Europe faces record inflation as Russian invasion ties ECB's hands Eurozone inflation accelerated to a record high of 5.8% in February, underscoring how high the war's cost will be for Europe as energy prices spiral following Russia's attack on Ukraine, according to Politico. The preliminary data released Wednesday showed a spike well above the European Central Bank's 2% target, not to mention consensus forecasts of a 5.4%

