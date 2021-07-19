European airlines fall as Covid variants threaten travel revival

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

- Ryanair Holdings Plc said on Monday that it is starting one of the biggest recruitment drives among European airlines, aiming to recruit 2,000 pilots over the next three years as the carrier plans to grab market share from rivals weakened by the pandemic, according to Bloomberg. Ryanair stated that…

- The Bucharest Stock Exchange’s blue-chip index BET broke the threshold of 12,000 points on Monday and reached a new all-time high, according to Romania-Insider. It is the first time since the index’s launch in 1997 that this level was reached. The BET ended the day just 32 points below 12,000 and a…

- The Presidents of the three EU institutions, the European Parliament, the Council of the EU and the European Commission attended the official signing ceremony for the Regulation on the EU Digital COVID Certificate, marking the end of the legislative process. EU Digital COVID Certificate was signed into…

- France’s competition watchdog fined Google E220 million ($268 million) on Monday for abusing its market power in the online advertising industry, according to CNBC. The French Competition Authority stated that Google had unfairly sent business to its own services and discriminated against the competition.…

- Europe has reacted with outrage on the forced landing of a Ryanair flight in Belarus, the European Council said that it will consider the consequences of this action on Monday at the EU summit dinner, where leaders are due to discuss relations with Russia and Britain and will consider punitive steps…

- European stocks were cautiously higher on Monday morning as global investors weighed concerns over a rise in inflation and the increase in COVID-19 cases that largely attributed to the spread of the Indian variant, according to CNBC. The pan-European Stoxx 600 climbed 0.2% in early trade, with autos…

- French multinational pharmaceutical company, Sanofi said on Monday it will fill and pack millions of Moderna COVID-19 vaccines from September in an effort to help meet the demand for the U.S. drugmaker’s shots, according to Reuters. Sanofi said it would help supply up to 200 million doses of Moderna’s…

- France has become the first EU nation to launch its own Covid-19 ‘pass’ for travel and has started testing the green digital health pass this week as the concept is aimed at restarting international travel, according to euroweeklynews.com. The pass will only be available for use by French citizens and…