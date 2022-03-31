Food allowance for hospital patients to be doubled, says PSD's Ciolacu

Stiri Recomandate

Alertă! ZELENSKI vorbește luni în Parlamentul României!

Președintele Ucrainei,  Volodimir Zelenski , se va adresa lunea viitoare Parlamentului României, prin legătură video, pe seară, pe tema invaziei ruse, a afirmat joi președintele comisiei de apărare din Camera Deputaților, Pavel Popescu (PNL). Liderul ucrainean s-a adresat deja parlamentelor… [citeste mai departe]

A început depunerea de proiecte în domeniul energiei regenerabile. Cine pot fi beneficiarii

Ministrul Energiei, Virgil Popescu, anunţă lansarea apelului de proiecte pentru producţie de energie din surse regenerabile, cu un buget de 457,700 milioane euro, pentru care se pot depune aplicaţii în perioada 31… [citeste mai departe]

Rectorul Politehnicii din Bucureşti Mihnea Costoiu, condamnat la 3 ani de închisoare cu suspendare în dosarul „Cutezătorii”. Decizia nu e definitivă

Mihnea Costoiu, rectorul Politehnicii din București,  a fost condamnat joi la 3 ani de… [citeste mai departe]

Moldova va plăti pentru gaze în euro și ruble

Din 1 mai, Moldova îi va plăti Gazprom-ului în euro şi ruble pentru gazele primite. Acest lucru a fost afirmat miercuri seară, într-un interviu acordat newsmaker.md, de către Vadim Ceban, preşedintele Consiliului de administraţie al SA Moldovagaz. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmărește stiripesurse.ro… [citeste mai departe]

Putin e un nebun lacom. El crede că poate să facă URSS – PLUS

1. Bă, Putine, oprește-te, nebunule, că ești prea lacom! Tu chiar crezi că poți să faci URSS – PLUS? Doamna Clotilde a venit în România, s-a sacrificat pentru noi, și nu are cum să conducă, în același timp, și sectorul 1 al Bucureștiului, și districtul Arbat al Moscovei.… [citeste mai departe]

Alin Nica nu ştie de vreun scandal în PNL: Cred că este un foc de paie

Preşedintele PNL Timiş, Alin Nica, afirmă că nu ştie de vreun mare scandal în PNL, aşa cum s-a vehiculat intens în ultimele ore. Totuşi, dacă ar exista, cei care l-au produs sunt „unelte ale PSD-ului”, arată liderul PNL Timiş. Întreaga media naţională a… [citeste mai departe]

Pistă pentru iubitorii de motocross şi enduro, în judeţul Olt. Weekend-ul viitor va fi găzduită şi prima competiţie

Pasiunea unui puşti pentru sportul pe două roţi a făcut ca prima pistă din judeţul Olt să fie accesibilă iubitorilor de sporturi off-road. O etapă a unui… [citeste mai departe]

Turneul aniversar The Motans poposește la Timișoara

Turneul aniversar The Motans poposește la Timișoara cu un show magic, evenimentul urmând să se desfășoare duminică 3 aprilie de la ora 20 la Sala Olimpia. Denis Roabeș (The Motans) este un artist complet: scrie versuri, compune muzică și se implică în identitatea vizuală a clipurilor sale.„Au… [citeste mai departe]

Putin recrutează 134.000 de noi militari, dar spune că nu vor merge în Ucraina

Vladimir Putin a semnat joi un decret care adaugă 134.500 de noi militari în armata rusă. Ministerul Apărării spune, însă, că „recrutarea de primăvară” nu are nicio legătură cu conflictul din Ucraina. [citeste mai departe]

România, spre lumea a 3-a: Naţionala de fotbal îşi continuă căderea în clasamentul mondial

La data de 3 septembrie 1997, naţionala României ocupa locul 3 în lume! După Brazilia şi Germania. Astăzi, aceste două echipe sunt, în continuare, în Top 15. România, în schimb, se apropie de un minim istoric! [citeste mai departe]


Food allowance for hospital patients to be doubled, says PSD's Ciolacu

Publicat:
The chairman of the (PSD) announced on Thursday, on Facebook, that the value of food allowance for hospital patients will be doubled, and the same value will also be granted for children's meals in foster homes.

PSD: Our ministers' priority, to apply fast state aid measures allowed by EC

16:10, 24.03.2022 - The priority of Social Democratic Party (PSD) ministers is to apply "as soon as possible" the state aid measures allowed by the European Commission for companies in difficulty, according to a party press release sent to AGERPRES on Thursday. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește…

Romania's COVID-19 daily cases rise by 4,033, following over 35,000 tests in 24 hours

13:30, 17.03.2022 - As many as 4,033 new cases of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 were recorded in the last 24 hours in Romania, up 120 from the previous day, with over 35,000 RT-PCR and rapid antigenic tests performed, the Health Ministry informed on Thursday, Agerpres reports. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.…

National Recovery & Resilience Plan to go through beef up process, no reform will be removed (PSD)

16:20, 14.03.2022 - The National Recovery and Resilience Plan will go through an optimization process, which will take into account the current reality, "no reform will be removed from the PNRR", the Social Democratic Party (PSD) chairman Marcel Ciolacu said on Monday. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.…

Ukrainian refugees treated at Targu Jiu County Emergency Hospital

13:05, 10.03.2022 - The Gorj County Emergency Hospital in Targu Jiu has started treating refugees from Ukraine, the first patients being two pregnant women, announced, on Thursday, the spokesperson of the medical institution, Mihaela Ticleanu. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro…

PSD's Ciolacu: Romania has no reason to enter in armed conflict with Russia

11:10, 07.03.2022 - Romania has no reason to enter in an armed conflict with Russia and will never enter such a conflict, the chairman of the Social Democratic Party (PSD) Marcel Ciolacu said on Monday. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook stiripesurse.ro ×…

PSD's Ciolacu urging full-on blockade on Russian companies in Romania

10:56, 28.02.2022 - National chairman of the Social Democratic Party (PSD) in the ruling coalition Marcel Ciolacu said on Monday that there must be a "total blockade" in Romania on "any Russian companies and any Russian business people." Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook…

PSD's Ciolacu: Tens of millions of euro of PNRR loans - allotted by USR

18:45, 17.02.2022 - The chairman of the Social Democratic Party (PSD), Marcel Ciolacu, stated, on Thursday, that the Save Romania Union (USR) has allotted "tens of millions of euro" of the loans granted through the National Recovery and Resilience Plan for consultancy services. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.…

Puzdrele Chalet in Rodna Mountains completely covered by avalanche

10:15, 17.02.2022 - The Puzdrele Chalet in the Rodna Mountains has been covered by an avalanche of snow, Dan Benga, the head of the Maramures County Public Mountain Rescue Service, informed on Thursday, Agerpres reports. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook stiripesurse.ro…


