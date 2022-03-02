Europe faces record inflation as Russian invasion ties ECB’s hands

Stiri Recomandate

Kievul confirmă: Runda II de negocieri dintre Rusia și Ucraina ar putea începe în această seară

Consilierul prezidențială ucrainean, Alexei Arestovich, a anunțat că a doua rundă de negocieri cu Rusia ar putea avea loc chiar astăzi, transmite presa ucraineană .  Presa rusă , la fel, a vorbit despre… [citeste mai departe]

HAOS la Mariupol! Primar: ”Orașul este făcut una cu pământul” VIDEO

Orașul-port ucrainean Mariupol suferă pierderi masive de vieți omenești și a rămas fără alimentare cu apă, fiind ținta unui atac neîntrerupt al forțelor ruse, potrivit primarului său Vadym Boichenko, citat de Guardian. Într-o transmisiune în direct la… [citeste mai departe]

Handbal masculin. Tinerii sportivi de la CSU din Suceava s-au descurcat admirabil la Jocurile Mediteraneene

Nu mai puțin de cinci tineri handbaliști de la Clubul Sportiv Universitar din Suceava au făcut parte din echipa națională de juniori a României care a participat la Jocurile Mediteraneene,… [citeste mai departe]

După victoria din meciul cu Rapid, FC U Craiova 1948 a fost sancționată de FRF cu o amendă de 60.000 de lei

Comisia de Disciplină a Federaţiei Române de Fotbal a sancţionat clubul FC U Craiova 1948 cu o amendă de 60.000 de lei în urma incidentelor produse la meciul cu CS Universitatea… [citeste mai departe]

Reuniunea Informală a Miniștrilor Responsabili cu Implementarea Politicii de Coeziune

Miniștrii responsabili cu Politica de Coeziune au apreciat la unison, în cadrul Reuniunii informale organizate la Rouen de Președinția franceză a Consiliului UE, că este necesară aprobarea cu celeritate a acordurilor de parteneriat… [citeste mai departe]

Autostrada Sibiu – Făgăraș a primit acord de mediu

Agenția pentru Protecția Mediului Sibiu a emis pe 7 februarie acord de mediu pentru Autostrada Sibiu – Făgăraș. Lungimea totală a traseului va fi de 68,05 kilometri și va fi împărțită în patru tronsoane. De asemenea, noua șosea de mare viteză va fi conectată la DN1 cu un drum de legătură de… [citeste mai departe]

LIGA ZIMBRILOR – CS Minaur vrea toate punctele din disputa cu Universitatea Cluj

Iubitorii handbalului masculin sunt așteptați joi, 3 martie, cu începere de la ora 17.00, la Sala Polivalentă din Baia Mare pentru a vedea disputa dintre echipa locală Minaur și U Cluj. Un meci din cadrul etapei a 21-a din Liga Zimbrilor.… [citeste mai departe]

Europe faces record inflation as Russian invasion ties ECB’s hands

Eurozone inflation accelerated to a record high of 5.8% in February, underscoring how high the war’s cost will be for Europe as energy prices spiral following Russia’s attack on Ukraine, according to Politico.  The preliminary data released Wednesday showed a spike… [citeste mai departe]

Maia Sandu: Moldovenii au demonstrat că merită o perspectivă europeană clară în familia statelor europene

Moldovenii au demonstrat că merită o perspectivă europeană clară în familia statelor europene. Declarația a fost făcută de către președintele Republicii Moldova, Maia Sandu în cadrul… [citeste mai departe]

Preşedinta Federaţiei Române de Canotaj, Elisabeta Lipă: Noi avem obligaţia să nu coborâm ştacheta şi să fim din ce în ce mai buni

Preşedinta Federaţiei Române de Canotaj, Elisabeta Lipă, a declarat, miercuri, că sportivii din loturile naţionale de… [citeste mai departe]


Publicat:
Eurozone inflation accelerated to a record high of 5.8% in February, underscoring how high the war’s cost will be for Europe as energy prices spiral following Russia’s attack on Ukraine, according to Politico.  The preliminary data released Wednesday showed a spike well above the ’s 2% target, not to mention consensus forecasts of a 5.4% […] The post Europe faces record inflation as Russian invasion ties ECB’s hands appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

Citeste articolul mai departe pe sursazilei.ro…  

Sursa articol si foto: sursazilei.ro


