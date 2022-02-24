Europe currencies slide as Russia attack spurs stagflation risksPublicat:
Europe’s currencies slid as the region faced its biggest security crisis since World War II after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. The euro fell 1.3%, its biggest drop since the pandemic struck in March 2020, while risk-averse Scandinavian currencies lost more than 2%, according to Bloomberg. The Swiss franc slid against the dollar as Russian tanks […] The post Europe currencies slide as Russia attack spurs stagflation risks appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .
Citeste articolul mai departe pe sursazilei.ro…
Sursa articol si foto: sursazilei.ro
Stiri pe aceeasi tema
Ukraine attack shuts Europe IPO market
13:35, 24.02.2022 - Russia’s military attack on Ukraine has effectively shut Europe’s initial public offering (IOP) market for now, just as bankers were gearing up for a busier March after a slow start to the year, according to Bloomberg. Among the large IPOs set to kick off in the coming months were Thyssenkrupp AG’s…
Kremlin says ‘no concrete plans’ for Putin-Biden summit
13:50, 21.02.2022 - The Kremlin said there are “no concrete plans” yet for a summit between the U.S. and Russian presidents, casting doubt on earlier statements from Washington and Paris that a deal had been reached in principle for a meeting to ease tensions around Ukraine, according to Bloomberg. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry…
NATO to consider new troops on southeastern flank amid Russian threat
11:20, 15.02.2022 - NATO defence ministers are expected this week to set in motion a plan that could establish four multinational battlegroups in southeastern Europe in response to Russia’s military build-up in Ukraine, three diplomats said, according to Reuters. Allied ministers meeting on Wednesday and Thursday will…
Joe Biden says US citizens should leave Ukraine now
11:36, 11.02.2022 - US President Joe Biden has called on all American citizens remaining in Ukraine to leave the country immediately, citing increased threats of Russian military action, according to BBC News. Biden said he would not send troops to rescue Americans if Moscow invades Ukraine. He warned that „things could…
Japan to ensure its own natural gas supply before aiding Europe
11:15, 04.02.2022 - Japan will make sure its own energy demands are met before aiding Europe with shipments of liquefied natural gas in the event conflict erupts over Ukraine, according to the nation’s trade minister, according to Bloomberg. The comments come amid fears that European allies may run short of energy should…
NATO concerned over Europe’s energy security amid standoff with Russia
12:30, 31.01.2022 - Europe needs to diversify its energy supplies, the head of NATO said on Sunday, as Britain warned it was “highly likely” that Russia, the continent’s biggest natural gas supplier, was looking to invade Ukraine, according to Reuters. “We are concerned about the energy situation in Europe because it…
Airlines shake up flights to avoid escalation in Ukraine
14:35, 28.01.2022 - Airlines are altering schedules to limit their exposure to Ukrainian airspace, though flights into and out of the country are continuing as its standoff with Russian troops massed at the border intensifies, according to Bloomberg. Ryanair Holdings Plc, Europe’s largest discount airline, has reduced…
Russian supply curbs fuel European gas surge before NATO meeting
12:10, 12.01.2022 - European gas prices rebounded as supplies remain limited just as geopolitical tensions are running high before a North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) meeting to discuss Russia’s intentions in Ukraine, according to Bloomberg. Benchmark European gas jumped as much as 9.2% after falling in the past…