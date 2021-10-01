Euro area inflation climbs faster than expected to 13-year high

Euro area inflation climbs faster than expected to 13-year highPublicat:
Inflation in the euro area accelerated more than expected to the highest level in 13 years, adding fuel to a debate over how long the post-crisis spike will last, according to Bloomberg. Consumer prices rose 3.4% in September, compared with an estimate for a 3.3% gain, according to figures released by Eurostat on Friday.
