European airlines fall as Covid variants threaten travel revivalPublicat:
European airline and travel stocks tumbled Monday after Britain reimposed quarantine rules for people returning from France, stoking concern that the spread of coronavirus variants could halt a tourism rebound, according to Bloomberg. U.K. discount carrier EasyJet Plc dropped as much as 6.5%, British Airways owner IAG SA slumped 5.9%, Ryanair Holdings Plc, which has […] The post European airlines fall as Covid variants threaten travel revival appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .
Ryanair to recruit 2,000 pilots over next three years
16:05, 12.07.2021 - Ryanair Holdings Plc said on Monday that it is starting one of the biggest recruitment drives among European airlines, aiming to recruit 2,000 pilots over the next three years as the carrier plans to grab market share from rivals weakened by the pandemic, according to Bloomberg. Ryanair stated that…
Bucharest Stock Exchange pushes to new high even as European markets decline
11:10, 29.06.2021 - The Bucharest Stock Exchange’s blue-chip index BET broke the threshold of 12,000 points on Monday and reached a new all-time high, according to Romania-Insider. It is the first time since the index’s launch in 1997 that this level was reached. The BET ended the day just 32 points below 12,000 and a…
EU clears way for the EU Digital COVID Certificate
13:15, 14.06.2021 - The Presidents of the three EU institutions, the European Parliament, the Council of the EU and the European Commission attended the official signing ceremony for the Regulation on the EU Digital COVID Certificate, marking the end of the legislative process. EU Digital COVID Certificate was signed into…
France fines Google E220 mln for abusing ‘dominant position’ in online advertising
16:05, 07.06.2021 - France’s competition watchdog fined Google E220 million ($268 million) on Monday for abusing its market power in the online advertising industry, according to CNBC. The French Competition Authority stated that Google had unfairly sent business to its own services and discriminated against the competition.…
Fury over Belarus airliner action set to dominate EU summit
12:26, 24.05.2021 - Europe has reacted with outrage on the forced landing of a Ryanair flight in Belarus, the European Council said that it will consider the consequences of this action on Monday at the EU summit dinner, where leaders are due to discuss relations with Russia and Britain and will consider punitive steps…
European markets inch higher to start the new trading week
11:10, 17.05.2021 - European stocks were cautiously higher on Monday morning as global investors weighed concerns over a rise in inflation and the increase in COVID-19 cases that largely attributed to the spread of the Indian variant, according to CNBC. The pan-European Stoxx 600 climbed 0.2% in early trade, with autos…
France’s Sanofi to help Moderna manufacture Covid shots
15:10, 26.04.2021 - French multinational pharmaceutical company, Sanofi said on Monday it will fill and pack millions of Moderna COVID-19 vaccines from September in an effort to help meet the demand for the U.S. drugmaker’s shots, according to Reuters. Sanofi said it would help supply up to 200 million doses of Moderna’s…
France, first EU nation to launch green digital health travel pass
13:50, 22.04.2021 - France has become the first EU nation to launch its own Covid-19 ‘pass’ for travel and has started testing the green digital health pass this week as the concept is aimed at restarting international travel, according to euroweeklynews.com. The pass will only be available for use by French citizens and…