European airlines fall as Covid variants threaten travel revival

Pericol de INUNDAȚII la Cluj, după ploile torențiale. COD PORTOCALIU pe mai multe râuri

Pericol de INUNDAȚII la Cluj, după ploile torențiale. COD PORTOCALIU pe mai multe râuri

Institutul Naţional de Hidrologie şi Gospodărire a Apelor (INHGA) a emis, luni, o avertizare Cod portocaliu de inundaţii şi depăşiri ale Cotelor de apărare, valabilă până marţi la miezul nopţii în bazine hidrografice…

Americanii care l-au scos pe șeful Renault-Nissan din Japonia, condamnați la închisoare

Americanii care l-au scos pe șeful Renault-Nissan din Japonia, condamnați la închisoare

Un american și fiul lui au fost condamnați în Japonia pentru rolul avut în fuga fostului director al alianței Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi, Carlos Ghosn, din țară, informează  Digi24 . O instanță din Tokyo l-a condamnat pe…

DETALIUL ȘOCANT ascuns de părinții micuțului de DOAR TREI ani ucis cu mașina în curtea casei sale: CINE a comis crima

DETALIUL ȘOCANT ascuns de părinții micuțului de DOAR TREI ani ucis cu mașina în curtea casei sale: CINE a comis crima

Primele date ale poliţiştilor braşoveni în ancheta deschisă după ce un copil de trei ani a murit, lovit de o maşină în curtea imobil, arată că autoturismul…

PSD îl acuză pe Florin Cîțu exact de fapta pentru care a fost condamnat Liviu Dragnea

PSD îl acuză pe Florin Cîțu exact de fapta pentru care a fost condamnat Liviu Dragnea

Cei de la PSD solicită instituțiilor abilitate să deschidă o anchetă penală, după ce s-a aflat că mai mulți angajați de la Cancelaria primului ministru realizează punctajele pentru liderii PNL care îl susțin pe Florin Cîțu.…

Regina Elisabeta, surprinsă la volan la 95 de ani. Motivul pentru care nu are permis de conducere

Regina Elisabeta, surprinsă la volan la 95 de ani. Motivul pentru care nu are permis de conducere

Regina Angliei a fost surprinsă la volanul Range Rover-ului, alături de consilierul său pentru curse de cai, John Warren, în timpul unei vizite surpriză la grajdurile din Sandringham. Regina a condus în jurul…

Eckerle Automotive din Cluj-Napoca organizează o nouă sesiune de interviuri de angajare la Turda

Eckerle Automotive din Cluj-Napoca organizează o nouă sesiune de interviuri de angajare la Turda

  Eckerle Automotive din Cluj-Napoca în colaborare cu Centrul de Consiliere pentru Ocuparea Forţei de Muncă organizează interviu miercuri, 21 iulie 2021 ora 10.00 la sediul firmei din Turda,... Acesta este…

Legea înfiinţării Inspectoratului de Stat în Construcţii, promulgată

Legea înfiinţării Inspectoratului de Stat în Construcţii, promulgată

Preşedintele Klaus Iohannis a promulgat luni legea pentru modificarea Ordonanţei Guvernului nr. 63/2001 privind înfiinţarea Inspectoratului de Stat în Construcţii – ISC, informează Administraţia Prezidenţială, citată de News.ro . Şeful statului a mai promulgat…

PSD requests investigation regarding PM using Government resources in political campaign for PNL leadership

PSD requests investigation regarding PM using Government resources in political campaign for PNL leadership

PSD (Social Democratic Party) is requesting the competent authorities to urgently launch a penal investigation, after information appeared in the media, according to which, the Prime Minister…

Târg de Sfântul Ilie, la Călan

Târg de Sfântul Ilie, la Călan

La Călan va avea loc mâine, Târgul de Sfântul Ilie. Dacă anul trecut evenimentul nu a fost organizat din cauza restricțiilor sanitare impuse de pandemia de coronavirus, acum localnicii reiau tradiția. Autoritățile locale arată că la târg nu se vor comercializa animale. "Va avea loc tradiționalul Târg de Sf.Ilie – nu va fi târg…


European airlines fall as Covid variants threaten travel revival

Publicat:
European airlines fall as Covid variants threaten travel revival

European airline and travel stocks tumbled Monday after Britain reimposed quarantine rules for people returning from France, stoking concern that the spread of coronavirus variants could halt a tourism rebound, according to Bloomberg. U.K. discount carrier dropped as much as 6.5%, owner IAG SA slumped 5.9%, , which has […]

