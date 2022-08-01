First Ukraine grain ship since start of war leaves Odesa

Stiri Recomandate

Cine nu trebuie să ia antivirale, deși are COVID - Ministrul Rafila explică: Sunt medicamente cu un anumit grad de toxicitate care nu trebuie ignorat

Cine nu trebuie să ia antivirale, deși are COVID - Ministrul Rafila explică: Sunt medicamente cu un anumit grad de toxicitate care nu trebuie ignorat

Ministrul Sănătăţii, Alexandru Rafila, a afirmat că nu există spitale fără antivirale utilizate… [citeste mai departe]

Final de Recensământ 2022: câți locuitori ai județului Alba au fost recenzați. Primele rezultate, în decembrie

Final de Recensământ 2022: câți locuitori ai județului Alba au fost recenzați. Primele rezultate, în decembrie

Final de Recensământ 2022: câți locuitori ai județului Alba au fost recenzați. Primele rezultate, în decembrie Duminică, 31 iulie, s-a încheiat recenzarea pentru Recensământul… [citeste mai departe]

CEO Oltenia a deschis acțiune de recuperare a unor sume de bani de la 27 sindicaliști

CEO Oltenia a deschis acțiune de recuperare a unor sume de bani de la 27 sindicaliști

La 26 iulie 2022, CE Oltenia a deschis o acțiune în instanță prin care a cerut ca un număr de 27 de sindicaliști de la CE Oltenia să restituie indemnizațiile pe care aceștia le-ar fi ridicat ilegal de la Sindicat, alături de salariul… [citeste mai departe]

Un factor poştal a furat banii oamenilor

Un factor poştal a furat banii oamenilor

Banii din pensiile şi alocaţiile locuitorilor din comuna maramureşeană Onceşti sunt de negăsit. Peste 250 de mii de lei nu au mai ajuns la beneficiari, banii fiind luaţi de factorul poştal din localitate. În urma verificărilor efectuate, poliţiştii au constatat că o femeie de 48 de ani din Onceşti şi-ar fi însuşit sume… [citeste mai departe]

Trafic restricţionat pe străzile Lipscani, Brezoianu şi Anghel Saligny, pentru comemorarea victimelor Holocaustului

Trafic restricţionat pe străzile Lipscani, Brezoianu şi Anghel Saligny, pentru comemorarea victimelor Holocaustului

Traficul rutier va fi restricţionat, marţi, între orele 9,00 - 12,00, pentru buna desfăşurarea a unui ceremonial de comemorare în faţa "Memorialului Victimelor Holocaustului",… [citeste mai departe]

Prețurile la gaze aproape de dublează în Moldova: de la 980 dolari/1000 de m3 în iulie, la 1458,5 dolari/1000 m3 în august

Prețurile la gaze aproape de dublează în Moldova: de la 980 dolari/1000 de m3 în iulie, la 1458,5 dolari/1000 m3 în august

Republica Moldova va cumpăra gaz de la compania Gazprom cu 1458,5 dolari pentru mia de metri cubi. Anunțul a flst făcut de președintele Moldovagaz,… [citeste mai departe]

România va primi banii de la UE pentru refugiații ucraineni

România va primi banii de la UE pentru refugiații ucraineni

Ministerul Afacerilor Interne a semnat luni contractele de finanțare pentru 39,1 milioane euro, din care 12,1 milioane euro aferente Fondului pentru Azil Migrație și Integrare (FAMI) și 27 milioane euro aferente Instrumentului de Sprijin pentru Management [citeste mai departe]

Acțiunile polițiștilor din Baia Sprie pe linie rutieră

Acțiunile polițiștilor din Baia Sprie pe linie rutieră

În perioada 25-31 iulie, polițiștii din Baia Sprie împreună cu polițiști din cadrul Postului de Poliție Șișești, au organizat și desfășurat acțiuni pe linie rutieră pentru identificarea și sancționarea persoanelor care nu respectă legislația rutieră în vigoare. În cadrul acțiunilor,… [citeste mai departe]

Fotbal pe plaja: Romania, pe locul cinci la Euro Beach Soccer League 2022

Fotbal pe plaja: Romania, pe locul cinci la Euro Beach Soccer League 2022

Echipa nationala de fotbal pe plaja a Romaniei a ocupat locul cinci la turneul Euro Beach Soccer League 2022, la care a facut parte, in prima faza a intrecerii, din Grupa A a Diviziei B, Moldova tara gazda , Anglia si Malta. Selectionerul lotului tricolor,… [citeste mai departe]


Cultura Economice Externe Locale Monden Politice Sci&Tech Societate Sport Auto

Sprijinim refugiatii din Ucraina. Doneaza si tu pentru Crucea Rosie Romana in sprijinul lor. Orice suma conteaza.

