Eurozone inflation rises to 4.1% for October, hitting a new 13-year high Eurozone annual inflation spiked to 4.1% in October, while economic growth accelerated to 2.2% in the third quarter, preliminary Eurostat data showed on Friday, according to Politico. Headline inflation significantly exceeded expectations of a 3.7% rise and hit the highest level since 2008. Looking ahead, analysts expect persistent shortages of materials, equipment and labor to […] The post Eurozone inflation rises to 4.1% for October, hitting a new 13-year high appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro . Citeste articolul mai departe pe sursazilei.ro…

