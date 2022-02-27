Fighting intensifies across Ukraine; Russian forces blow up gas pipeline in Kharkiv

Stiri Recomandate

FOTO| ISU Alba alături de refugiații ucrainieni: 2 microbuze de transport persoane s-au alaturat misiunii de sprijin

FOTO| ISU Alba alături de refugiații ucrainieni: 2 microbuze de transport persoane s-au alaturat misiunii de sprijin

Bernadette Szocs, evoluţie de senzaţie la Europe Top 16! Eliza Samara s-a oprit în sferturi

Jucătoarea română de tenis de masă Bernadette Szocs s-a calificat în semifinalele turneului Europe Top 16 de la Montreux (Elveţia), competiţie care reuneşte elita sportului cu bila de celuloid de pe continent.

Horoscop săptămâna 28 februarie – 6 martie. Se deschide o poartă către spiritualitate, ce trebuie să facă toate zodiile VIDEO

Săptămâna 28 februarie – 6 martie se remarcă prin aspecte astrologice favorabile, încurajatoare, însă și tensionate pe alocuri.

False chemări la mobilizare în Dâmbovița

Ministerul Apărării Naționale atrage atenția pe pagina de Facebook despre apariția în spațiul online a unor informații privind așa-zise ordine de încorporare: " Încă un fals grosolan ne-a fost semnalat de o serie de cetățeni din județul Dâmbovița. Documentul din imagine, fals de la un capăt la altul, se pretinde

(VIDEO) Ordin de la Putin pentru lărgirea ofensivei!

UPDATE Noi lupte la Kiev sâmbătă seara, dar și în alte zone ale Ucrainei.Trupele ruse au capturat un important fost aerodrom strategic în sudul Ucrainei. Potrivit administraţiei regionale a oraşului Berdiansk, echipament militar greu al Rusiei se află la aeroport. Potrivit presei, oraşul este

Cine sunt clujenii care au făcut două transporturi de ajutoare spre vama de la Sighetu Marmației. Felicitări! - VIDEO și FOTO

Un grup de clujeni și cei de la  Asociația IULIA BODEA au realizat în ultimele 24 de ore două transporturi cu ajutoare spre vala de la Sighetu

Război în Ucraina. Ciolacu: Răspunsul comunităţii internaţionale trebuie să fie mult mai ferm. Sancţiunile trebuie să fie mai puternice

Preşedintele PSD, Marcel Ciolacu, a cerut sancţiuni şi mai dure pentru Rusia, în urma atacării Ucrainei de către

Începând de astăzi, 27 februarie, ora 12.00, Centrul de transfuzii sanguine care funcționează în curtea Spitalului Universitar de Urgență Militar Central, deschis pentru donare de sânge în beneficiul militarilor răniți, iar cele 11 spitale militare, pre

Începând… [citeste mai departe]

Război în Ucraina. Soldaţii lui Putin, înfometaţi, au început să spargă magazinele din calea lor (VIDEO)

Militari ruși au fost filmați în timp ce fură dintr-un magazin din Ucraina. Soldații ruși aflați pe teritoriul Ucrainei duc lipsă de provizii. De la combustibil și până la hrană.

LIVE TEXT | Război în Ucraina. Ruşii au pătruns în Harkov. 4.300 de soldaţi ar fi pierdut Kremlinul până acum, potrivit Kievului. Câte avioane, elicoptere şi tancuri au fost distruse

Luptele dintre forţele


Fighting intensifies across Ukraine; Russian forces blow up gas pipeline in Kharkiv

Publicat:
Russian forces ramped up their attack on cities across Ukraine on Sunday, with Ukrainian authorities reporting that the Russians blew up a gas pipeline in the northeastern city of Kharkiv and an oil depot in Vasylkiv, a town just southwest of Kyiv, where fire raged, according to Politico. Ukraine's of and

Russian forces launch missiles into Kyiv

09:26, 25.02.2022 - Ukrainian officials reported rocket strikes in Kyiv in the early hours of Friday as Russian forces close in on the capital city, after unleashing airstrikes on cities and military bases and sending in troops and tanks from three sides in an attack that could rewrite the global post-Cold War security…

Ukraine declares state of emergency amid Russia tensions

22:21, 23.02.2022 - A top Ukrainian defense official called for a nationwide state of emergency on Wednesday, a precaution that comes after Russia began an invasion of the country this week by ordering troops into two breakaway regions held by Moscow-backed separatists, according to Politico. Oleksiy Danilov, Secretary…

Scholz says Germany halting Nord Stream 2 project

14:26, 22.02.2022 - German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said on Tuesday that he was suspending the Nord Stream 2 pipeline project with Russia in response to Moscow’s recognition of two breakaway regions in Ukraine, according France24. Scholz said he had ordered a halt to the review process by the German regulator for the pipeline,…

Ukrainian ambassador to UK clarifies NATO remarks

12:20, 14.02.2022 - Ukraine‘s ambassador to Britain on Monday clarified earlier remarks about possibly dropping a bid for NATO membership, saying that the former Soviet republic would not be reconsidering its attempt to join the military alliance, according to Reuters.  Asked whether or not Ukraine might reconsider its…

French Minister: Europe shouldn’t be ‘dragged’ into following US on Nord Stream 2

12:41, 08.02.2022 - French Economy Minister Bruno Le Maire said on Tuesday that Europe should not be “dragged” into following the U.S. position on the controversial Nord Stream 2 pipeline after U.S. President Joe Biden vowed to shut down the project should Russia invade Ukraine, according to Politico.  “The Americans will…

Macron flies to Moscow in high-risk diplomatic mission

10:55, 07.02.2022 - French President Emmanuel Macron flies to Moscow on Monday in a risky diplomatic move, seeking commitments from Russian President Vladimir Putin to dial down tensions with Ukraine, where Western leaders fear the Kremlin plans an invasion, according to Reuters.  Macron has made a frenetic series of phone…

U.S. orders its diplomats’ families and embassy staff to leave Ukraine

10:25, 24.01.2022 - The United States on Sunday ordered the departure of family members of staff at its embassy in Ukraine, citing the continuing threat of military action from Russia, according to Reuters. The U.S. State Department also authorized the voluntary departure of U.S. government employees and said Americans…

Borrell: ‘EU must be involved’ in US-Russia talks on Ukraine

12:35, 29.12.2021 - The EU should play an active role in the upcoming U.S.-Russia talks over security concerns around Ukraine, the bloc’s top diplomat told German media on Wednesday, according to Politico. “If Moscow, as announced, wants to talk about the security architecture in Europe and security guarantees from January,…


