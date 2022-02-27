Fighting intensifies across Ukraine; Russian forces blow up gas pipeline in Kharkiv

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

- Ukrainian officials reported rocket strikes in Kyiv in the early hours of Friday as Russian forces close in on the capital city, after unleashing airstrikes on cities and military bases and sending in troops and tanks from three sides in an attack that could rewrite the global post-Cold War security…

- A top Ukrainian defense official called for a nationwide state of emergency on Wednesday, a precaution that comes after Russia began an invasion of the country this week by ordering troops into two breakaway regions held by Moscow-backed separatists, according to Politico. Oleksiy Danilov, Secretary…

- German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said on Tuesday that he was suspending the Nord Stream 2 pipeline project with Russia in response to Moscow’s recognition of two breakaway regions in Ukraine, according France24. Scholz said he had ordered a halt to the review process by the German regulator for the pipeline,…

- Ukraine‘s ambassador to Britain on Monday clarified earlier remarks about possibly dropping a bid for NATO membership, saying that the former Soviet republic would not be reconsidering its attempt to join the military alliance, according to Reuters. Asked whether or not Ukraine might reconsider its…

- French Economy Minister Bruno Le Maire said on Tuesday that Europe should not be “dragged” into following the U.S. position on the controversial Nord Stream 2 pipeline after U.S. President Joe Biden vowed to shut down the project should Russia invade Ukraine, according to Politico. “The Americans will…

- French President Emmanuel Macron flies to Moscow on Monday in a risky diplomatic move, seeking commitments from Russian President Vladimir Putin to dial down tensions with Ukraine, where Western leaders fear the Kremlin plans an invasion, according to Reuters. Macron has made a frenetic series of phone…

- The United States on Sunday ordered the departure of family members of staff at its embassy in Ukraine, citing the continuing threat of military action from Russia, according to Reuters. The U.S. State Department also authorized the voluntary departure of U.S. government employees and said Americans…

- The EU should play an active role in the upcoming U.S.-Russia talks over security concerns around Ukraine, the bloc’s top diplomat told German media on Wednesday, according to Politico. “If Moscow, as announced, wants to talk about the security architecture in Europe and security guarantees from January,…