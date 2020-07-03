Euro trades at 4.8378 lei

Euro trades at 4.8378 leiPublicat:
The exchange rate of the national leu currency resulting from the quotations announced on Friday by the banks authorised to operate on the currency market is as follows: CURRENCY SYMBOL RON
1 Euro EUR 4.8378
1 US dollar USD 4.3085
1 Swiss franc CHF 4.5522
1 British pound GBP 5.3598
100 Japanese yen JPY 4.0080
1 Moldovan leu MDL 0.2489
1 Russian rouble RUB 0.0607
1 new Turkish lira TRY 0.6284
1 Chinese renminbi CNY 0.6096
1 gram of gold XAU 245.7662
1 SDR XDR 5.9385
The exchange rates of the currencies included in the list are based on the…
Citeste articolul mai departe pe stiripesurse.ro…
Sursa articol si foto: stiripesurse.ro
