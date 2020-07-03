Euro trades at 4.8378 lei The exchange rate of the national leu currency resulting from the quotations announced on Friday by the banks authorised to operate on the currency market is as follows: CURRENCY SYMBOL RON

1 Euro EUR 4.8378

1 US dollar USD 4.3085

1 Swiss franc CHF 4.5522

1 British pound GBP 5.3598

100 Japanese yen JPY 4.0080

1 Moldovan leu MDL 0.2489

1 Russian rouble RUB 0.0607

1 new Turkish lira TRY 0.6284

1 Chinese renminbi CNY 0.6096

1 gram of gold XAU 245.7662

1 SDR XDR 5.9385



The exchange rates of the currencies included in the list are based on the…

Sursa articol si foto: stiripesurse.ro

