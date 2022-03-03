Faculty of Political Science of the University of Bucharest launches the uni4Ukraine platform

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

President Klaus Iohannis sent on Wednesday evening a message of condolences following the crash of an IAR 330 Puma helicopter in the area of Gura Dobrogei, Constanta County.

Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca is meeting, Wednesday evening, starting at 21:30 hrs, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and UN High Commissioner for Refugees Filippo Grandi will be in Bucharest on Thursday for meetings with President Klaus Iohannis.

A number of 2,670 Ukrainian citizens entered the country in the past 24 hours, through the border crossing points in Galati County, none, however, requesting asylum, informs, on Wednesday, the Galati Prefecture.

A car carrying eight Ukrainian refugees, including three children, was involved in a car accident in the town of Beclean, Bistrita-Nasaud County on Wednesday at around 03:00hrs.

The Ukrainian Embassy in Bucharest claims that Russia's attack can cause "another ecological disaster" by moving military forces to Chernobyl, Agerpres reports.

Greece is dynamically supporting Romania's request to join the Schengen area, Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, who is currently paying an official visit to Bucharest, said on Wednesday.

The exchange rate of the national RON currency resulting from the quotations announced on Wednesday by the banks authorised to operate on the currency market is as follows: