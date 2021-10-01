Euro area inflation climbs faster than expected to 13-year high Inflation in the euro area accelerated more than expected to the highest level in 13 years, adding fuel to a debate over how long the post-crisis spike will last, according to Bloomberg. Consumer prices rose 3.4% in September, compared with an estimate for a 3.3% gain, according to figures released by Eurostat on Friday. A […] The post Euro area inflation climbs faster than expected to 13-year high appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro . Citeste articolul mai departe pe sursazilei.ro…

- Bitcoin, Ether and other digital tokens tumbled on Friday as China intensified its push to rein in crypto speculation and mining, according to Bloomberg. Bitcoin, the world’s largest cryptocurrency fell about 4% to $42,900 as of 10:39 a.m. in London. The losses were more severe in other coins, with…

- Business activity in the euro area lost momentum in September after demand peaked over the summer and supply chain bottlenecks hurt both services and manufacturers, according to Bloomberg. Surveys of purchasing managers by IHS Markit showed growth in both sectors slowing more than expected, bringing…

- According to the latest Bloomberg poll, quoted by Profit.ro, the estimate of the single European currency, the euro, would remain in Bucharest below the RON 5 threshold until the end of this year. The psychological threshold of RON 5 will probably be surpassed in the first part of 2022. However, the…

- The inflation in France rose to its highest level since late 2018 as food and energy costs accelerated and manufactured goods prices rebounded with the end of the sales season, according to Bloomberg. August’s 2.4% year-on-year increase in consumer prices in the euro area’s second-largest economy…

- US forces helping to evacuate Afghans desperate to flee Taliban rule braced for more attacks on Friday after an Islamic State suicide bomber killed 85 people, including 13 US soldiers outside the gates of Kabul airport, According to Reuters. Two blasts and gunfire rocked the area outside the airport…

- In Romania, 30% of young people aged between 18 and 34 say they intend to buy a house, while 16% say they would choose to buy an apartment, according to a study conducted by Reveal Marketing Research. Romania has the highest number of homeowners of all European Union countries, according to data provided…

- The European Union‘s statistics office Eurostat said on Friday that its initial estimate of gross domestic product in the 19 countries was the growth of 2.0% quarter-on-quarter and 13.7% year-on-year, according to Reuters. The Eurozone pulled more strongly than expected out of the recession caused by…

- Romania’s National Institute of Statistical (INS) announced on Tuesday that Romania’s annual inflation rate increased to 3.9% in June 2021 from 3.8% in the previous month. Prices for non-food goods increased 5.71%, food products 2.17% and service prices 1.59%, according to a press release. Consumer…