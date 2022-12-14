Foreign Affairs Ministry budget increases by 43 M RON for contribution to "European Peace Facility"

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

- An overwhelming majority of the member states of the European Union said that Romania deserves to be in Schengen, instead, the right-wing government in Austria chose "to go against the grain," Social Democratic Party (PSD) chairman, Marcel Ciolacu wrote on Facebook on Thursday, referring to the non-admission…

- The budget for education foreseen for the year 2023 is 49.509 billion RON, respectively 3.2% of the GDP, the representatives of the Ministry of Education claim on their Facebook page, told Agerpres. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook stiripesurse.ro…

- The budget for next year is built on a historic investment volume of 112 billion lei, i.e. 7.2% of the GDP, the Minister of Finance, Adrian Caciu, stated on Tuesday, while participate in a debate with experts in the financial sector, told Agerpres. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.…

- On Monday, Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca submitted to President Klaus Iohannis the proposal to take over the office of Minister of National Defence from Angel Tilvar, the Government informs, told Agerpres. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook…

- Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca took note of Vasile Dincu's resignation from the National Defence Ministry (MApN) office, Government's Spokesperson Dan Carbunaru informed, told Agerpres. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook stiripesurse.ro ×…

- The debt of the public administration (government debt) amounted, in August, to 628.289 billion RON, compared to 628.39 billion RON in July and 577.14 billion lei at the end of last year, according to the data published on Friday by the Ministry of Finance, told Agerpres. Fii la curent cu…

- The budget priorities are the same as they have been so far, namely development, investments, sustainability, pensions, salaries and a decent living, President Iohannis said on Tuesday, stressing that, in the current complicated context, we must "not stretch our arm no further than our sleeve will…