Eurozone inflation rises to 4.1% for October, hitting a new 13-year high

Incendiu pe faleza, in Mamaia (galerie foto+video)

Pompierii constanteni au fost solicitati sa intervina pentru a stinge un incendiu localizat pe faleza, in Mamaia, zona Castel. Potrivit primelor informatii oferite de ISU Constanta, este vorba de un incendiu izbucnit la casutele de lemn situate pe faleza, in Mamaia, zona Castel. Cauza incendiului urmeaza… [citeste mai departe]

Legea care reduce facturile la gaze și energie, promulgată de președintele Iohannis

"Decret privind promulgarea Legii pentru aprobarea Ordonanței de urgență a Guvernului nr. 118/2021 privind stabilirea unei scheme de compensare pentru consumul de energie electrică şi gaze naturale pentru sezonul rece 2021-2022,… [citeste mai departe]

Papa Francisc a cerut liderilor mondiali să ofere răspunsuri eficace la criza ecologică

Papa Francisc a cerut vineri liderilor mondiali care se vor reuni la COP26, summitul ONU privind schimbările climatice programat să înceapă duminică la Glasgow (Scoţia), să ofere "de urgenţă" "răspunsuri eficace la criza… [citeste mai departe]

Rata de infectare în municipiul Suceava a scăzut la 6,25 cazuri Covid la mia de locuitori

În județul Suceava s-au raportat 141 de cazuri noi de coronavirus, cu 43 în minus comparativ cu ziua precedentă, după ce au fost făcute 1.373 de teste. Sînt 2.865 de cazuri active. În municipiul Suceava sînt 763 de cazuri… [citeste mai departe]

Cum a reușit o cafenea să-și convingă clienții să se vaccineze: „I-am așteptat de la vaccinare cu paracetamol în loc de bere”

Medicul Vasi Rădulescu a împărtășit vineri povestea unei proprietare de cafenea din Brăila, care după introducerea certificatului… [citeste mai departe]

Mai scumpe decât mașinile doar ceasurile pot fi

Sunt scoase la vânzare ceasuri exclusiviste care depășesc cu câteva zeci de mii de euro valoarea unor mașini de colecție din cadrul aceluiași eveniment organizat de Casa de Licitații A10 by Artmark – Licitația de Eleganță. Cea mai scumpă piesă a licitației de joi, 11 noiembrie, este ceasul Patek Philippe… [citeste mai departe]

Two migrants caught at Giurgiu border crossing point with device measuring carbon dioxide

A 17-year-old minor and a 37-year-old man, Syrian citizens, were discovered at the Giurgiu border crossing point while trying to enter Romania hidden in a truck loaded with mineral wool that was brought from Turkey to Bucharest,… [citeste mai departe]

În locul în care la începutul lunii au fost găsite 650 de monede de argint s-a făcut acum o altă descoperire importantă

Elemente din vase ceramice vechi au fost găsite pe acelaşi teren agricol de lângă oraşul Sântana pe care, la începutul lunii octombrie, câţiva tineri… [citeste mai departe]

ZIUA-n amiaza mare. Profesorul Aledin Amet (UDTTMR): Generatiile tinere nu mai sunt capabile sa duca o conversatie in limba tatara

Invitatul editiei de vineri, 29 octombrie, a emisiunii "ZIUA n amiaza mareldquo; este profesorul Aledin Amet. De la Uniunea Democrata a Tatarilor… [citeste mai departe]


Eurozone inflation rises to 4.1% for October, hitting a new 13-year high

Publicat:
Eurozone annual inflation spiked to 4.1% in October, while economic growth accelerated to 2.2% in the third quarter, preliminary Eurostat data showed on Friday, according to PoliticoHeadline inflation significantly exceeded expectations of a 3.7% rise and hit the highest level since 2008. Looking ahead, analysts expect persistent shortages of materials, equipment and labor to […] The post Eurozone inflation rises to 4.1% for October, hitting a new 13-year high appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

Pope Francis calls for radical climate change response before COP26

12:10, 29.10.2021 - Pope Francis announced on Friday that political leaders must give concrete hope to future generations that they are taking the radical steps needed to tackle climate change when they meet at COP26, according to Reuters.  The United Nation‘s COP26 summit will run from October 31 to November 12 in Glasgow,…

Eurozone inflation expectations hit ECB target of 2%

15:20, 22.10.2021 - A key market gauge of eurozone inflation expectations rose on Friday to 2%, the European Central Bank‘s (ECB) inflation target for the first time in seven years, putting pressure on the central bank as it weighs how to proceed with stimulus when its pandemic-era support ends, according to Reuters. The…

German source: G20 only achieved global tax deal unanimity at last minute

14:25, 11.10.2021 - Not all members of the G20 group of leading economies were on board with a global tax overhaul agreed by 136 countries until shortly before it was concluded on Friday, a German government source said on Monday, according to Reuters. Getting all European member states involved to agree to the deal was…

French European Affairs Minister slams Polish court ruling as ‘attack’ on the EU

13:06, 08.10.2021 - French European Affairs Minister Clement Beaune has blasted Poland’s controversial court ruling, which states that the Polish constitution takes precedence over some EU laws, as an attack on the European Union, according to Politico. Beaune said Friday on BFMTV that if there is no basic respect for…

Borrell says Bulgaria should be more flexible on EU expansion to Western Balkans

11:35, 08.10.2021 - European Union foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said on Friday that Bulgaria should be more flexible on EU expansion to Western Balkans, according to Reuters.  Bulgaria is against North Macedonia, already a NATO member, joining to EU because of a language dispute. “I think Bulgaria should show more…

Euro area inflation climbs faster than expected to 13-year high

15:10, 01.10.2021 - Inflation in the euro area accelerated more than expected to the highest level in 13 years, adding fuel to a debate over how long the post-crisis spike will last, according to Bloomberg. Consumer prices rose 3.4% in September, compared with an estimate for a 3.3% gain, according to figures released…

Eurostat: EU’s first-time asylum seekers more than double over spring

16:05, 24.09.2021 - Eurostat, the statistical office of the European Union announced on Friday that the number of first-time asylum seekers to the European Union has more than doubled over the spring, according to Reuters. Nearly 103,900 first-time asylum seekers applied for international protection in EU countries between…

Female leaders call for ending violence against girls and women in Afghanistan

12:30, 03.09.2021 - Female heads of countries called for the Taliban to refrain from violence against women and to uphold and advance the rights of girls and women in Afghanistan in a joint call released on Friday, according to Politico. “We will continue to closely follow the developments and listen to the voices of Afghan…


