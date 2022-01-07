Eurozone inflation hits 5%, marking another record high

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

- The number of finance jobs shifting from Britain to the European Union due to Brexit is less than initially expected despite billions of euros in share trading moving to the bloc and London losing most of its access to EU capital markets, consultants EY said on Monday, according to Reuters. Britain…

- With inflation surging and the Omicron Covid variant expected to spread through the region, the European Central Bank (ECB) has the unenviable task of presenting its policy outlook for 2022 on Thursday, according to CNBC. The rise in the cost of living for the euro area reached a record high of 4.9%…

- The European Union’s statistics agency, Eurostat announced on Tuesday that the eurozone‘s inflation rate has risen to a record high in November to 4.9%, prompting further questions about what the European Central Bank will do next with its monetary policy, according to CNBC. Eurostat indicated that…

- Eurozone inflation surged to more than twice the European Central Bank‘s target in October, the European Union’s statistics office Eurostat confirmed on Wednesday, with more than half of the jump due to a spike in energy prices, according to Reuters. Eurostat said inflation in the 19 countries sharing…

- Eurozone annual inflation spiked to 4.1% in October, while economic growth accelerated to 2.2% in the third quarter, preliminary Eurostat data showed on Friday, according to Politico. Headline inflation significantly exceeded expectations of a 3.7% rise and hit the highest level since 2008. Looking…

- A key market gauge of eurozone inflation expectations rose on Friday to 2%, the European Central Bank‘s (ECB) inflation target for the first time in seven years, putting pressure on the central bank as it weighs how to proceed with stimulus when its pandemic-era support ends, according to Reuters. The…

- The Republic of Moldova‘s (RM) Prime Minister Natalia Gavrilita said that the government is unable to agree on a new energy deal with Russia‘s Gazprom and will ask the parliament on Friday to approve a state of emergency to try to ease gas shortages, according to Reuters. The state of emergency could…

- The European Commission outlined measures on Wednesday for the EU to use to combat surging energy prices and said it would explore joint gas purchasing among countries as a way to cushion price spikes, according to Reuters. Record-high electricity and gas prices this year have curtailed industrial…