First Ukraine grain ship since start of war leaves Odesa

Publicat:
First Ukraine grain ship since start of war leaves Odesa

A ship carrying grain left the Ukrainian port of Odesa for Lebanon on Monday under a safe passage agreement, Ukrainian and Turkish officials said, the first departure since the Russian invasion blocked shipping through the five months ago, according Reuters.  Ukraine’s foreign minister called it “a day of relief for the world”, especially […] The post grain ship since start of war leaves Odesa appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

Citeste articolul mai departe pe sursazilei.ro…  

Sursa articol si foto: sursazilei.ro


Stiri pe aceeasi tema

Russian, Ukrainian militaries set to discuss grain exports

12:45, 13.07.2022 - Military officials from Russia and Ukraine were set to hold their governments’ first face-to-face talks in months Wednesday during a session in Istanbul devoted to a United Nations plan to export blocked Ukrainian grain to world markets through the Black Sea, according to AP News. Turkish military officials…

Western ambassadors in China sound off over Russia in rare forum

12:10, 04.07.2022 - Western envoys in China criticized Russia on Monday for its invasion of Ukraine, with the U.S. ambassador saying China should not spread Russian “propaganda”, in an unusual public forum in a country that has declined to condemn Moscow’s attack, according to Reuters. Speaking at the World Peace Forum,…

Moscow fumes over EU blockade of Baltic outpost

12:46, 21.06.2022 - Russia summoned EU ambassador to Moscow Markus Ederer on Tuesday amid a dispute over a rail blockade that has halted shipments of many basic goods to a Russian outpost on the Baltic Sea, the latest stand-off over sanctions imposed over the war in Ukraine, accoridng to Reuters. Russia demanded earlier…

Russia blockading Ukrainian grain is a war crime says EU’s top diplomat

14:31, 20.06.2022 - Russia is committing a war crime by blocking the export of millions of tonnes of Ukrainian grain, the European Union’s foreign policy chief said on Monday as EU foreign ministers met to discuss ways to free up the crop amid a global food crisis, according to Reuters.  Ukraine is one of the top wheat…

Oil prices climb above $120 a barrel ahead of EU meeting

15:05, 30.05.2022 - Oil prices climbed above $120 a barrel on Monday, hitting their highest in more than two months, as traders waited to see whether a European Union meeting would reach an agreement on banning Russian oil imports, according to Reuters. The Brent crude futures contract for July, which will expire on Tuesday,…

EU ministers urge Hungary to sign up to planned Russian oil embargo

17:15, 16.05.2022 - EU foreign ministers sought to publicly pressure Hungary on Monday to lift its veto of a proposed oil embargo on Russia, with Lithuania saying the bloc was being “held hostage by one member state”, according to Reuters. The ban on crude imports proposed by the European Commission in early May would…

Sweden to try to overcome Turkish objections to its NATO bid

11:26, 16.05.2022 - Sweden will send diplomats to Turkey to try to overcome Ankara’s objections in its plan to join NATO, said Defence Minister Peter Hultqvist, with a formal decision to hand in an application expected on Monday, according to Reuters. Sweden’s ruling Social Democrats dropped their 73-year opposition to…

Ukraine sets new grain export curbs for Republic of Moldova, Romania

10:05, 06.05.2022 - Ukraine has imposed temporary restrictions on the supply of grain cargoes by rail in the direction of Republic of Moldova and Romania due to a large number of wagons at border crossings, the APK-Infrom consultancy said on Friday, according to Reuters. After its Black Sea ports were blocked by Russia,…


Ce parere ai despre aceasta stire?



Stiri populare

Stiri Locale

Alba
Arad
Arges
Bacau
Bihor
Bistrita-Nasaud
Botosani
Braila
Brasov
Buzau
Calarasi
Caras-Severin
Cluj
Constanta
Covasna
Dambovita
Dolj
Galati
Giurgiu
Gorj
Harghita
Hunedoara
Ialomita
Iasi
Ilfov
Maramures
Mehedinti
Mures
Neamt
Olt
Prahova
Salaj
Satu Mare
Sibiu
Suceava
Teleorman
Timis
Tulcea
Valcea
Vaslui
Vrancea

Site-uri recomandate:

www.saltele-confort.ro

Urmareste stirile pe:

Informatii Utile

Vremea

Prognoza meteo pentru azi 01 august 2022
Bucuresti 16°C | 30°C
Iasi 16°C | 24°C
Cluj-Napoca 13°C | 25°C
Timisoara 15°C | 29°C
Constanta 19°C | 28°C
Brasov 13°C | 22°C
Baia Mare 13°C | 25°C
alte orase..

Curs Valutar

Cursul valutar din 01 august 2022
USD 4.8019
EUR 4.9287
CHF 5.0605
GBP 5.8843
CAD 3.7594
XAU 273.362
JPY 3.6382
CNY 0.711
AED 1.3074
AUD 3.3787
MDL 0.2491
BGN 2.52

Horoscop Zilnic

Pesti

Varsator

Capricorn

Sagetator

Scorpion

Balanta

Fecioara

Leu

Rac

Gemeni

Taur

Berbec