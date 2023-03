Eurohold says supervisory authority decision on Euroins represents hostile takeover of Romanian subsidiary assets

Eurohold management finds that the Financial Supervisory Authority (ASF) decision on Euroins represents "a hostile takeover of the Romanian subsidiary assets" and announces that it will start the process of challenging the decision on bankruptcy proceedings.

"Regarding the decision of the Romanian financial supervisory authority ASF to confiscate Euroins Romania (part of the Euroins Insurance group owned by Eurohold Bulgaria) by revoking the operating license and opening bankruptcy proceedings and appointing the Insurance Guarantee Fund (FGA) as interim administrator of the company, we regard…