Euro area inflation climbs faster than expected to 13-year high

Primăria Braşov şi literele de pe Tâmpa, iluminate în roz

Clădirea Primăriei și literele de pe Tâmpa vor fi iluminate în roz, astăzi, de Ziua internațională a luptei împotriva cancerului la sân. Primăria Brașov iluminează astăzi în culoarea roz clădirea municipalității și literele ,,BRAȘOV” de pe Tâmpa pentru a marca Ziua internațională… [citeste mai departe]

Vaccinare, doza 3. Persoanele care au primit primele două doze de Astrazeneca vor primi vaccin pe bază de ARN mesager

Vaccinare, doza 3. Persoanele care au primit primele două doze de Astrazeneca vor primi vaccin pe bază de ARN mesager. În urmă cu două zile a început vaccinarea cu… [citeste mai departe]

Cei 500 de ursuleți Merkel au fost vânduți în mai puţin de o săptămână

Societatea Teddy-Fabrik Hermann propune un ursuleţ de pluş cu efigia Angelei Merkel, cu aceleaşi haine, poziţie a mâinilor, bijuterii şi coafură ca ale cancelarului, care se pregăteşte să plece de la putere după 16 ani, o jucărie care relevă… [citeste mai departe]

Violeta Alexandru: Mor oameni sub guvernarea noastră. Ce ruşine să ne tot găsim scuze!

Deputatul PNL Violeta Alexandru a comentat, într-o postare pe Facebook, tragedia de la Spitalul de Boli Infecţioase din Constanţa, ea criticând dur actuala guvernare, despre care spune că nu mai are nicio scuză şi menţionând… [citeste mai departe]

Bani înapoi pentru zborurile anulate! Mai mulți operatori aerieni au ajuns la un acord cu Comisia Europeană

Mai multe companii aeriene europene au decis, joi, 30 septembrie, să returneze contravaloarea biletelor pentru zborurile anulate în pandemie. În plus, operatorii  vor oferi, pe viitor,… [citeste mai departe]

Fostul deputat Vladimir Andronachi a fost pus oficial sub învinuire în dosarul fraudei bancare

Fostul deputat Valdimir Andronachi, soția acestuia, precum și juristul de încredere al familiei au fost puși oficial sub învinuire fiind acizați de escrocheriei și spălării de bani,  în proporții deosebit de… [citeste mai departe]

Finanţele se împrumută din nou de la populaţie. Dobânda pentru titlurile Tezaur ajunge la 4,40%

Ministerul Finanţelor emite, începând de luni, 4 octombrie 2021, 3 noi emisiuni de titluri de stat în cadrul Programului Tezaur, cu maturităţi de 1, 3 şi 5 ani şi dobânzi de 3,50%, 4,00% şi 4,40%. [citeste mai departe]

Becleanul va avea un centru de zi pentru tinerii adulți cu dizabilități.

La Beclean vor fi construite trei locuințe protejate și un centru de zi, în valoare de peste 5 milioane de lei. Tinerii cu dizabilități vor putea desfășura toate activitățile specifice de recuperare medicală recomandate de specialiști. Construirea a… [citeste mai departe]

ACCIDENT în Gâlgău. A intrat cu mașina într-un parapet, un tânăr rănit

Un accident de circulație, soldat cu o victimă, a avut loc miercuri seară pe raza localității sălăjene Gâlgău. Din primele informații, un autoturism condus de un tânăr, de 25 de ani, din județul Cluj, într-o curbă periculoasă, la dreapta, s-a izbit… [citeste mai departe]


Euro area inflation climbs faster than expected to 13-year high

Publicat:
Inflation in the euro area accelerated more than expected to the highest level in 13 years, adding fuel to a debate over how long the post-crisis spike will last, according to Bloomberg. Consumer prices rose 3.4% in September, compared with an estimate for a 3.3% gain, according to figures released by Eurostat on Friday. A […] The post Euro area inflation climbs faster than expected to 13-year high appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

