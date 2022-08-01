First Ukraine grain ship since start of war leaves Odesa

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

- Military officials from Russia and Ukraine were set to hold their governments’ first face-to-face talks in months Wednesday during a session in Istanbul devoted to a United Nations plan to export blocked Ukrainian grain to world markets through the Black Sea, according to AP News. Turkish military officials…

- Western envoys in China criticized Russia on Monday for its invasion of Ukraine, with the U.S. ambassador saying China should not spread Russian “propaganda”, in an unusual public forum in a country that has declined to condemn Moscow’s attack, according to Reuters. Speaking at the World Peace Forum,…

- Russia summoned EU ambassador to Moscow Markus Ederer on Tuesday amid a dispute over a rail blockade that has halted shipments of many basic goods to a Russian outpost on the Baltic Sea, the latest stand-off over sanctions imposed over the war in Ukraine, accoridng to Reuters. Russia demanded earlier…

- Russia is committing a war crime by blocking the export of millions of tonnes of Ukrainian grain, the European Union’s foreign policy chief said on Monday as EU foreign ministers met to discuss ways to free up the crop amid a global food crisis, according to Reuters. Ukraine is one of the top wheat…

- Oil prices climbed above $120 a barrel on Monday, hitting their highest in more than two months, as traders waited to see whether a European Union meeting would reach an agreement on banning Russian oil imports, according to Reuters. The Brent crude futures contract for July, which will expire on Tuesday,…

- EU foreign ministers sought to publicly pressure Hungary on Monday to lift its veto of a proposed oil embargo on Russia, with Lithuania saying the bloc was being “held hostage by one member state”, according to Reuters. The ban on crude imports proposed by the European Commission in early May would…

- Sweden will send diplomats to Turkey to try to overcome Ankara’s objections in its plan to join NATO, said Defence Minister Peter Hultqvist, with a formal decision to hand in an application expected on Monday, according to Reuters. Sweden’s ruling Social Democrats dropped their 73-year opposition to…

- Ukraine has imposed temporary restrictions on the supply of grain cargoes by rail in the direction of Republic of Moldova and Romania due to a large number of wagons at border crossings, the APK-Infrom consultancy said on Friday, according to Reuters. After its Black Sea ports were blocked by Russia,…