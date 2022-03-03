Faculty of Political Science of the University of Bucharest launches the uni4Ukraine platform

Stiri Recomandate

Franța mută portavionul nuclear Charles de Gaulle în Marea Neagră

Franța mută portavionul nuclear Charles de Gaulle în Marea Neagră

Portavionul cu propulsie nucleară al Franţei, Charles de Gaulle, va fi mutat în Marea Neagră, au informat, în această seară, surse militare franceze, citate de Antena 3. Portavionul are doar motorul cu propulsie nucleară, nu conține arme nucleare. Potrivit reprezentanților… [citeste mai departe]

Georgia și-a depus oficial candidatura pentru aderarea la Uniunea Europeană

Georgia și-a depus oficial candidatura pentru aderarea la Uniunea Europeană

Georgia şi-a depus, în mod oficial, joi, candidatura la aderarea la Uniunea Europeană (UE), a anunţat premierul acestei ţări din Caucaz, după ce Ucraina a cerut să adere la UE în timpul invaziei Rusiei, relatează AFP. ”Depunem o candidatură pentru… [citeste mai departe]

Ministrul Apărării le cere românilor să nu intre în panică: S-ar putea ca oamenii să vadă diverse blindate sau maşini cu însemnele NATO care circulă

Ministrul Apărării le cere românilor să nu intre în panică: S-ar putea ca oamenii să vadă diverse blindate sau maşini cu însemnele NATO care circulă

Ministrul Apărării, Vasile Dîncu, cere oamenilor care văd în ţară tehnică NATO sau… [citeste mai departe]

DNSC a publicat o listă cu 11 site-uri fake news cu activitate în contextul crizei Ucraina - Rusia

DNSC a publicat o listă cu 11 site-uri fake news cu activitate în contextul crizei Ucraina - Rusia

Directoratul Naţional de Securitate Cibernetică (DNSC) a publicat pe dnsc.ro o listă de site-uri cu activitate în contextul crizei Ucraina - Rusia, inclusiv adrese IP specifice utilizate în atacuri malware,… [citeste mai departe]

Mac-urile Apple M1 primesc aplicația Microsoft OneDrive

Mac-urile Apple M1 primesc aplicația Microsoft OneDrive

Microsoft a anunțat că OneDrive este acum disponibil ca aplicație nativă pentru Mac-urile care integrează procesoare M1 de la Apple. În timp ce o serie de servicii de stocare în cloud, cum ar fi Google Drive și Dropbox, au deja aplicații pentru sistemele Apple cu procesor M1, Microsoft a… [citeste mai departe]

Misionar român din Rusia, despre „cea mai redutabilă armă” a Ucrainei: „Să le arate ocupanţilor ce vor oamenii de fapt”

Misionar român din Rusia, despre „cea mai redutabilă armă” a Ucrainei: „Să le arate ocupanţilor ce vor oamenii de fapt”

Mrius Giura, un misionar creştin român din Siberia, a publicat pe pagina sa de Facebook un mesaj tulburător despre războiul din Ucraina,… [citeste mai departe]

Bogdan Aurescu a discutat cu Yair Lapid despre situația cetățenilor israelieni din Ucraina

Bogdan Aurescu a discutat cu Yair Lapid despre situația cetățenilor israelieni din Ucraina

Ministrul Afacerilor Externe, Bogdan Aurescu, a avut joi o convorbire telefonică cu omologul său israelian, Yair Lapid, cei doi oficiali convenind continuarea coordonării strânse între autorităţi pentru asigurarea… [citeste mai departe]

Scriitoarele româno-americane relansează programul fizic al ICR New York

Scriitoarele româno-americane relansează programul fizic al ICR New York

Profitând de „îmblânzirea” pandemiei, Institutul Cultural Român de la New York se reîntoarce în spațiile fizice cu un eveniment dedicat zilelor de 1 și 8 martie, date importante în calendarul comunitar al românilor de pretutindeni, realizat în parteneriat [citeste mai departe]

Rusia este de acord să asigure culoare de siguranță pentru civili

Rusia este de acord să asigure culoare de siguranță pentru civili

Negociatorii din Rusia și Ucraina în cadrul discuțiilor de încetare a focului au declarat că au convenit să organizeze culoare de siguranță de pentru evacuarea civililor. Un înalt oficial ucrainean a spus că, în ciuda acestui rezultat, discuțiile nu au dus la rezultatele… [citeste mai departe]

Kamala Harris, vicepreședintele SUA, ar putea veni în România săptămâna viitoare

Kamala Harris, vicepreședintele SUA, ar putea veni în România săptămâna viitoare

Vicepreședintele Statelor Unite ale Americii, Kamala Harris, ar putea veni, zilele următoare la București și la Varșovia, informează presa americană. Vizita vicepreședintelui SUA Kamala Harris la București și Varșovia ar urma avea… [citeste mai departe]


Faculty of Political Science of the University of Bucharest launches the uni4Ukraine platform

Publicat:
Faculty of Political Science of the University of Bucharest launches the uni4Ukraine platform

of of the University of Bucharest launched on Wednesday the uni4Ukraine platform, available at http://uni4ukraine.unibuc.ro, informs a press release sent to AGERPRES.

