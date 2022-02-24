Europe currencies slide as Russia attack spurs stagflation risks

Stiri Recomandate

Laurenţiu Reghecampf, CS Universitatea Craiova: E o situaţie dificilă. Sunt foarte mulţi români care trăiesc în Ucraina, sper să se rezolve cât mai repede

Laurenţiu Reghecampf, CS Universitatea Craiova: E o situaţie dificilă. Sunt foarte mulţi români care trăiesc în Ucraina, sper să se rezolve cât mai repede

Antrenorul echipei CS Universitatea Craiova, Laurenţiu Reghecampf, a declarat,… [citeste mai departe]

Momentul în care o rachetă rusească loveşte aeroportul din Ivano Frankivsk, aflat la 150 de kilometri de granița cu România

Momentul în care o rachetă rusească loveşte aeroportul din Ivano Frankivsk, aflat la 150 de kilometri de granița cu România

Aeroportul din orașul ucrainean Ivano-Frankivsk, dar și zone din împrejurimi, au fost bombardat joi dimineață, în cadrul amplei operațiuni de… [citeste mai departe]

Haosul din Ucraina, în imagini. Ce a urmat bombardamentelor ruse

Haosul din Ucraina, în imagini. Ce a urmat bombardamentelor ruse

Clădiri distruse, oameni răniți și mulțimi încercând să fugă din calea bombelor lansate de armata rusă. La câteva ore după ce Putin a dat ordin să fie atacată Ucraina, haosul domnește nu doar în regiunile separatiste, ci și în capitala Kiev. Cei care au ales să rămână stau… [citeste mai departe]

Majorări salariale de tot Câciu pentru învățământ

Majorări salariale de tot Câciu pentru învățământ

Cu siguranță, în aceste zile, ochii tuturor sunt îndreptate în afara granițelor, către țara vecină Ucraina. Totuși, pericole pentru societatea românească vin și din interior. Cu siguranță conflictul din Educație nu mai poate trece în prim plan acum, dar, din informațiile pe care le am, discuțiile… [citeste mai departe]

UMF Cluj a inaugurat căminul VII. Rectorul UMF, Anca Buzoianu: Acest cămin este identic cu unul din Anglia, de la facultate - VIDEO

UMF Cluj a inaugurat căminul VII. Rectorul UMF, Anca Buzoianu: Acest cămin este identic cu unul din Anglia, de la facultate - VIDEO

Universitatea de Medicină și Farmacie „Iuliu Hațieganu” din Cluj-Napoca a inaugurat astăzi, 24 februarie, căminul studențesc numărul VII,… [citeste mai departe]

Tentativa de frauda: Razboiul dintre Rusia si Ucraina, exploatat de hackeri

Tentativa de frauda: Razboiul dintre Rusia si Ucraina, exploatat de hackeri

Specialistii din cadrul Directoratului National de Securitate Cibernetica DNSC trag un semnal de alarma cu privire la faptul ca hackerii exploateaza conflictul militar dintre Rusia si Ucraina prin transmiterea de mesaje false prin care utilizatorii sunt… [citeste mai departe]

The Sun: Imagini de groază cu oameni plini de sânge, după ce Rusia a bombardat locuinţe ale civililor

The Sun: Imagini de groază cu oameni plini de sânge, după ce Rusia a bombardat locuinţe ale civililor

Lumea întreagă a rămas impresionată de scenele de război din Ucraina. The Sun a publicat imagini îngrozitoare cu civili răniţi, după ce Rusia a bombardat un bloc de locuinţe, fiind ucis un băiat,… [citeste mai departe]

Pe cine a sunat Vladimir Putin chiar înainte de invadarea Ucrainei. Singura persoană străină cu care a vorbit

Pe cine a sunat Vladimir Putin chiar înainte de invadarea Ucrainei. Singura persoană străină cu care a vorbit

Trupele rusești au lansat joi atacul anticipat asupra Ucrainei, în timp ce președintele Vladimir Putin a lăsat deoparte condamnarea și sancțiunile internaționale și a avertizat… [citeste mai departe]

Daniel Onoriu va fi mutat la o clinică privată. Pilotul de raliuri începe recuperarea: „Este un pacient cu 55 de zile de comă indusă”

Daniel Onoriu va fi mutat la o clinică privată. Pilotul de raliuri începe recuperarea: „Este un pacient cu 55 de zile de comă indusă"

Daniel Onoriu va fi transferat zilele următoare la o clinică privată, unde va continua procesul de recuperare, a anunțat… [citeste mai departe]


Europe currencies slide as Russia attack spurs stagflation risks

Publicat:
Europe currencies slide as Russia attack spurs stagflation risks

Europe’s currencies slid as the region faced its biggest security crisis since II after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. The euro fell 1.3%, its biggest drop since the pandemic struck in March 2020, while risk-averse Scandinavian currencies lost more than 2%, according to Bloomberg. franc slid against the dollar as Russian tanks […] The post Europe currencies slide as Russia attack spurs stagflation risks appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

