi, preşedintele clubului de fotbal Monza, a afirmat că şi-a motivat jucătorii promiţându-le că le aduce în vestiarul echipei… [citeste mai departe]

Ministerul Dezvoltării a aprobat 77 de noi proiecte finanţate prin PNRR

Proiectele, în valoare totală de 407.313.916,65 de lei, au fost depuse în cadrul celei de-a doua runde de atragere de fonduri pe componentele Valul Renovării şi Fondul Local din PNRR, arată comunicatul de presă al MDLPA. Astfel, pentru Valul Renovării, au… [citeste mai departe]

Diete pentru sănătate. 5 obiceiuri alimentare care reduc riscul de cancer

Jessica Cording, medic nutriționist, evita formulări precum „alimente care pot preveni cancerul”, pentru că poți să faci totul că la carte și tot să se întâmple, dar cercetările arată că unele abordări în dietă pot juca un rol în prevenirea cancerului.Experta… [citeste mai departe]

O aderare a României la spaţiul Schengen este posibilă anul viitor (Klaus Iohannis)

O aderare a României la spaţiul Schengen, de liberă circulaţie, este posibilă anul viitor, consideră preşedintele Klaus Iohannis. Prezent la Bruxelles, unde mâine începe reuniunea şefilor de state şi de guverne din Uniunea Europeană,… [citeste mai departe]

Alexandru Cumpănașu, trimis în judecată de DNA în dosarul în care a mințit că e specialist IT ca să ia fonduri europene

Cumpănașu este acuzat că s-ar fi angajat pe un post de expert IT pentru implementarea unui proiect guvernamental cu fonduri europene semnând în… [citeste mai departe]

Ucrainenii au descoperit o cameră de tortură pentru copii în Hersonul eliberat

Anchetatorii ucraineni au descoperit o cameră de tortură în orașul Herson, unde forțele ruse ar fi reținut și abuzat copiii, a declarat avocatul pentru drepturile omului din Ucraina, Dmitro Lubineţ, potrivit The Guardian. [citeste mai departe]

Și Guvernul român spune Nu boicotului vizându-i pe austrieci

La nivelul Guvernului nu există nicio abordare care să vizeze un boicot sau un alt tip de acţiune în urma votului exprimat de Austria în cadrul Consiliului JAI, a declarat, miercuri, purtătorul de cuvânt al Guvernului, Dan Cărbunaru. „La nivelul Guvernului României nu există… [citeste mai departe]

E.ON și Plimob finalizează construcția unei centrale fotovoltaice de 1 MW

E.ON și Plimob finalizează construcția unei centrale fotovoltaice de 1 MW Vor fi instalate 2.400 de panouri solare; Centrala va genera 227 MWh de energie electrică; Emisiile de CO2 vor fi reduse cu circa 270 de tone pe an; E.ON Energie România și Plimob,… [citeste mai departe]

Guvernul central sprijină Executivul din Hong Kong să apere imnul Chinei

Imnul național este simbolul și demnitatea unei țări. Guvernul central sprijină Executivul Regiunii Administrative Speciale Hong Kong să mențină ferm solemnitatea imului național al Republicii Populare Chineze, a reiterat miercuri purtătorul de cuvânt… [citeste mai departe]

Washington Post: De ce nu are Argentina mai mulți jucători de culoare la Cupa Mondială?

În timp ce fanii urmăresc succesul Argentinei la Cupa Mondială din acest an, apare o întrebare familiară: De ce nu are echipa Argentinei mai mulți jucători de culoare? În contrast puternic cu alte țări sud-americane, precum… [citeste mai departe]


Foreign Affairs Ministry budget increases by 43 M RON for contribution to "European Peace Facility"

Publicat:
Foreign Affairs Ministry budget increases by 43 M RON for contribution to

The budget of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs has been supplemented with 43.2 million lei (900,000 euros) to ensure the payment of Romania's annual contribution to the budget of the EU financial instrument "" (EPF), informs the Government in a press release, told Agerpres.

PSD's Ciolacu: Right-wing government in Austria today has chosen to disagree with the European Union

17:40, 08.12.2022 - An overwhelming majority of the member states of the European Union said that Romania deserves to be in Schengen, instead, the right-wing government in Austria chose "to go against the grain," Social Democratic Party (PSD) chairman, Marcel Ciolacu wrote on Facebook on Thursday, referring to the non-admission…

The budget for education foreseen for next year: 3.2% of GDP

16:15, 07.12.2022 - The budget for education foreseen for the year 2023 is 49.509 billion RON, respectively 3.2% of the GDP, the representatives of the Ministry of Education claim on their Facebook page, told Agerpres. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook stiripesurse.ro…

FinMin Caciu: We are grounding next year's budget on an investment volume of 7.2% of GDP

12:50, 06.12.2022 - The budget for next year is built on a historic investment volume of 112 billion lei, i.e. 7.2% of the GDP, the Minister of Finance, Adrian Caciu, stated on Tuesday, while participate in a debate with experts in the financial sector, told Agerpres. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.…

PM Ciuca submits proposal regarding the appointment of Angel Tilvar as Minister of Defence

19:10, 31.10.2022 - On Monday, Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca submitted to President Klaus Iohannis the proposal to take over the office of Minister of National Defence from Angel Tilvar, the Government informs, told Agerpres. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook…

PM Ciuca takes note of Vasile Dincu's resignation as defence minister

13:26, 24.10.2022 - Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca took note of Vasile Dincu's resignation from the National Defence Ministry (MApN) office, Government's Spokesperson Dan Carbunaru informed, told Agerpres. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook stiripesurse.ro ×…

Government debt in August amounts to almost 628.3 billion RON, representing 48.8% of GDP

16:05, 14.10.2022 - The debt of the public administration (government debt) amounted, in August, to 628.289 billion RON, compared to 628.39 billion RON in July and 577.14 billion lei at the end of last year, according to the data published on Friday by the Ministry of Finance, told Agerpres. Fii la curent cu…

Iohannis urges to caution in relation to 2023 budget, given current complicated context

10:55, 21.09.2022 - The budget priorities are the same as they have been so far, namely development, investments, sustainability, pensions, salaries and a decent living, President Iohannis said on Tuesday, stressing that, in the current complicated context, we must "not stretch our arm no further than our sleeve will…


