Food allowance for hospital patients to be doubled, says PSD's Ciolacu

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

The priority of Social Democratic Party (PSD) ministers is to apply "as soon as possible" the state aid measures allowed by the European Commission for companies in difficulty, according to a party press release sent to AGERPRES on Thursday.

As many as 4,033 new cases of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 were recorded in the last 24 hours in Romania, up 120 from the previous day, with over 35,000 RT-PCR and rapid antigenic tests performed, the Health Ministry informed on Thursday, Agerpres reports.

The National Recovery and Resilience Plan will go through an optimization process, which will take into account the current reality, "no reform will be removed from the PNRR", the Social Democratic Party (PSD) chairman Marcel Ciolacu said on Monday.

The Gorj County Emergency Hospital in Targu Jiu has started treating refugees from Ukraine, the first patients being two pregnant women, announced, on Thursday, the spokesperson of the medical institution, Mihaela Ticleanu.

Romania has no reason to enter in an armed conflict with Russia and will never enter such a conflict, the chairman of the Social Democratic Party (PSD) Marcel Ciolacu said on Monday.

National chairman of the Social Democratic Party (PSD) in the ruling coalition Marcel Ciolacu said on Monday that there must be a "total blockade" in Romania on "any Russian companies and any Russian business people."

The chairman of the Social Democratic Party (PSD), Marcel Ciolacu, stated, on Thursday, that the Save Romania Union (USR) has allotted "tens of millions of euro" of the loans granted through the National Recovery and Resilience Plan for consultancy services.

The Puzdrele Chalet in the Rodna Mountains has been covered by an avalanche of snow, Dan Benga, the head of the Maramures County Public Mountain Rescue Service, informed on Thursday, Agerpres reports.